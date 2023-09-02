Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|34.00
|51.70
|69.62
|111.58
|79.46
|290.29
|84.40
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vertex Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1993PLC007349 and registration number is 007349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vertex Securities Ltd. is ₹29.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vertex Securities Ltd. is -28.55 and PB ratio of Vertex Securities Ltd. is 3.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vertex Securities Ltd. is ₹4.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vertex Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vertex Securities Ltd. is ₹4.12 and 52-week low of Vertex Securities Ltd. is ₹1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.