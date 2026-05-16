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Vellora Impact Share Price

NSE
BSE

VELLORA IMPACT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Vellora Impact along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.25 Closed
-2.41₹ -0.45
As on May 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
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Vellora Impact Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.99₹18.98
₹18.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.01₹27.75
₹18.25
Open Price
₹18.40
Prev. Close
₹18.70
Volume
76,036

Vellora Impact Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vellora Impact		1.16-2.67-25.02-1.994.29-7.4216.43
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		-8.336.49-5.10-16.25-17.9930.415.89
Kiri Industries		-7.71-7.40-13.50-26.83-38.8810.09-2.97
Indokem		-7.4913.11-15.84-34.57198.8767.7373.00
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-2.27-9.75-7.93-21.41-35.05-7.987.20
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		-5.6014.7210.33-3.8239.1730.1817.49
Ultramarine & Pigments		-4.002.83-3.86-6.49-16.976.43-0.92
Bodal Chemicals		-7.830.1240.2618.51-6.57-0.25-7.45
Sudarshan Colorants India		-8.552.02-1.83-27.44-40.951.74-6.38
Sadhana Nitro Chem		-9.2621.8953.8534.33-55.46-51.75-14.89
Amal		-7.10-18.396.24-17.501.1730.7012.47
Bhageria Industries		-6.36-3.73-2.10-22.03-8.296.68-4.06
Vipul Organics		-4.450.44-8.18-0.0331.1628.2710.27
Asahi Songwon Colors		-1.639.9512.35-3.82-41.887.29-7.48
Dynemic Products		-0.06-4.38-0.36-15.20-18.66-9.40-13.53
Poddar Pigments		5.474.473.980.68-12.51-5.123.18
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-1.63-4.23-22.45-38.15-27.63-29.4636.56
Indian Toners & Developers		-7.013.791.67-5.44-6.82-0.584.96
Jaysynth Orgochem		-5.52-9.88-3.40-27.47-40.9222.5334.19
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals		-0.632.077.33-15.3945.601.980.46

Over the last one year, Vellora Impact has gained 4.29% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-17.99%), Kiri Industries (-38.88%), Indokem (198.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Vellora Impact has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (5.89%) and Kiri Industries (-2.97%).

Vellora Impact Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vellora Impact Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.7918.37
1017.7818.14
2017.9617.97
5017.6418.27
10019.4918.86
20019.5219.43

Vellora Impact Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vellora Impact remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vellora Impact Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 16, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTVellora Impact - Results For Financial Year Ended At 31St March 2026
May 15, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTPratiksha Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Financial Result Quarter 4
May 11, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTPratiksha Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
May 01, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTPratiksha Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 01, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTPratiksha Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

About Vellora Impact

Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1991PLC015507 and registration number is 015507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of prepared pigments and other colouring matter of a kind used in the manufacture of paints or by artists or other painters. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harishbhai Bhatt
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Patel
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Monika Chauhan
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Paresh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alkesh Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vellora Impact Share Price

What is the share price of Vellora Impact?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vellora Impact is ₹18.25 as on May 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vellora Impact?

The Vellora Impact is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vellora Impact?

The market cap of Vellora Impact is ₹10.17 Cr as on May 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vellora Impact?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vellora Impact are ₹18.98 and ₹17.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vellora Impact?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vellora Impact stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vellora Impact is ₹27.75 and 52-week low of Vellora Impact is ₹15.01 as on May 15, 2026.

How has the Vellora Impact performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vellora Impact has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, -2.67% for the past month, -25.02% over 3 months, 4.29% over 1 year, -7.42% across 3 years, and 16.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vellora Impact?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vellora Impact are 2.12 and 18.68 on May 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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