Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-5.63
|-33.42
|-27.58
|90.48
|-16.67
|28.40
|-1.80
|16.91
|42.88
|86.36
|37.82
|85.43
|-49.66
|-0.10
|2.44
|19.93
|16.93
|14.14
|131.24
|87.26
|0
|-5.00
|-13.64
|-35.59
|-52.50
|40.74
|-40.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Vera Synthetic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ2000PLC037369 and registration number is 037369. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Synthetic/Silk. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vera Synthetic Ltd. is ₹25.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vera Synthetic Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vera Synthetic Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vera Synthetic Ltd. is ₹52.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vera Synthetic Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vera Synthetic Ltd. is ₹99.15 and 52-week low of Vera Synthetic Ltd. is ₹27.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.