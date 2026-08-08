Here's the live share price of Veer Global Infraconstruction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veer Global Infraconstruction
|-0.75
|-6.01
|-5.14
|41.79
|-3.41
|14.98
|34.55
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Veer Global Infraconstruction has declined 3.41% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Veer Global Infraconstruction has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|134.59
|134.03
|10
|135.34
|134.9
|20
|137.9
|136.61
|50
|141.16
|136.37
|100
|123.97
|130.92
|200
|122.22
|128.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Veer Global Infraconstruction saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.04%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Veer Global Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Director To Be Held On 10Th AUGUST 2026 For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Veer Global Infra. - Intimation Of Trading Approval For 8,00,000 Equity Shares Received From BSE Limited
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Veer Global Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Veer Global Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|Jun 19, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Veer Global Infra. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From BSE.
Source: Dion Global
Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH2012PLC225939 and registration number is 225939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veer Global Infraconstruction is ₹133.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veer Global Infraconstruction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Veer Global Infraconstruction is ₹216.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veer Global Infraconstruction are ₹136.00 and ₹130.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veer Global Infraconstruction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veer Global Infraconstruction is ₹155.00 and 52-week low of Veer Global Infraconstruction is ₹71.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veer Global Infraconstruction has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, -6.01% for the past month, -5.14% over 3 months, -3.41% over 1 year, 14.98% across 3 years, and 34.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veer Global Infraconstruction are 0.00 and 7.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global