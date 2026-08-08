Here's the live share price of Vera Synthetic along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vera Synthetic
|0
|19.37
|19.37
|11.79
|11.95
|12.40
|21.83
|Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
|-0.40
|-13.81
|-25.82
|-25.72
|-49.62
|-28.70
|-18.37
|Himatsingka Seide
|1.84
|-7.35
|-7.10
|-32.79
|-35.41
|-13.62
|-19.95
|Eastern Silk Industries
|5.62
|27.40
|3.28
|-6.60
|150.00
|221.26
|77.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vera Synthetic has gained 11.95% compared to peers like Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-49.62%), Himatsingka Seide (-35.41%), Eastern Silk Industries (150.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Vera Synthetic has outperformed peers relative to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-18.37%) and Himatsingka Seide (-19.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|74.01
|74.84
|10
|70.8
|72.85
|20
|70.59
|74.39
|50
|87.44
|80.36
|100
|81.63
|79.25
|200
|64.77
|74.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vera Synthetic remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vera Synthetic fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Vera Synthetic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ2000PLC037369 and registration number is 037369. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Synthetic/Silk. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vera Synthetic is ₹78.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vera Synthetic is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vera Synthetic is ₹38.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vera Synthetic are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vera Synthetic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vera Synthetic is ₹78.25 and 52-week low of Vera Synthetic is ₹65.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vera Synthetic has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 19.37% for the past month, 19.37% over 3 months, 11.95% over 1 year, 12.4% across 3 years, and 21.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vera Synthetic are 10.95 and 1.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global