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Veerhealth Care Share Price

NSE
BSE

VEERHEALTH CARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Veerhealth Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.10 Closed
0.25₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Veerhealth Care Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.50₹44.12
₹44.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.70₹44.15
₹44.10
Open Price
₹43.50
Prev. Close
₹43.99
Volume
1,00,163

Source: Dion Global

Veerhealth Care Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veerhealth Care		4.5318.93100.73134.33101.2831.257.33
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Veerhealth Care has gained 101.28% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Veerhealth Care has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Veerhealth Care Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Veerhealth Care Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.4543.3
1041.9642.5
2040.3740.53
5032.5535
10026.6729.82
20022.5725.39

Source: Dion Global

Veerhealth Care Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veerhealth Care saw a rise in promoter holding to 31.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Veerhealth Care Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTVeerhealth Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTVeerhealth Care - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financials For Quarter Ended June, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTVeerhealth Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 24, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTVeerhealth Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 23, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTVeerhealth Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Veerhealth Care

Veerhealth Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1992PLC067632 and registration number is 067632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh M Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bhavin S Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shruti A Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan H Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakashbhai C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh K Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veerhealth Care Share Price

What is the share price of Veerhealth Care?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veerhealth Care is ₹44.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veerhealth Care?

The Veerhealth Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veerhealth Care?

The market cap of Veerhealth Care is ₹88.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veerhealth Care?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veerhealth Care are ₹44.12 and ₹43.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veerhealth Care?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veerhealth Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veerhealth Care is ₹44.15 and 52-week low of Veerhealth Care is ₹16.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Veerhealth Care performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veerhealth Care has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, 29.9% for the past month, 106.17% over 3 months, 101.74% over 1 year, 31.2% across 3 years, and 57.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veerhealth Care?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veerhealth Care are 162.13 and 3.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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