Here's the live share price of VELS Film International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of VELS Film International has declined 12.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.50%.

VELS Film International’s current P/E of -1.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.