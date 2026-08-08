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Vera Synthetic Share Price

NSE
BSE

VERA SYNTHETIC

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Vera Synthetic along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹78.25 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vera Synthetic Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹78.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.55₹78.25
₹78.25
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹78.25

Source: Dion Global

Vera Synthetic Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vera Synthetic		019.3719.3711.7911.9512.4021.83
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)		-0.40-13.81-25.82-25.72-49.62-28.70-18.37
Himatsingka Seide		1.84-7.35-7.10-32.79-35.41-13.62-19.95
Eastern Silk Industries		5.6227.403.28-6.60150.00221.2677.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vera Synthetic has gained 11.95% compared to peers like Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-49.62%), Himatsingka Seide (-35.41%), Eastern Silk Industries (150.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Vera Synthetic has outperformed peers relative to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) (-18.37%) and Himatsingka Seide (-19.95%).

Vera Synthetic Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vera Synthetic Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
574.0174.84
1070.872.85
2070.5974.39
5087.4480.36
10081.6379.25
20064.7774.87

Source: Dion Global

Vera Synthetic Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vera Synthetic remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 31.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vera Synthetic Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vera Synthetic fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Vera Synthetic

Vera Synthetic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ2000PLC037369 and registration number is 037369. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Synthetic/Silk. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil D Makwana
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meera S Makwana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devjibhai P Makwana
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dineshbhai M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bansari Parin Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravikumar B Adhiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vera Synthetic Share Price

What is the share price of Vera Synthetic?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vera Synthetic is ₹78.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vera Synthetic?

The Vera Synthetic is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vera Synthetic?

The market cap of Vera Synthetic is ₹38.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vera Synthetic?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vera Synthetic are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vera Synthetic?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vera Synthetic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vera Synthetic is ₹78.25 and 52-week low of Vera Synthetic is ₹65.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vera Synthetic performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vera Synthetic has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 19.37% for the past month, 19.37% over 3 months, 11.95% over 1 year, 12.4% across 3 years, and 21.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vera Synthetic?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vera Synthetic are 10.95 and 1.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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