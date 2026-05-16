What is the share price of Vellora Impact? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vellora Impact is ₹18.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Vellora Impact? The Vellora Impact is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vellora Impact? The market cap of Vellora Impact is ₹10.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vellora Impact? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vellora Impact are ₹18.98 and ₹17.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vellora Impact? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vellora Impact stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vellora Impact is ₹27.75 and 52-week low of Vellora Impact is ₹15.01 as on .

How has the Vellora Impact performed historically in terms of returns? The Vellora Impact has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, -2.67% for the past month, -25.02% over 3 months, 4.29% over 1 year, -7.42% across 3 years, and 16.43% over 5 years.