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Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

VENMAX DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.00 Closed
3.69₹ 0.64
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.12₹19.00
₹18.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.56₹36.96
₹18.00
Open Price
₹18.35
Prev. Close
₹17.36
Volume
22,584

Source: Dion Global

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		7.91-3.59-25.19-34.43-37.2839.8622.30
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has declined 37.28% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.7117.23
1017.1217.25
2017.4817.54
5019.3819.09
10022.1521.08
20024.4322.64

Source: Dion Global

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals saw a drop in promoter holding to 10.35%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 89.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTVenmax Drugs&Pharma. - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
Aug 07, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTVenmax Drugs&Pharma. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTVenmax Drugs&Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 01, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTVenmax Drugs&Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTVenmax Drugs&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

Source: Dion Global

About Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1988PLC009102 and registration number is 009102. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venkata Rao Sadhanala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Dakshita Jain
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Reddeppa Gundluru
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Swapneshwar Mishra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dasi Reddy Rakesh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹18.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹15.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are ₹19.00 and ₹17.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹36.96 and 52-week low of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹15.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 3.69% over the past day, -3.59% for the past month, -25.19% over 3 months, -37.28% over 1 year, 39.86% across 3 years, and 22.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are 78.95 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals News

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