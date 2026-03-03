Here's the live share price of Veritaas Advertising along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Veritaas Advertising has declined 25.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.45%.
Veritaas Advertising’s current P/E of 11.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veritaas Advertising
|-4.94
|20.93
|4.08
|-17.51
|-16.45
|-39.22
|-25.83
|R K Swamy
|0.09
|-10.20
|-11.77
|-34.96
|-50.05
|-27.56
|-17.59
|Pramara Promotions
|-2.11
|2.13
|1.55
|36.95
|145.26
|45.24
|25.10
|Vertoz
|-3.27
|-18.67
|-37.73
|-43.00
|-49.99
|-26.68
|-21.12
|Cash Ur Drive Marketing
|-13.59
|-25.00
|-38.66
|-35.09
|-39.03
|-15.20
|-9.42
|Digicontent
|-2.96
|5.29
|-16.50
|-28.55
|-45.48
|19.25
|25.60
|Crayons Advertising
|0.38
|0.38
|-6.82
|-26.87
|-26.46
|-25.17
|-15.97
|Graphisads
|-8.68
|-29.64
|-6.15
|-14.33
|-39.42
|-33.97
|-22.05
|Next Mediaworks
|-11.69
|2.92
|-9.73
|-16.56
|-13.28
|-0.99
|5.23
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|5.61
|-4.91
|-12.52
|-18.31
|-17.32
|-20.67
|-23.42
|Aspire & Innovative Advertising
|-7.80
|-14.19
|-27.98
|-44.21
|-51.40
|-39.70
|-26.18
Over the last one year, Veritaas Advertising has declined 16.45% compared to peers like R K Swamy (-50.05%), Pramara Promotions (145.26%), Vertoz (-49.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Veritaas Advertising has underperformed peers relative to R K Swamy (-17.59%) and Pramara Promotions (25.10%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62.24
|61.14
|10
|61.55
|60.27
|20
|55.5
|58.66
|50
|57.57
|59.95
|100
|65.34
|67.91
|200
|90.02
|90.98
In the latest quarter, Veritaas Advertising remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 2.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Veritaas Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/2018 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999WB2018PLC227215 and registration number is 227215. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veritaas Advertising is ₹58.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Veritaas Advertising is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Veritaas Advertising is ₹16.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veritaas Advertising are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veritaas Advertising stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veritaas Advertising is ₹89.00 and 52-week low of Veritaas Advertising is ₹44.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Veritaas Advertising has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 20.93% for the past month, 4.08% over 3 months, -16.45% over 1 year, -39.22% across 3 years, and -25.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veritaas Advertising are 11.88 and 1.32 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.