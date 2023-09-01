Follow Us

Vera Synthetic Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VERA SYNTHETIC LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Synthetic/Silk | Smallcap | NSE
₹52.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vera Synthetic Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹52.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.30₹99.15
₹52.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹52.00
Volume
0

Vera Synthetic Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.67
  • R217.33
  • R334.67
  • Pivot
    17.33
  • S134.67
  • S217.33
  • S334.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.952.83
  • 1027.856.22
  • 2028.9162.12
  • 5033.1463.31
  • 10050.8458.88
  • 20054.8361.57

Vera Synthetic Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.63-33.42-27.5890.48-16.6728.40
-1.8016.9142.8886.3637.8285.43-49.66
-0.102.4419.9316.9314.14131.2487.26
0-5.00-13.64-35.59-52.5040.74-40.63

Vera Synthetic Ltd. Share Holdings

Vera Synthetic Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Vera Synthetic Ltd.

Vera Synthetic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ2000PLC037369 and registration number is 037369. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Synthetic/Silk. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Meera S Makwana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devjibhai P Makwana
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravikumar B Adhiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dineshbhai M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Divyaben H Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil D Makwana
    Chairman & Managing Director

FAQs on Vera Synthetic Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vera Synthetic Ltd.?

The market cap of Vera Synthetic Ltd. is ₹25.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vera Synthetic Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vera Synthetic Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vera Synthetic Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vera Synthetic Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vera Synthetic Ltd. is ₹52.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vera Synthetic Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vera Synthetic Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vera Synthetic Ltd. is ₹99.15 and 52-week low of Vera Synthetic Ltd. is ₹27.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

