VERITAS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹242.00 Closed
-0.33-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Veritas (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹238.05₹247.50
₹242.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.05₹277.05
₹242.00
Open Price
₹238.05
Prev. Close
₹242.80
Volume
6,569

Veritas (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1246.98
  • R2251.97
  • R3256.43
  • Pivot
    242.52
  • S1237.53
  • S2233.07
  • S3228.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5122.92240.78
  • 10123.84243.17
  • 20123.27241.64
  • 50121.52223.55
  • 100122.74204.36
  • 200126.48185.55

Veritas (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.156.1641.1545.70102.85598.41101.25
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Veritas (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Veritas (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Veritas (India) Ltd.

Veritas (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209MH1985PLC035702 and registration number is 035702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 353.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Kumar Didwania
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Purvi Matani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Bhatnagar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Kamala Aithal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohinton Eruch Shroff
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Vasantlal Merchant
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Paresh Merchant
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Veritas (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Veritas (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Veritas (India) Ltd. is ₹648.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veritas (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Veritas (India) Ltd. is 143.22 and PB ratio of Veritas (India) Ltd. is 3.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Veritas (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veritas (India) Ltd. is ₹242.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veritas (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veritas (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veritas (India) Ltd. is ₹277.05 and 52-week low of Veritas (India) Ltd. is ₹112.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

