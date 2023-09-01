Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.26
|4.83
|63.43
|121.84
|270.30
|450.45
|308.50
|0.08
|-3.07
|12.25
|15.60
|27.17
|112.23
|68.99
|2.95
|5.69
|29.12
|38.36
|21.73
|68.88
|91.87
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.40
|0.88
|24.59
|78.17
|53.13
|0.98
|18.00
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.02
|1.88
|6.28
|14.75
|-13.59
|-35.77
|-15.28
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-1.91
|-4.05
|23.24
|7.19
|-3.67
|-14.04
|126.81
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.24
|10.62
|16.42
|26.11
|-31.01
|76.56
|351.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, Bonus issue & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|23 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Veerhealth Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1992PLC067632 and registration number is 067632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Veerhealth Care Ltd. is ₹42.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Veerhealth Care Ltd. is 23.08 and PB ratio of Veerhealth Care Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veerhealth Care Ltd. is ₹42.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veerhealth Care Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veerhealth Care Ltd. is ₹43.85 and 52-week low of Veerhealth Care Ltd. is ₹11.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.