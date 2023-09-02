Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.37
|43.01
|-20.83
|-60.61
|-45.37
|72.84
|72.84
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & Stock Split
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36910GJ2019PLC109894 and registration number is 109894. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is ₹34.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is 4.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is ₹8.76 and 52-week low of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is ₹1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.