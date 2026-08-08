What is the share price of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is ₹40.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works? The Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works? The market cap of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is ₹20.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works? Today’s highest and lowest price of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are ₹40.00 and ₹40.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is ₹69.00 and 52-week low of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works is ₹26.00 as on .

How has the Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works performed historically in terms of returns? The Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 14.55% for the past month, 3.09% over 3 months, -40.78% over 1 year, 5.86% across 3 years, and -3.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works are -3.71 and 1.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global