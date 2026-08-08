Here's the live share price of Veerkrupa Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veerkrupa Jewellers
|-3.92
|-10.91
|-28.99
|-30.00
|-48.42
|-34.07
|-20.46
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Veerkrupa Jewellers has declined 48.42% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Veerkrupa Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.52
|0.51
|10
|0.52
|0.52
|20
|0.54
|0.53
|50
|0.59
|0.57
|100
|0.62
|0.62
|200
|0.73
|0.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Veerkrupa Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Veerkrupa Jewellers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 05, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Veerkrupa Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|May 31, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Veerkrupa Jewellers - Audited Financial Result For Half Year And Financial Year Ending 31St March,2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Veerkrupa Jewellers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 30Th May, 2026 And Submission Of S
|May 22, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Veerkrupa Jewellers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Standalone Financial Results For
Source: Dion Global
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2019PLC109894 and registration number is 109894. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veerkrupa Jewellers is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veerkrupa Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Veerkrupa Jewellers is ₹6.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veerkrupa Jewellers are ₹0.50 and ₹0.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veerkrupa Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veerkrupa Jewellers is ₹1.08 and 52-week low of Veerkrupa Jewellers is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veerkrupa Jewellers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.91% for the past month, -28.99% over 3 months, -48.42% over 1 year, -34.07% across 3 years, and -20.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veerkrupa Jewellers are 38.58 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global