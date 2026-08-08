Here's the live share price of Velan Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Velan Hotels
|3.11
|10.50
|2.79
|18.18
|13.53
|5.79
|8.79
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Velan Hotels has gained 13.53% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Velan Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.4
|6.53
|10
|6.28
|6.42
|20
|6.13
|6.3
|50
|6.22
|6.2
|100
|6.01
|6.09
|200
|5.87
|6.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Velan Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Velan Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Velan Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Re-Appointment Of Managing Director And Re-Appointment Of Executive Director
|Aug 03, 2026, 01:42 PM IST IST
|Velan Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving And Taking On Record Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter En
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Velan Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Velan Hotels - Completion Of Sale Of Hotel Property
Source: Dion Global
Velan Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TZ1990PLC002653 and registration number is 002653. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Bars and restaurants with bars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Velan Hotels is ₹6.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Velan Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Velan Hotels is ₹21.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Velan Hotels are ₹6.77 and ₹6.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Velan Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Velan Hotels is ₹7.47 and 52-week low of Velan Hotels is ₹4.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Velan Hotels has shown returns of 2.79% over the past day, 10.5% for the past month, 2.79% over 3 months, 13.53% over 1 year, 5.79% across 3 years, and 8.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Velan Hotels are -2.49 and -1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global