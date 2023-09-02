What is the Market Cap of Velan Hotels Ltd.? The market cap of Velan Hotels Ltd. is ₹18.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Velan Hotels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Velan Hotels Ltd. is -1.11 and PB ratio of Velan Hotels Ltd. is 2.78 as on .

What is the share price of Velan Hotels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Velan Hotels Ltd. is ₹5.68 as on .