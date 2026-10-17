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Velox Shipping and Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

VELOX SHIPPING AND LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Shipping

Here's the live share price of Velox Shipping and Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.75 Closed
4.98₹ 0.89
As on Oct 16, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Velox Shipping and Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.75₹18.75
₹18.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.86₹18.75
₹18.75
Open Price
₹18.75
Prev. Close
₹17.86
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Velox Shipping and Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Velox Shipping and Logistics		4.984.984.984.984.981.6311.22
Great Eastern Shipping Company		-2.147.848.898.6743.6619.5234.18
Shreeji Shipping Global		3.3321.4740.96133.11249.3848.8026.93
Shipping Corporation of India		2.676.61-1.81-1.5024.4722.0214.79
Seamec		4.60-3.1816.016.5292.5237.375.77
Transworld Shipping Lines		1.34-4.26-2.222.49-35.89-22.31-15.81
Essar Shipping		-0.253.32-21.74-40.38-45.80-4.247.91
Garware Offshore Services		0.031.14-17.53-19.39-44.151.64-2.20
Chowgule Steamships		3.19-4.61-9.493.81-13.8612.6014.54
Datiware Maritime Infra		-18.50-40.022.2242.4472.9457.9014.52
Shahi Shipping		-7.32-8.88-16.38-26.56-27.8525.0216.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Velox Shipping and Logistics has gained 4.98% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (43.66%), Shreeji Shipping Global (249.38%), Shipping Corporation of India (24.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Velox Shipping and Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (34.18%) and Shreeji Shipping Global (26.93%).

Velox Shipping and Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Velox Shipping and Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.2517.13
1014.5115.35
208.330
503.330
1001.670
2000.830

Source: Dion Global

Velox Shipping and Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Velox Shipping and Logistics saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Velox Shipping and Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 15, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTVelox Shipping - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Oct 15, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTVelox Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Oct 15, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTVelox Shipping - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated October 15, 2026
Oct 15, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTVelox Shipping - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 02, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTVelox Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements

Source: Dion Global

About Velox Shipping and Logistics

Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122MH1983PLC029364 and registration number is 029364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Debashis Mukherjee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sushil Dattatraya Sindhkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vani Alva
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Moti Dabhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Velox Shipping and Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Velox Shipping and Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Velox Shipping and Logistics is ₹18.75 as on Oct 16, 2026.

What kind of stock is Velox Shipping and Logistics?

The Velox Shipping and Logistics is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Velox Shipping and Logistics?

The market cap of Velox Shipping and Logistics is ₹14.95 Cr as on Oct 16, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Velox Shipping and Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Velox Shipping and Logistics are ₹18.75 and ₹18.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Velox Shipping and Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Velox Shipping and Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Velox Shipping and Logistics is ₹18.75 and 52-week low of Velox Shipping and Logistics is ₹17.86 as on Oct 16, 2026.

How has the Velox Shipping and Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Velox Shipping and Logistics has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 4.98% over 1 year, 4.98% across 3 years, and 70.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Velox Shipping and Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Velox Shipping and Logistics are 0.00 and 1.49 on Oct 16, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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