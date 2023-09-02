Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.47
|2.22
|-3.08
|0.67
|-21.72
|56.21
|-21.36
|0.81
|1.97
|28.02
|46.79
|71.38
|342.12
|339.21
|29.25
|30.05
|66.04
|87.05
|126.46
|253.05
|66.99
|11.62
|29.30
|124.04
|197.74
|208.64
|538.94
|270.82
|2.43
|-6.20
|3.35
|18.81
|38.00
|198.70
|220.49
|12.63
|8.27
|31.61
|40.02
|22.72
|346.44
|112.27
|-0.46
|22.93
|129.33
|281.93
|391.93
|1,724.89
|827.52
|18.22
|25.88
|66.19
|103.83
|32.49
|258.72
|195.06
|5.41
|14.62
|65.06
|127.41
|141.06
|2,905.20
|1,286.30
|5.18
|14.45
|27.44
|41.78
|15.90
|612.99
|493.51
|0.18
|4.38
|59.29
|114.41
|186.18
|1,130.33
|440.66
|7.47
|15.22
|15.46
|4.87
|0.88
|-7.37
|346.78
|3.26
|-1.27
|47.86
|92.16
|68.77
|369.02
|102.76
|8.47
|11.18
|39.33
|66.76
|84.78
|158.36
|92.72
|-0.38
|-4.58
|13.49
|58.64
|44.68
|165.66
|12.20
|13.28
|40.78
|148.83
|219.52
|196.60
|435.81
|131.15
|-0.14
|-14.54
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|2.94
|-8.53
|-4.92
|11.47
|-21.69
|114.56
|1,487.65
|14.01
|16.45
|66.33
|108.54
|196.01
|929.65
|409.69
|-0.96
|-3.43
|39.92
|94.49
|135.74
|293.37
|356.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29191TZ1974PLC000705 and registration number is 000705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹17.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is -1.31 and PB ratio of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹34.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹29.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.