​​​
  3. Venture financing remains robust in Q32018: Report

Venture financing remains robust in Q32018: Report

VC investment in Asia dropped back to a more natural investment level during Q3 of 2018, with VC-backed companies having raised $17.6 billion across 391 deals.

By: | Mumbai | Published: October 12, 2018 2:26 AM
Venture financing remains robust in Q32018: Report (Representative image)

The Indian venture ecosystem saw well over $2 billion invested in the third quarter of the calendar year 2018, buoyed by a $1-billion raise by hotel booking company Oyo Rooms to finance its expansion in China, a KPMG Enterprise Venture Pulse Report said. Several $100-million-plus mega deals were witnessed in the quarter, including $225 million by Udaan, $120 million by CureFit and $100 million by BookMyShow, the report said.

VC investment in Asia dropped back to a more natural investment level during Q3 of 2018, with VC-backed companies having raised $17.6 billion across 391 deals. While Singapore accounted for the largest deal in Asia this quarter with a $2-billion raise by Grab, China continued to be a key driver for VC investment and market activity. Three $1-billion-plus mega deals helped keep VC investment in Asia strong this quarter in addition to multiple $400-million-plus deals. India’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market soared to a record annual high during the quarter, reaching above the $100-billion mark for the first time in history. “While some industry consolidation has helped spur the M&A activity, the tech market has played a large part in the rise,” the report indicated.

Nitish Poddar, partner and national leader – private equity, KPMG India. said mobile penetration driven by strong demographics is what will drive the growth in the industry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top