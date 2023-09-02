Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Velan Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VELAN HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.68 Closed
-1.05-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Velan Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.41₹5.80
₹5.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.81₹8.55
₹5.68
Open Price
₹5.80
Prev. Close
₹5.74
Volume
6,199

Velan Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.85
  • R26.02
  • R36.24
  • Pivot
    5.63
  • S15.46
  • S25.24
  • S35.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.515.67
  • 107.55.6
  • 207.15.57
  • 507.065.7
  • 1006.885.91
  • 2007.566.18

Velan Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.534.99-8.83-6.43-18.7490.60-11.53
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Velan Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Velan Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Velan Hotels Ltd.

Velan Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TZ1990PLC002653 and registration number is 002653. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Bars and restaurants with bars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Ganesan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. E V Muthukumara Ramalingam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M R Gautham
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S P Sivanandam
    Director
  • Mrs. M Sasikala
    Director
  • Mr. Nagaraj Saveethkumar
    Director

FAQs on Velan Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Velan Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Velan Hotels Ltd. is ₹18.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Velan Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Velan Hotels Ltd. is -1.11 and PB ratio of Velan Hotels Ltd. is 2.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Velan Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Velan Hotels Ltd. is ₹5.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Velan Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Velan Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Velan Hotels Ltd. is ₹8.55 and 52-week low of Velan Hotels Ltd. is ₹4.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data