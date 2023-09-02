Follow Us

VERTEX SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.02 Closed
9.840.36
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vertex Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.02₹4.02
₹4.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.59₹4.12
₹4.02
Open Price
₹4.02
Prev. Close
₹3.66
Volume
1,28,579

Vertex Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.02
  • R24.02
  • R34.02
  • Pivot
    4.02
  • S14.02
  • S24.02
  • S34.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.463.3
  • 102.463.13
  • 202.452.98
  • 502.382.79
  • 1002.582.66
  • 2002.82.59

Vertex Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
34.0051.7069.62111.5879.46290.2984.40
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Vertex Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Vertex Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vertex Securities Ltd.

Vertex Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1993PLC007349 and registration number is 007349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Nair
    Chairman
  • Mr. U Ramachandran
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. George Mampillil
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. James Pothen
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Latha Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jose Thomas Polachira
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vertex Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vertex Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Vertex Securities Ltd. is ₹29.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vertex Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vertex Securities Ltd. is -28.55 and PB ratio of Vertex Securities Ltd. is 3.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vertex Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vertex Securities Ltd. is ₹4.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vertex Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vertex Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vertex Securities Ltd. is ₹4.12 and 52-week low of Vertex Securities Ltd. is ₹1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

