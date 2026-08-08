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Venky's (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

VENKY'S (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Venky's (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,571.90 Closed
0.61₹ 9.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Venky's (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,565.00₹1,594.60
₹1,571.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,166.05₹1,815.00
₹1,571.90
Open Price
₹1,565.00
Prev. Close
₹1,562.35
Volume
1,232

Source: Dion Global

Venky's (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Venky's (India)		4.5410.74-2.715.775.40-6.39-10.95
Simran Farms		0.530.03-9.73-13.02-5.410.4911.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Venky's (India) has gained 5.40% compared to peers like Simran Farms (-5.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Venky's (India) has underperformed peers relative to Simran Farms (11.31%).

Venky's (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Venky's (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,514.821,559.19
101,511.821,536.6
201,490.131,511.07
501,453.71,483.64
1001,448.631,470.66
2001,447.381,480.25

Source: Dion Global

Venky's (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Venky's (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.56%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 0.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Venky's (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTVenky's (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Venky''s (India) Limited.
May 22, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTVenky's (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
May 16, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTVenky's (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
May 14, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTVenky's (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 14, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTVenky's (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Final Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Venky's (India)

Venky's (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222PN1976PLC017422 and registration number is 017422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Raising of poultry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3727.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Anuradha J Desai
    Chairperson
  • Mr. B Venkatesh Rao
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. B Balaji Rao
    Managing Director
  • Brig.(Retd) Vidur Nevrekar
    Independent Director
  • Col.(Retd.) Bipin Shinde
    Independent Director
  • Brig.(Retd) Amrit Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neeraja Polavarapu
    Independent Director
  • Brig.(Retd) Ashutosh Nargolkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra M Desai
    Director
  • Ms. Uttara J Desai
    Director

FAQs on Venky's (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Venky's (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venky's (India) is ₹1,571.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Venky's (India)?

The Venky's (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Venky's (India)?

The market cap of Venky's (India) is ₹2,214.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Venky's (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Venky's (India) are ₹1,594.60 and ₹1,565.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Venky's (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venky's (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venky's (India) is ₹1,815.00 and 52-week low of Venky's (India) is ₹1,166.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Venky's (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Venky's (India) has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 10.74% for the past month, -2.71% over 3 months, 5.4% over 1 year, -6.39% across 3 years, and -10.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Venky's (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Venky's (India) are 15.90 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Venky's (India) News

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