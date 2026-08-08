What is the share price of Velan Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Velan Hotels is ₹6.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Velan Hotels? The Velan Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Velan Hotels? The market cap of Velan Hotels is ₹21.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Velan Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Velan Hotels are ₹6.77 and ₹6.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Velan Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Velan Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Velan Hotels is ₹7.47 and 52-week low of Velan Hotels is ₹4.01 as on .

How has the Velan Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Velan Hotels has shown returns of 2.79% over the past day, 10.5% for the past month, 2.79% over 3 months, 13.53% over 1 year, 5.79% across 3 years, and 8.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Velan Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Velan Hotels are -2.49 and -1.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global