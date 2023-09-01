Follow Us

VENKY'S (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Livestock - Hatcheries/Poultry | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,978.20 Closed
0.122.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Venky's (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,960.00₹2,012.50
₹1,978.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,421.10₹2,314.90
₹1,978.20
Open Price
₹1,986.00
Prev. Close
₹1,975.90
Volume
51,298

Venky's (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,003.23
  • R22,034.12
  • R32,055.73
  • Pivot
    1,981.62
  • S11,950.73
  • S21,929.12
  • S31,898.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,961.091,936.02
  • 101,952.991,918.1
  • 201,978.81,911.35
  • 502,061.151,861.99
  • 1002,036.71,805.66
  • 2002,141.091,817.65

Venky's (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.910.2519.3320.56-5.3931.80-28.39
6.330-8.70-16.00-43.90-26.3950.35

Venky's (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Venky's (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Venky's (India) Ltd.

Venky's (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222PN1976PLC017422 and registration number is 017422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Raising and breeding of chickens and capons, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls chickens and capons, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4400.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Anuradha J Desai
    Chairperson
  • Mr. B Venkatesh Rao
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. B Balaji Rao
    Managing Director
  • Lt. Col. (Retd). Ashok Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Brig.(Retd) Rajeshwar Singh Rathore
    Independent Director
  • Brig.(Retd) Amrit Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neeraja Polavarapu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra M Desai
    Director
  • Ms. Uttara J Desai
    Director
  • Brig.(Retd) Ashutosh Nargolkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Venky's (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Venky's (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Venky's (India) Ltd. is ₹2,786.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Venky's (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Venky's (India) Ltd. is 68.62 and PB ratio of Venky's (India) Ltd. is 2.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Venky's (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venky's (India) Ltd. is ₹1,978.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Venky's (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venky's (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venky's (India) Ltd. is ₹2,314.90 and 52-week low of Venky's (India) Ltd. is ₹1,421.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

