Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.53
|4.99
|-8.83
|-6.43
|-18.74
|90.60
|-11.53
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Velan Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TZ1990PLC002653 and registration number is 002653. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Bars and restaurants with bars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Velan Hotels Ltd. is ₹18.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Velan Hotels Ltd. is -1.11 and PB ratio of Velan Hotels Ltd. is 2.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Velan Hotels Ltd. is ₹5.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Velan Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Velan Hotels Ltd. is ₹8.55 and 52-week low of Velan Hotels Ltd. is ₹4.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.