Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.91
|0.25
|19.33
|20.56
|-5.39
|31.80
|-28.39
|6.33
|0
|-8.70
|-16.00
|-43.90
|-26.39
|50.35
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Venky's (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222PN1976PLC017422 and registration number is 017422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Raising and breeding of chickens and capons, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls chickens and capons, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4400.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Venky's (India) Ltd. is ₹2,786.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Venky's (India) Ltd. is 68.62 and PB ratio of Venky's (India) Ltd. is 2.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venky's (India) Ltd. is ₹1,978.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venky's (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venky's (India) Ltd. is ₹2,314.90 and 52-week low of Venky's (India) Ltd. is ₹1,421.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.