Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Veeram Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VEERAM SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.26 Closed
-0.54-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Veeram Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.85₹9.73
₹9.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.25₹26.15
₹9.26
Open Price
₹9.73
Prev. Close
₹9.31
Volume
1,55,076

Veeram Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.7
  • R210.16
  • R310.58
  • Pivot
    9.28
  • S18.82
  • S28.4
  • S37.94

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.148.81
  • 1020.478.65
  • 2019.558.63
  • 50228.83
  • 10022.069.49
  • 20017.9811.12

Veeram Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.903.70-7.40-13.13-57.0654.33261.14
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Veeram Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Veeram Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Veeram Securities Ltd.

Veeram Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ2011PLC064964 and registration number is 064964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra R Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Girdharilal Pamnani
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeshbhai Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Rakshit M Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Pinal R Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Umesh Gor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virendra Mahasuklal Thaker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Chunilal Vibhakar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veeram Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Veeram Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Veeram Securities Ltd. is ₹70.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veeram Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Veeram Securities Ltd. is 45.66 and PB ratio of Veeram Securities Ltd. is 3.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Veeram Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veeram Securities Ltd. is ₹9.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veeram Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veeram Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veeram Securities Ltd. is ₹26.15 and 52-week low of Veeram Securities Ltd. is ₹7.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data