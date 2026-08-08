Here's the live share price of Veerhealth Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veerhealth Care
|4.53
|18.93
|100.73
|134.33
|101.28
|31.2
|57.33
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Veerhealth Care has gained 101.28% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Veerhealth Care has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.45
|43.3
|10
|41.96
|42.5
|20
|40.37
|40.53
|50
|32.55
|35
|100
|26.67
|29.82
|200
|22.57
|25.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Veerhealth Care saw a rise in promoter holding to 31.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Veerhealth Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Veerhealth Care - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financials For Quarter Ended June, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Veerhealth Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Veerhealth Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Veerhealth Care - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Veerhealth Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1992PLC067632 and registration number is 067632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veerhealth Care is ₹44.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veerhealth Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Veerhealth Care is ₹88.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veerhealth Care are ₹44.12 and ₹43.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veerhealth Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veerhealth Care is ₹44.15 and 52-week low of Veerhealth Care is ₹16.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veerhealth Care has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, 29.9% for the past month, 106.17% over 3 months, 101.74% over 1 year, 31.2% across 3 years, and 57.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veerhealth Care are 162.13 and 3.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global