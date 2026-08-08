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Veritas (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

VERITAS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Veritas (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹168.30 Closed
-1.32₹ -2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Veritas (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹168.00₹170.55
₹168.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹132.20₹393.00
₹168.30
Open Price
₹170.00
Prev. Close
₹170.55
Volume
1,315

Source: Dion Global

Veritas (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veritas (India)		-4.37-3.86-5.66-8.23-56.39-11.961.05
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Veritas (India) has declined 56.39% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Veritas (India) has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Veritas (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Veritas (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5174.99175.28
10174.17175.34
20176.55175.34
50171.59173.54
100167.37177.28
200189.68218.41

Source: Dion Global

Veritas (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veritas (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 9.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Veritas (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTVeritas (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 20
Jul 03, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTVeritas (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 03:25 AM IST ISTVeritas (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
May 29, 2026, 03:23 AM IST ISTVeritas (India) - Corporate Action-Fixes Record Date For Dividend
May 29, 2026, 03:21 AM IST ISTVeritas (India) - Corporate Action-Fixes Record Date For Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Veritas (India)

Veritas (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209MH1985PLC035702 and registration number is 035702. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Paresh Merchant
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Virat Dantwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Agarwal
    Director & Company Secretary
  • Ms. Bhagyashri Dixit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohinton Shroff
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veritas (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Veritas (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veritas (India) is ₹168.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veritas (India)?

The Veritas (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veritas (India)?

The market cap of Veritas (India) is ₹451.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veritas (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veritas (India) are ₹170.55 and ₹168.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veritas (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veritas (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veritas (India) is ₹393.00 and 52-week low of Veritas (India) is ₹132.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Veritas (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veritas (India) has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -3.86% for the past month, -5.66% over 3 months, -56.39% over 1 year, -11.96% across 3 years, and 1.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veritas (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veritas (India) are 22.90 and 0.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Veritas (India) News

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