Here's the live share price of Vertex Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vertex Securities
|0.90
|-9.14
|17.36
|27.56
|13.71
|16.33
|11.02
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vertex Securities has gained 13.71% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Vertex Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.32
|3.23
|10
|3.42
|3.32
|20
|3.56
|3.42
|50
|3.46
|3.4
|100
|3.15
|3.25
|200
|2.98
|3.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vertex Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Vertex Securities - Appointment Of Ramesh S As Vice President - Distributions(Senior Management Personnel)
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Vertex Securities - Monitoring Agency Report For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Vertex Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Vertex Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Vertex Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Vertex Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1993PLC007349 and registration number is 007349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vertex Securities is ₹3.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vertex Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vertex Securities is ₹31.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vertex Securities are ₹3.38 and ₹3.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vertex Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vertex Securities is ₹4.59 and 52-week low of Vertex Securities is ₹2.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vertex Securities has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, -9.14% for the past month, 17.36% over 3 months, 13.71% over 1 year, 16.33% across 3 years, and 11.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vertex Securities are -11.87 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global