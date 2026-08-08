Here's the live share price of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works
|5.82
|14.55
|3.09
|-16.67
|-40.78
|5.86
|-3.38
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works has declined 40.78% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38
|39.11
|10
|38.18
|38.58
|20
|37.25
|37.96
|50
|36.78
|37.49
|100
|36.79
|38.66
|200
|43.12
|42.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Veejay Lakshmi Engg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:53 PM IST IST
|Veejay Lakshmi Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER EN
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|Veejay Lakshmi Engg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Veejay Lakshmi Engg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jun 21, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Veejay Lakshmi Engg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29191TZ1974PLC000705 and registration number is 000705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is ₹40.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is ₹20.29 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are ₹40.00 and ₹40.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is ₹69.00 and 52-week low of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is ₹26.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 14.55% for the past month, 3.09% over 3 months, -40.78% over 1 year, 5.86% across 3 years, and -3.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are -3.71 and 1.87 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global