Veerhealth Care Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VEERHEALTH CARE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.77 Closed
0.280.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Veerhealth Care Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.20₹43.00
₹42.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.13₹43.85
₹42.77
Open Price
₹43.00
Prev. Close
₹42.65
Volume
13,150

Veerhealth Care Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.11
  • R243.46
  • R343.91
  • Pivot
    42.66
  • S142.31
  • S241.86
  • S341.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.1542.22
  • 1013.1241.89
  • 2013.1240.82
  • 5012.2237.23
  • 10011.8832.7
  • 20012.0827.37

Veerhealth Care Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.264.8363.43121.84270.30450.45308.50
0.08-3.0712.2515.6027.17112.2368.99
2.955.6929.1238.3621.7368.8891.87
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.400.8824.5978.1753.130.9818.00
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.021.886.2814.75-13.59-35.77-15.28
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-1.91-4.0523.247.19-3.67-14.04126.81
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.2410.6216.4226.11-31.0176.56351.57

Veerhealth Care Ltd. Share Holdings

Veerhealth Care Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results, Bonus issue & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
23 Nov, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Veerhealth Care Ltd.

Veerhealth Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1992PLC067632 and registration number is 067632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh M Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bhavin S Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shruti Y Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Dharnendra B Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mitesh J Kuvadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veerhealth Care Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Veerhealth Care Ltd.?

The market cap of Veerhealth Care Ltd. is ₹42.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veerhealth Care Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Veerhealth Care Ltd. is 23.08 and PB ratio of Veerhealth Care Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Veerhealth Care Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veerhealth Care Ltd. is ₹42.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veerhealth Care Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veerhealth Care Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veerhealth Care Ltd. is ₹43.85 and 52-week low of Veerhealth Care Ltd. is ₹11.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

icon
Market Data