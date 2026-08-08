Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Share Price

NSE
BSE

VEEKAYEM FASHION AND APPARELS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹120.00 Closed
-1.76₹ -2.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.00₹120.00
₹120.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.80₹318.00
₹120.00
Open Price
₹120.00
Prev. Close
₹122.15
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veekayem Fashion and Apparels		-4.76-5.77-19.9516.50-49.378.6219.14
Page Industries		-1.18-4.506.8414.47-12.810.474.21
Pearl Global Industries		19.3425.0455.5837.1789.3494.9664.85
Arvind Fashions		1.96-1.640.26-5.80-12.2610.7916.52
Gokaldas Exports		-1.16-4.7610.68-4.2011.4816.6329.20
Lux Industries		1.750.50-15.8722.53-3.47-6.71-21.30
Kitex Garments		-0.66-7.41-15.48-32.96-19.6231.3522.36
S P Apparels		4.49-9.9826.2931.8640.5231.8525.25
SBC Exports		-2.02-2.2821.0934.51131.3766.8285.10
IRIS Clothings		2.9521.1046.7248.6470.227.9227.15
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.46-8.24-15.16-16.68-10.05-17.796.73
Swaraj Suiting		-2.369.0823.2828.58101.0753.7468.01
Karnika Industries		-0.6815.21-11.76-1.02-15.4692.0447.92
Thomas Scott (India)		5.60-3.421.71-8.134.6862.4675.93
Gretex Industries		1.37-0.225.2634.1127.3781.1796.96
Encompass Design India		-1.79-2.47-5.991.4824.647.624.50
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		1.87-7.74-9.62-23.00-42.66-16.90-10.52
CPS Shapers		1.66-0.958.90-19.0754.3030.0817.09
Saraswati Saree Depot		1.87-4.17-16.27-29.41-40.02-35.83-23.37
Zodiac Clothing Company		1.620.86-4.47-12.10-21.89-13.81-9.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Veekayem Fashion and Apparels has declined 49.37% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Veekayem Fashion and Apparels has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5124.2127.09
10126.72127.1
20128.09128.25
50132.41131.12
100128.3141.49
200183.87166.18

Source: Dion Global

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veekayem Fashion and Apparels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.89%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Veekayem Fashion and Apparels fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Veekayem Fashion and Apparels

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120MH1985PLC037516 and registration number is 037516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 364.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishankant Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijaykumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madanlal Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhukar Jagdev Prasad Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santwana Amarshu Vernekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Share Price

What is the share price of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is ₹120.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veekayem Fashion and Apparels?

The Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels?

The market cap of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is ₹83.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels are ₹120.00 and ₹120.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veekayem Fashion and Apparels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is ₹318.00 and 52-week low of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is ₹79.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Veekayem Fashion and Apparels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veekayem Fashion and Apparels has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, -5.77% for the past month, -19.95% over 3 months, -49.37% over 1 year, 8.62% across 3 years, and 19.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels are 8.30 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Veekayem Fashion and Apparels News

More Veekayem Fashion and Apparels News
Market Pulse