Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.33
|-18.20
|85.70
|98.78
|75.73
|63.60
|63.60
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120MH1985PLC037516 and registration number is 037516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is ₹48.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is ₹81.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is ₹103.75 and 52-week low of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is ₹30.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.