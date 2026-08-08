What is the share price of Venky's (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venky's (India) is ₹1,571.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Venky's (India)? The Venky's (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Venky's (India)? The market cap of Venky's (India) is ₹2,214.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Venky's (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Venky's (India) are ₹1,594.60 and ₹1,565.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Venky's (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venky's (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venky's (India) is ₹1,815.00 and 52-week low of Venky's (India) is ₹1,166.05 as on .

How has the Venky's (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Venky's (India) has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 10.74% for the past month, -2.71% over 3 months, 5.4% over 1 year, -6.39% across 3 years, and -10.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Venky's (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Venky's (India) are 15.90 and 1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global