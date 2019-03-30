Veritas Finance raises Rs 80 crore through listed NCDs

Earlier in October 2018, the company had raised an equity funding of Rs 200 crore from marquee investors.

Veritas Finance, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) focused on lending to MSMEs, on Friday announced that it has completed private placement of Rs 80 crore through the issue of listed NCDs to Microfinance Initiative for Asia (MIFA) debt fund and BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund (BOMF), the funds managed by BlueOrchard Finance, a leading global impact investment manager.

Earlier in October 2018, the company had raised an equity funding of Rs 200 crore from marquee investors with Norwest Venture Partners leading the investment along with the existing investors namely CDC Group, UK’s Development Finance Institution and P Surendra Pai, an anchor investor.

D Arulmany, MD & CEO, Veritas Finance, said: “We are pleased to partner with reputed institutions and leaders in the impact investment space like BlueOrchard along with existing and new lenders who continued their support to further our financial inclusion initiatives and make finance affordable to the informal segment.”

Founded in 2015 by Arulmany, Veritas Finance meets a spectrum of MSME credit needs – short-term loans for working capital, medium-term loans for business expansion, and long-term loans for asset creation.