Here's the live share price of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veekayem Fashion and Apparels
|-4.76
|-5.77
|-19.95
|16.50
|-49.37
|8.62
|19.14
|Page Industries
|-1.18
|-4.50
|6.84
|14.47
|-12.81
|0.47
|4.21
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.34
|25.04
|55.58
|37.17
|89.34
|94.96
|64.85
|Arvind Fashions
|1.96
|-1.64
|0.26
|-5.80
|-12.26
|10.79
|16.52
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.16
|-4.76
|10.68
|-4.20
|11.48
|16.63
|29.20
|Lux Industries
|1.75
|0.50
|-15.87
|22.53
|-3.47
|-6.71
|-21.30
|Kitex Garments
|-0.66
|-7.41
|-15.48
|-32.96
|-19.62
|31.35
|22.36
|S P Apparels
|4.49
|-9.98
|26.29
|31.86
|40.52
|31.85
|25.25
|SBC Exports
|-2.02
|-2.28
|21.09
|34.51
|131.37
|66.82
|85.10
|IRIS Clothings
|2.95
|21.10
|46.72
|48.64
|70.22
|7.92
|27.15
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.46
|-8.24
|-15.16
|-16.68
|-10.05
|-17.79
|6.73
|Swaraj Suiting
|-2.36
|9.08
|23.28
|28.58
|101.07
|53.74
|68.01
|Karnika Industries
|-0.68
|15.21
|-11.76
|-1.02
|-15.46
|92.04
|47.92
|Thomas Scott (India)
|5.60
|-3.42
|1.71
|-8.13
|4.68
|62.46
|75.93
|Gretex Industries
|1.37
|-0.22
|5.26
|34.11
|27.37
|81.17
|96.96
|Encompass Design India
|-1.79
|-2.47
|-5.99
|1.48
|24.64
|7.62
|4.50
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|1.87
|-7.74
|-9.62
|-23.00
|-42.66
|-16.90
|-10.52
|CPS Shapers
|1.66
|-0.95
|8.90
|-19.07
|54.30
|30.08
|17.09
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|1.87
|-4.17
|-16.27
|-29.41
|-40.02
|-35.83
|-23.37
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|1.62
|0.86
|-4.47
|-12.10
|-21.89
|-13.81
|-9.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Veekayem Fashion and Apparels has declined 49.37% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Veekayem Fashion and Apparels has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|124.2
|127.09
|10
|126.72
|127.1
|20
|128.09
|128.25
|50
|132.41
|131.12
|100
|128.3
|141.49
|200
|183.87
|166.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Veekayem Fashion and Apparels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.89%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Veekayem Fashion and Apparels fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120MH1985PLC037516 and registration number is 037516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 364.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is ₹83.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels are ₹120.00 and ₹120.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veekayem Fashion and Apparels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is ₹318.00 and 52-week low of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is ₹79.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veekayem Fashion and Apparels has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, -5.77% for the past month, -19.95% over 3 months, -49.37% over 1 year, 8.62% across 3 years, and 19.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels are 8.30 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global