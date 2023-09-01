Follow Us

VEEKAYEM FASHION AND APPARELS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹81.80 Closed
-0.24-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.15₹82.10
₹81.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.25₹103.75
₹81.80
Open Price
₹81.00
Prev. Close
₹82.00
Volume
40,000

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.88
  • R283.97
  • R385.83
  • Pivot
    81.02
  • S179.93
  • S278.07
  • S376.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.9583.62
  • 1037.5186.05
  • 2038.7187.64
  • 5034.6281.1
  • 10017.3169.94
  • 2008.6555.15

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.33-18.2085.7098.7875.7363.6063.60
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. Share Holdings

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd.

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120MH1985PLC037516 and registration number is 037516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishankant Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijaykumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madanlal Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhukar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Santwana Vernekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd.?

The market cap of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is ₹48.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is ₹81.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is ₹103.75 and 52-week low of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is ₹30.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

