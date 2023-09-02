Follow Us

VEERKRUPA JEWELLERS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.66 Closed
-4.66-0.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.66₹2.66
₹2.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.63₹8.76
₹2.66
Open Price
₹2.66
Prev. Close
₹2.79
Volume
1,83,700

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.66
  • R22.66
  • R32.66
  • Pivot
    2.66
  • S12.66
  • S22.66
  • S32.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.32.65
  • 1080.592.48
  • 2072.952.33
  • 5039.012.52
  • 10019.513.14
  • 2009.754.36

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3743.01-20.83-60.61-45.3772.8472.84
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. Share Holdings

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue & Stock Split
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd.

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36910GJ2019PLC109894 and registration number is 109894. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Arvind Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nehaben Chiragbhai Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pinkeshkumar Jivanlal Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayur Prahladbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Jalpaben Jalpeshbhai Panara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd.?

The market cap of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is ₹34.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is 4.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is ₹8.76 and 52-week low of Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is ₹1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

