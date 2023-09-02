Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.08
|32.19
|32.19
|17.24
|10.24
|708.10
|708.10
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|18 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights Issue
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Rights issue
Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH2012PLC225939 and registration number is 225939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹171.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is 5.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹105.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹129.50 and 52-week low of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd. is ₹64.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.