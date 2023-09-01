Venky's (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222PN1976PLC017422 and registration number is 017422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Raising and breeding of chickens and capons, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls chickens and capons, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4400.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.