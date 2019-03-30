Veritas Finance raises Rs 80 crore through listed NCDs

By: | Published: March 30, 2019 4:22 AM

Founded in 2015 by Arulmany, Veritas Finance meets a spectrum of MSME credit needs – short-term loans for working capital, medium-term loans for business expansion, and long-term loans for asset creation.

Veritas Finance, NCDs, non-banking finance company, Microfinance Initiative for Asia, BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund, market newsEarlier in October 2018, the company had raised an equity funding of Rs 200 crore from marquee investors.

Veritas Finance, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) focused on lending to MSMEs, on Friday announced that it has completed private placement of Rs 80 crore through the issue of listed NCDs to Microfinance Initiative for Asia (MIFA) debt fund and BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund (BOMF), the funds managed by BlueOrchard Finance, a leading global impact investment manager.

Earlier in October 2018, the company had raised an equity funding of Rs 200 crore from marquee investors with Norwest Venture Partners leading the investment along with the existing investors namely CDC Group, UK’s Development Finance Institution and P Surendra Pai, an anchor investor.

D Arulmany, MD & CEO, Veritas Finance, said: “We are pleased to partner with reputed institutions and leaders in the impact investment space like BlueOrchard along with existing and new lenders who continued their support to further our financial inclusion initiatives and make finance affordable to the informal segment.”

Founded in 2015 by Arulmany, Veritas Finance meets a spectrum of MSME credit needs – short-term loans for working capital, medium-term loans for business expansion, and long-term loans for asset creation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Veritas Finance raises Rs 80 crore through listed NCDs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition