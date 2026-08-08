Here's the live share price of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|7.91
|-3.59
|-25.19
|-34.43
|-37.28
|39.86
|22.30
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has declined 37.28% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.71
|17.23
|10
|17.12
|17.25
|20
|17.48
|17.54
|50
|19.38
|19.09
|100
|22.15
|21.08
|200
|24.43
|22.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals saw a drop in promoter holding to 10.35%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 89.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Venmax Drugs&Pharma. - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Venmax Drugs&Pharma. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Venmax Drugs&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Venmax Drugs&Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Venmax Drugs&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Source: Dion Global
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1988PLC009102 and registration number is 009102. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹18.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹15.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are ₹19.00 and ₹17.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹36.96 and 52-week low of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹15.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 3.69% over the past day, -3.59% for the past month, -25.19% over 3 months, -37.28% over 1 year, 39.86% across 3 years, and 22.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are 78.95 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global