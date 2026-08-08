What is the share price of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is ₹120.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Veekayem Fashion and Apparels? The Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels? The market cap of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is ₹83.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels are ₹120.00 and ₹120.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veekayem Fashion and Apparels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is ₹318.00 and 52-week low of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels is ₹79.80 as on .

How has the Veekayem Fashion and Apparels performed historically in terms of returns? The Veekayem Fashion and Apparels has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, -5.77% for the past month, -19.95% over 3 months, -49.37% over 1 year, 8.62% across 3 years, and 19.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels are 8.30 and 1.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global