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Veerkrupa Jewellers Share Price

NSE
BSE

VEERKRUPA JEWELLERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Veerkrupa Jewellers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.49 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Veerkrupa Jewellers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.49₹0.50
₹0.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.49₹1.08
₹0.49
Open Price
₹0.50
Prev. Close
₹0.49
Volume
1,33,600

Source: Dion Global

Veerkrupa Jewellers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veerkrupa Jewellers		-3.92-10.91-28.99-30.00-48.42-34.07-20.46
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Veerkrupa Jewellers has declined 48.42% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Veerkrupa Jewellers has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Veerkrupa Jewellers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Veerkrupa Jewellers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.520.51
100.520.52
200.540.53
500.590.57
1000.620.62
2000.730.73

Source: Dion Global

Veerkrupa Jewellers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veerkrupa Jewellers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Veerkrupa Jewellers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTVeerkrupa Jewellers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 05, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTVeerkrupa Jewellers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
May 31, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTVeerkrupa Jewellers - Audited Financial Result For Half Year And Financial Year Ending 31St March,2026
May 31, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTVeerkrupa Jewellers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 30Th May, 2026 And Submission Of S
May 22, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTVeerkrupa Jewellers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Standalone Financial Results For

Source: Dion Global

About Veerkrupa Jewellers

Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2019PLC109894 and registration number is 109894. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Arvindbhai Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nehaben Chiragbhai Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prajapati bharatkumarkhumaj
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Jalpaben Jalpeshbhai Panara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Geetaben Miteshkumar Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Veerkrupa Jewellers Share Price

What is the share price of Veerkrupa Jewellers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veerkrupa Jewellers is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veerkrupa Jewellers?

The Veerkrupa Jewellers is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veerkrupa Jewellers?

The market cap of Veerkrupa Jewellers is ₹6.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veerkrupa Jewellers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veerkrupa Jewellers are ₹0.50 and ₹0.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veerkrupa Jewellers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veerkrupa Jewellers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veerkrupa Jewellers is ₹1.08 and 52-week low of Veerkrupa Jewellers is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Veerkrupa Jewellers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veerkrupa Jewellers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.91% for the past month, -28.99% over 3 months, -48.42% over 1 year, -34.07% across 3 years, and -20.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veerkrupa Jewellers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veerkrupa Jewellers are 38.58 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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