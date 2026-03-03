Here's the live share price of VELS Film International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of VELS Film International has declined 12.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.50%.
VELS Film International’s current P/E of -1.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VELS Film International
|0.38
|-9.25
|-16.47
|0.48
|-35.58
|-20.22
|-12.68
|Sun TV Network
|6.27
|14.73
|13.41
|11.45
|11.24
|12.49
|4.32
|Prime Focus
|2.73
|6.95
|56.29
|93.89
|185.13
|52.85
|31.89
|Affle 3I
|-2.91
|-17.51
|-16.77
|-28.70
|-3.05
|10.25
|3.49
|PVR INOX
|-1.52
|3.11
|-10.03
|-9.40
|13.54
|-13.19
|-6.44
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.84
|-0.24
|9.10
|9.10
|9.10
|2.95
|1.76
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.37
|2.00
|-15.59
|-27.60
|-6.63
|-25.05
|-17.63
|Tips Music
|-4.70
|-0.38
|-4.37
|-6.45
|-7.84
|52.87
|63.13
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.34
|-30.63
|-28.67
|-23.10
|-9.90
|-2.91
|-7.74
|Saregama India
|0.24
|0.40
|-11.29
|-33.52
|-26.67
|-0.24
|22.66
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.14
|-25.16
|-39.00
|-18.28
|-17.47
|-4.35
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.44
|-33.75
|-12.31
|6.61
|157.03
|775.57
|282.15
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.64
|-6.53
|-20.39
|-30.10
|-20.63
|-12.14
|-19.66
|Signpost India
|2.42
|22.12
|21.06
|-8.54
|13.48
|-8.71
|-5.32
|Den Networks
|-3.44
|-5.32
|-14.31
|-24.77
|-11.64
|-3.53
|-14.26
|Balaji Telefilms
|-0.94
|13.54
|-11.66
|-5.21
|96.07
|31.87
|10.69
|New Delhi Television
|-1.98
|-4.97
|-5.69
|-28.64
|-13.19
|-23.18
|12.99
|TV Today Network
|-2.17
|1.12
|-10.19
|-19.80
|-19.66
|-16.44
|-14.92
|GTPL Hathway
|-15.69
|-26.12
|-40.85
|-50.54
|-44.15
|-19.71
|-14.27
|OnMobile Global
|-5.16
|-2.99
|-22.14
|-9.16
|1.10
|-11.38
|-14.15
Over the last one year, VELS Film International has declined 35.58% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, VELS Film International has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.23
|53.85
|10
|56.18
|55.55
|20
|57.18
|56.98
|50
|58.43
|58.31
|100
|59.43
|60.48
|200
|65.69
|63.45
In the latest quarter, VELS Film International saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.32%, while DII stake increased to 0.32%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the VELS Film International fact sheet for more information
VELS Film International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TN2019PLC132235 and registration number is 132235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VELS Film International is ₹52.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The VELS Film International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of VELS Film International is ₹67.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VELS Film International are ₹52.50 and ₹51.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VELS Film International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VELS Film International is ₹94.50 and 52-week low of VELS Film International is ₹39.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The VELS Film International has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -9.25% for the past month, -12.35% over 3 months, -33.5% over 1 year, -20.22% across 3 years, and -12.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VELS Film International are -1.56 and -559.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.