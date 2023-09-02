Follow Us

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VEER GLOBAL INFRACONSTRUCTION LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹105.75 Closed
-0.19-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.75₹108.00
₹105.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.30₹129.50
₹105.75
Open Price
₹108.00
Prev. Close
₹105.95
Volume
2,200

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1107.25
  • R2108.75
  • R3109.5
  • Pivot
    106.5
  • S1105
  • S2104.25
  • S3102.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5224.8105.96
  • 10224.35107.41
  • 20227.08103.88
  • 50197.7894.85
  • 100175.6890.23
  • 200160.8984.28

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.0832.1932.1917.2410.24708.10708.10
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. Share Holdings

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
18 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights Issue
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Rights issue

About Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd.

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH2012PLC225939 and registration number is 225939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijaybhai Vagjibhai Bhanshali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Mohanlal Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Rakhee Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subodh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Mukesh Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Priyank Chandrakant Parikh
    Director
  • Mr. Manvendra Shivshyam Tiwari
    Director

FAQs on Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd.?

The market cap of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹171.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is 5.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹105.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹129.50 and 52-week low of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹64.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

