Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.15
|6.16
|41.15
|45.70
|102.85
|598.41
|101.25
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Veritas (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209MH1985PLC035702 and registration number is 035702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 353.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Veritas (India) Ltd. is ₹648.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Veritas (India) Ltd. is 143.22 and PB ratio of Veritas (India) Ltd. is 3.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veritas (India) Ltd. is ₹242.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veritas (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veritas (India) Ltd. is ₹277.05 and 52-week low of Veritas (India) Ltd. is ₹112.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.