What is the share price of Vertex Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vertex Securities is ₹3.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Vertex Securities? The Vertex Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vertex Securities? The market cap of Vertex Securities is ₹31.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vertex Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vertex Securities are ₹3.38 and ₹3.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vertex Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vertex Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vertex Securities is ₹4.59 and 52-week low of Vertex Securities is ₹2.26 as on .

How has the Vertex Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Vertex Securities has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, -9.14% for the past month, 17.36% over 3 months, 13.71% over 1 year, 16.33% across 3 years, and 11.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vertex Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vertex Securities are -11.87 and 2.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global