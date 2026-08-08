Here's the live share price of Venky's (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Venky's (India)
|4.54
|10.74
|-2.71
|5.77
|5.40
|-6.39
|-10.95
|Simran Farms
|0.53
|0.03
|-9.73
|-13.02
|-5.41
|0.49
|11.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Venky's (India) has gained 5.40% compared to peers like Simran Farms (-5.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Venky's (India) has underperformed peers relative to Simran Farms (11.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,514.82
|1,559.19
|10
|1,511.82
|1,536.6
|20
|1,490.13
|1,511.07
|50
|1,453.7
|1,483.64
|100
|1,448.63
|1,470.66
|200
|1,447.38
|1,480.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Venky's (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.56%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 0.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Venky's (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Venky''s (India) Limited.
|May 22, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Venky's (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|May 16, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Venky's (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|May 14, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Venky's (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 14, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Venky's (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Final Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Venky's (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222PN1976PLC017422 and registration number is 017422. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Raising of poultry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3727.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venky's (India) is ₹1,571.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Venky's (India) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Venky's (India) is ₹2,214.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Venky's (India) are ₹1,594.60 and ₹1,565.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venky's (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venky's (India) is ₹1,815.00 and 52-week low of Venky's (India) is ₹1,166.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Venky's (India) has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, 10.74% for the past month, -2.71% over 3 months, 5.4% over 1 year, -6.39% across 3 years, and -10.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Venky's (India) are 15.90 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.
Source: Dion Global