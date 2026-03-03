Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Veritaas Advertising Share Price

NSE
BSE

VERITAAS ADVERTISING

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Veritaas Advertising along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.65 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Veritaas Advertising Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹58.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.00₹89.00
₹58.65
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹58.65

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Veritaas Advertising has declined 25.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.45%.

Veritaas Advertising’s current P/E of 11.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Veritaas Advertising Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veritaas Advertising		-4.9420.934.08-17.51-16.45-39.22-25.83
R K Swamy		0.09-10.20-11.77-34.96-50.05-27.56-17.59
Pramara Promotions		-2.112.131.5536.95145.2645.2425.10
Vertoz		-3.27-18.67-37.73-43.00-49.99-26.68-21.12
Cash Ur Drive Marketing		-13.59-25.00-38.66-35.09-39.03-15.20-9.42
Digicontent		-2.965.29-16.50-28.55-45.4819.2525.60
Crayons Advertising		0.380.38-6.82-26.87-26.46-25.17-15.97
Graphisads		-8.68-29.64-6.15-14.33-39.42-33.97-22.05
Next Mediaworks		-11.692.92-9.73-16.56-13.28-0.995.23
Cyber Media Research & Services		5.61-4.91-12.52-18.31-17.32-20.67-23.42
Aspire & Innovative Advertising		-7.80-14.19-27.98-44.21-51.40-39.70-26.18

Over the last one year, Veritaas Advertising has declined 16.45% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Vertoz (-49.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Veritaas Advertising has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).

Veritaas Advertising Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Veritaas Advertising Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.2461.14
1061.5560.27
2055.558.66
5057.5759.95
10065.3467.91
20090.0290.98

Veritaas Advertising Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veritaas Advertising remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 2.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Veritaas Advertising Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Veritaas Advertising fact sheet for more information

About Veritaas Advertising

Veritaas Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/2018 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999WB2018PLC227215 and registration number is 227215. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Debojyoti Banerjee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sangita Debnath
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Mina Debnath
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Altab Uddin Kazi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shishir Bindu Nath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veritaas Advertising Share Price

What is the share price of Veritaas Advertising?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veritaas Advertising is ₹58.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veritaas Advertising?

The Veritaas Advertising is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veritaas Advertising?

The market cap of Veritaas Advertising is ₹16.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veritaas Advertising?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veritaas Advertising are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veritaas Advertising?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veritaas Advertising stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veritaas Advertising is ₹89.00 and 52-week low of Veritaas Advertising is ₹44.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Veritaas Advertising performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veritaas Advertising has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 20.93% for the past month, 4.08% over 3 months, -16.45% over 1 year, -39.22% across 3 years, and -25.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veritaas Advertising?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veritaas Advertising are 11.88 and 1.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Veritaas Advertising News

More Veritaas Advertising News
icon
Market Pulse