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Vertex Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

VERTEX SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Vertex Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.38 Closed
4.97₹ 0.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vertex Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.06₹3.38
₹3.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.26₹4.59
₹3.38
Open Price
₹3.24
Prev. Close
₹3.22
Volume
68,893

Source: Dion Global

Vertex Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vertex Securities		0.90-9.1417.3627.5613.7116.3311.02
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vertex Securities has gained 13.71% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Vertex Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Vertex Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vertex Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.323.23
103.423.32
203.563.42
503.463.4
1003.153.25
2002.983.15

Source: Dion Global

Vertex Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vertex Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vertex Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTVertex Securities - Appointment Of Ramesh S As Vice President - Distributions(Senior Management Personnel)
Jul 31, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTVertex Securities - Monitoring Agency Report For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTVertex Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTVertex Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
Jul 14, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTVertex Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Vertex Securities

Vertex Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1993PLC007349 and registration number is 007349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Nair
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ramachandran Unnikrishnan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. George Mampillil
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Meera Haridas
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnaswamy Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. George Abraham Vithayathil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mathews Varghese
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vertex Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Vertex Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vertex Securities is ₹3.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vertex Securities?

The Vertex Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vertex Securities?

The market cap of Vertex Securities is ₹31.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vertex Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vertex Securities are ₹3.38 and ₹3.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vertex Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vertex Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vertex Securities is ₹4.59 and 52-week low of Vertex Securities is ₹2.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vertex Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vertex Securities has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, -9.14% for the past month, 17.36% over 3 months, 13.71% over 1 year, 16.33% across 3 years, and 11.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vertex Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vertex Securities are -11.87 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vertex Securities News

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