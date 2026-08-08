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Velan Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

VELAN HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Velan Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.63 Closed
2.79₹ 0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Velan Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.29₹6.77
₹6.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.01₹7.47
₹6.63
Open Price
₹6.29
Prev. Close
₹6.45
Volume
28,143

Source: Dion Global

Velan Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Velan Hotels		3.1110.502.7918.1813.535.798.79
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Velan Hotels has gained 13.53% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Velan Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Velan Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Velan Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.46.53
106.286.42
206.136.3
506.226.2
1006.016.09
2005.876.01

Source: Dion Global

Velan Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Velan Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Velan Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTVelan Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 08, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTVelan Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Re-Appointment Of Managing Director And Re-Appointment Of Executive Director
Aug 03, 2026, 01:42 PM IST ISTVelan Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving And Taking On Record Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter En
Jul 18, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTVelan Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTVelan Hotels - Completion Of Sale Of Hotel Property

Source: Dion Global

About Velan Hotels

Velan Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TZ1990PLC002653 and registration number is 002653. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Bars and restaurants with bars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. E V Muthukumara Ramalingam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. M R Gautham
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P Ganesan
    Director
  • Mr. Nagaraj Saveethkumar
    Director
  • Mr. S P Sivanandam
    Director
  • Mrs. M Sasikala
    Director
  • Mr. Katpadi Muthukrishnan Ananthasayanam
    Director
  • Mr. Pachaimuthukumar
    Director

FAQs on Velan Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Velan Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Velan Hotels is ₹6.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Velan Hotels?

The Velan Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Velan Hotels?

The market cap of Velan Hotels is ₹21.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Velan Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Velan Hotels are ₹6.77 and ₹6.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Velan Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Velan Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Velan Hotels is ₹7.47 and 52-week low of Velan Hotels is ₹4.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Velan Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Velan Hotels has shown returns of 2.79% over the past day, 10.5% for the past month, 2.79% over 3 months, 13.53% over 1 year, 5.79% across 3 years, and 8.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Velan Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Velan Hotels are -2.49 and -1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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