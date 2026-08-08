Here's the live share price of Veritas (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veritas (India)
|-4.37
|-3.86
|-5.66
|-8.23
|-56.39
|-11.96
|1.05
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Veritas (India) has declined 56.39% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Veritas (India) has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|174.99
|175.28
|10
|174.17
|175.34
|20
|176.55
|175.34
|50
|171.59
|173.54
|100
|167.37
|177.28
|200
|189.68
|218.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Veritas (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 9.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Veritas (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 20
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Veritas (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 03:25 AM IST IST
|Veritas (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|May 29, 2026, 03:23 AM IST IST
|Veritas (India) - Corporate Action-Fixes Record Date For Dividend
|May 29, 2026, 03:21 AM IST IST
|Veritas (India) - Corporate Action-Fixes Record Date For Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Veritas (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209MH1985PLC035702 and registration number is 035702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veritas (India) is ₹168.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veritas (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Veritas (India) is ₹451.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veritas (India) are ₹170.55 and ₹168.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veritas (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veritas (India) is ₹393.00 and 52-week low of Veritas (India) is ₹132.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veritas (India) has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -3.86% for the past month, -5.66% over 3 months, -56.39% over 1 year, -11.96% across 3 years, and 1.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veritas (India) are 22.90 and 0.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.03 per annum.
Source: Dion Global