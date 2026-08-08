Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Veer Global Infraconstruction Share Price

NSE
BSE

VEER GLOBAL INFRACONSTRUCTION

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Veer Global Infraconstruction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹133.00 Closed
-2.21₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Veer Global Infraconstruction Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.00₹136.00
₹133.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.81₹155.00
₹133.00
Open Price
₹136.00
Prev. Close
₹136.00
Volume
1,408

Source: Dion Global

Veer Global Infraconstruction Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veer Global Infraconstruction		-0.75-6.01-5.1441.79-3.4114.9834.55
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Veer Global Infraconstruction has declined 3.41% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Veer Global Infraconstruction has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Veer Global Infraconstruction Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Veer Global Infraconstruction Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5134.59134.03
10135.34134.9
20137.9136.61
50141.16136.37
100123.97130.92
200122.22128.13

Source: Dion Global

Veer Global Infraconstruction Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veer Global Infraconstruction saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.04%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Veer Global Infraconstruction Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTVeer Global Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Director To Be Held On 10Th AUGUST 2026 For The Quarter Ende
Jul 24, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTVeer Global Infra. - Intimation Of Trading Approval For 8,00,000 Equity Shares Received From BSE Limited
Jul 10, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTVeer Global Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTVeer Global Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
Jun 19, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTVeer Global Infra. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From BSE.

Source: Dion Global

About Veer Global Infraconstruction

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH2012PLC225939 and registration number is 225939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manvendra Shivshyam Tiwari
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Vijaybhai Vagjibhai Bhanshali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Mohanlal Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Priyank Chandrakant Parikh
    Director
  • Mr. Subodh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rakhee Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veer Global Infraconstruction Share Price

What is the share price of Veer Global Infraconstruction?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veer Global Infraconstruction is ₹133.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veer Global Infraconstruction?

The Veer Global Infraconstruction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veer Global Infraconstruction?

The market cap of Veer Global Infraconstruction is ₹216.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veer Global Infraconstruction?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veer Global Infraconstruction are ₹136.00 and ₹130.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veer Global Infraconstruction?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veer Global Infraconstruction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veer Global Infraconstruction is ₹155.00 and 52-week low of Veer Global Infraconstruction is ₹71.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Veer Global Infraconstruction performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veer Global Infraconstruction has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, -6.01% for the past month, -5.14% over 3 months, -3.41% over 1 year, 14.98% across 3 years, and 34.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veer Global Infraconstruction?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veer Global Infraconstruction are 0.00 and 7.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Veer Global Infraconstruction News

More Veer Global Infraconstruction News
Market Pulse