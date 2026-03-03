Facebook Pixel Code
VELS Film International Share Price

NSE
BSE

VELS FILM INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of VELS Film International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.50 Closed
5.00₹ 2.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
VELS Film International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.90₹52.50
₹52.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.75₹94.50
₹52.50
Open Price
₹51.90
Prev. Close
₹50.00
Volume
4,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of VELS Film International has declined 12.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.50%.

VELS Film International’s current P/E of -1.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

VELS Film International Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VELS Film International		0.38-9.25-16.470.48-35.58-20.22-12.68
Sun TV Network		6.2714.7313.4111.4511.2412.494.32
Prime Focus		2.736.9556.2993.89185.1352.8531.89
Affle 3I		-2.91-17.51-16.77-28.70-3.0510.253.49
PVR INOX		-1.523.11-10.03-9.4013.54-13.19-6.44
Amagi Media Labs		-0.84-0.249.109.109.102.951.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.372.00-15.59-27.60-6.63-25.05-17.63
Tips Music		-4.70-0.38-4.37-6.45-7.8452.8763.13
Latent View Analytics		-5.34-30.63-28.67-23.10-9.90-2.91-7.74
Saregama India		0.240.40-11.29-33.52-26.67-0.2422.66
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.14-25.16-39.00-18.28-17.47-4.35
Aqylon Nexus		-18.44-33.75-12.316.61157.03775.57282.15
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.64-6.53-20.39-30.10-20.63-12.14-19.66
Signpost India		2.4222.1221.06-8.5413.48-8.71-5.32
Den Networks		-3.44-5.32-14.31-24.77-11.64-3.53-14.26
Balaji Telefilms		-0.9413.54-11.66-5.2196.0731.8710.69
New Delhi Television		-1.98-4.97-5.69-28.64-13.19-23.1812.99
TV Today Network		-2.171.12-10.19-19.80-19.66-16.44-14.92
GTPL Hathway		-15.69-26.12-40.85-50.54-44.15-19.71-14.27
OnMobile Global		-5.16-2.99-22.14-9.161.10-11.38-14.15

Over the last one year, VELS Film International has declined 35.58% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, VELS Film International has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).

VELS Film International Financials

VELS Film International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.2353.85
1056.1855.55
2057.1856.98
5058.4358.31
10059.4360.48
20065.6963.45

VELS Film International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VELS Film International saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.32%, while DII stake increased to 0.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

VELS Film International Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company.

About VELS Film International

VELS Film International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TN2019PLC132235 and registration number is 132235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Ishari Kadhirvelan Ganesh
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Dr. Arthi Ganesh
    Promoter Director
  • Ms. Preethaa Ganesh
    Promoter Director
  • Ms. Kushmitha Ganesh
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Lushvin Kummar
    Promoter Director
  • Ms. Sangeetha Santharam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thummala Gangatharan Balaji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rangasamy Sivakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ayyappa Prasad
    Independent Director

FAQs on VELS Film International Share Price

What is the share price of VELS Film International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VELS Film International is ₹52.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is VELS Film International?

The VELS Film International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of VELS Film International?

The market cap of VELS Film International is ₹67.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VELS Film International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VELS Film International are ₹52.50 and ₹51.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VELS Film International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VELS Film International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VELS Film International is ₹94.50 and 52-week low of VELS Film International is ₹39.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the VELS Film International performed historically in terms of returns?

The VELS Film International has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -9.25% for the past month, -12.35% over 3 months, -33.5% over 1 year, -20.22% across 3 years, and -12.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VELS Film International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VELS Film International are -1.56 and -559.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

VELS Film International News

