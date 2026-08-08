What is the share price of Veritas (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veritas (India) is ₹168.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Veritas (India)? The Veritas (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veritas (India)? The market cap of Veritas (India) is ₹451.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Veritas (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Veritas (India) are ₹170.55 and ₹168.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veritas (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veritas (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veritas (India) is ₹393.00 and 52-week low of Veritas (India) is ₹132.20 as on .

How has the Veritas (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Veritas (India) has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -3.86% for the past month, -5.66% over 3 months, -56.39% over 1 year, -11.96% across 3 years, and 1.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veritas (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veritas (India) are 22.90 and 0.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global