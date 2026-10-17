Here's the live share price of Velox Shipping and Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Velox Shipping and Logistics
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|1.63
|11.22
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|-2.14
|7.84
|8.89
|8.67
|43.66
|19.52
|34.18
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|3.33
|21.47
|40.96
|133.11
|249.38
|48.80
|26.93
|Shipping Corporation of India
|2.67
|6.61
|-1.81
|-1.50
|24.47
|22.02
|14.79
|Seamec
|4.60
|-3.18
|16.01
|6.52
|92.52
|37.37
|5.77
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|1.34
|-4.26
|-2.22
|2.49
|-35.89
|-22.31
|-15.81
|Essar Shipping
|-0.25
|3.32
|-21.74
|-40.38
|-45.80
|-4.24
|7.91
|Garware Offshore Services
|0.03
|1.14
|-17.53
|-19.39
|-44.15
|1.64
|-2.20
|Chowgule Steamships
|3.19
|-4.61
|-9.49
|3.81
|-13.86
|12.60
|14.54
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|-18.50
|-40.02
|2.22
|42.44
|72.94
|57.90
|14.52
|Shahi Shipping
|-7.32
|-8.88
|-16.38
|-26.56
|-27.85
|25.02
|16.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Velox Shipping and Logistics has gained 4.98% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (43.66%), Shreeji Shipping Global (249.38%), Shipping Corporation of India (24.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Velox Shipping and Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (34.18%) and Shreeji Shipping Global (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.25
|17.13
|10
|14.51
|15.35
|20
|8.33
|0
|50
|3.33
|0
|100
|1.67
|0
|200
|0.83
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Velox Shipping and Logistics saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 15, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Velox Shipping - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Oct 15, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|Velox Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Oct 15, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Velox Shipping - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated October 15, 2026
|Oct 15, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Velox Shipping - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 02, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Velox Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Source: Dion Global
Velox Shipping and Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122MH1983PLC029364 and registration number is 029364. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Velox Shipping and Logistics is ₹18.75 as on Oct 16, 2026.
The Velox Shipping and Logistics is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Velox Shipping and Logistics is ₹14.95 Cr as on Oct 16, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Velox Shipping and Logistics are ₹18.75 and ₹18.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Velox Shipping and Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Velox Shipping and Logistics is ₹18.75 and 52-week low of Velox Shipping and Logistics is ₹17.86 as on Oct 16, 2026.
The Velox Shipping and Logistics has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 4.98% over 1 year, 4.98% across 3 years, and 70.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Velox Shipping and Logistics are 0.00 and 1.49 on Oct 16, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global