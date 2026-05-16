Here's the live share price of Vellora Impact along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vellora Impact
|1.16
|-2.67
|-25.02
|-1.99
|4.29
|-7.42
|16.43
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|-8.33
|6.49
|-5.10
|-16.25
|-17.99
|30.41
|5.89
|Kiri Industries
|-7.71
|-7.40
|-13.50
|-26.83
|-38.88
|10.09
|-2.97
|Indokem
|-7.49
|13.11
|-15.84
|-34.57
|198.87
|67.73
|73.00
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-2.27
|-9.75
|-7.93
|-21.41
|-35.05
|-7.98
|7.20
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|-5.60
|14.72
|10.33
|-3.82
|39.17
|30.18
|17.49
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|-4.00
|2.83
|-3.86
|-6.49
|-16.97
|6.43
|-0.92
|Bodal Chemicals
|-7.83
|0.12
|40.26
|18.51
|-6.57
|-0.25
|-7.45
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|-8.55
|2.02
|-1.83
|-27.44
|-40.95
|1.74
|-6.38
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|-9.26
|21.89
|53.85
|34.33
|-55.46
|-51.75
|-14.89
|Amal
|-7.10
|-18.39
|6.24
|-17.50
|1.17
|30.70
|12.47
|Bhageria Industries
|-6.36
|-3.73
|-2.10
|-22.03
|-8.29
|6.68
|-4.06
|Vipul Organics
|-4.45
|0.44
|-8.18
|-0.03
|31.16
|28.27
|10.27
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-1.63
|9.95
|12.35
|-3.82
|-41.88
|7.29
|-7.48
|Dynemic Products
|-0.06
|-4.38
|-0.36
|-15.20
|-18.66
|-9.40
|-13.53
|Poddar Pigments
|5.47
|4.47
|3.98
|0.68
|-12.51
|-5.12
|3.18
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-1.63
|-4.23
|-22.45
|-38.15
|-27.63
|-29.46
|36.56
|Indian Toners & Developers
|-7.01
|3.79
|1.67
|-5.44
|-6.82
|-0.58
|4.96
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-5.52
|-9.88
|-3.40
|-27.47
|-40.92
|22.53
|34.19
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|-0.63
|2.07
|7.33
|-15.39
|45.60
|1.98
|0.46
Over the last one year, Vellora Impact has gained 4.29% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-17.99%), Kiri Industries (-38.88%), Indokem (198.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Vellora Impact has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (5.89%) and Kiri Industries (-2.97%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.79
|18.37
|10
|17.78
|18.14
|20
|17.96
|17.97
|50
|17.64
|18.27
|100
|19.49
|18.86
|200
|19.52
|19.43
In the latest quarter, Vellora Impact remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 16, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Vellora Impact - Results For Financial Year Ended At 31St March 2026
|May 15, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Pratiksha Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Financial Result Quarter 4
|May 11, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Pratiksha Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|May 01, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Pratiksha Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 01, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Pratiksha Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1991PLC015507 and registration number is 015507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of prepared pigments and other colouring matter of a kind used in the manufacture of paints or by artists or other painters. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vellora Impact is ₹18.25 as on May 15, 2026.
The Vellora Impact is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vellora Impact is ₹10.17 Cr as on May 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vellora Impact are ₹18.98 and ₹17.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vellora Impact stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vellora Impact is ₹27.75 and 52-week low of Vellora Impact is ₹15.01 as on May 15, 2026.
The Vellora Impact has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, -2.67% for the past month, -25.02% over 3 months, 4.29% over 1 year, -7.42% across 3 years, and 16.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vellora Impact are 2.12 and 18.68 on May 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.