VEEJAY LAKSHMI ENGINEERING WORKS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.60 Closed
-3.22-1.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.50₹35.75
₹34.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.05₹48.00
₹34.60
Open Price
₹35.75
Prev. Close
₹35.75
Volume
2,230

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.4
  • R236.2
  • R336.65
  • Pivot
    34.95
  • S134.15
  • S233.7
  • S332.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.1835.27
  • 1042.7734.95
  • 2043.1834.72
  • 5043.1134.81
  • 10045.9235.45
  • 2005437.64

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.472.22-3.080.67-21.7256.21-21.36
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29191TZ1974PLC000705 and registration number is 000705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V J Jayaraman
    Chairman
  • Mr. J Anand
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D Ranganathan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. N M Ananthapadmanabhan
    Director
  • Mr. N Athimoolam Naidu
    Director
  • Mr. B Sriram
    Director
  • Mrs. Arthi Anand
    Director
  • Mr. K Narendra
    Director

FAQs on Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.?

The market cap of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹17.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is -1.31 and PB ratio of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹34.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹29.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

