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Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Share Price

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BSE

VEEJAY LAKSHMI ENGINEERING WORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.00₹40.00
₹40.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.00₹69.00
₹40.00
Open Price
₹40.00
Prev. Close
₹40.00
Volume
14

Source: Dion Global

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works		5.8214.553.09-16.67-40.785.86-3.38
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works has declined 40.78% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53839.11
1038.1838.58
2037.2537.96
5036.7837.49
10036.7938.66
20043.1242.73

Source: Dion Global

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTVeejay Lakshmi Engg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 03:53 PM IST ISTVeejay Lakshmi Engg. - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER EN
Jul 06, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTVeejay Lakshmi Engg. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTVeejay Lakshmi Engg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jun 21, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTVeejay Lakshmi Engg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29191TZ1974PLC000705 and registration number is 000705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V J Jayaraman
    Chairman
  • Mr. J Anand
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D Ranganathan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Arthi Anand
    Director
  • Mr. K Narendra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurubatham R
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T S V Rajagopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sasirekha Vengatesh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Share Price

What is the share price of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is ₹40.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works?

The Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works?

The market cap of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is ₹20.29 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are ₹40.00 and ₹40.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is ₹69.00 and 52-week low of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is ₹26.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 14.55% for the past month, 3.09% over 3 months, -40.78% over 1 year, 5.86% across 3 years, and -3.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are -3.71 and 1.87 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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