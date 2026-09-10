Veegaland Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201KL2007PLC021107 and registration number is 021107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.