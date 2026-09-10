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Veegaland Developers Share Price

Sector
Construction

Veegaland Developers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 10, 2026 and will close on Sep 15, 2026. The price band has been set at 130.00-140.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Veegaland Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Veegaland Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Larsen & Toubro		-1.47-3.860.562.111.2810.6718.62
Rail Vikas Nigam		0.49-10.27-11.5-25.05-37.732.9946.67
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.57-2.31-7.02-5.73-9.773.7517.21
NBCC (India)		-1.65-11.86-21.01-0.99-18.5627.6823.39
Cemindia Projects		2.690.215.42131.9961.8973.6873.62
Welspun Enterprises		5.5535.1344.8174.3962.8140.6652.04
Afcons Infrastructure		-3.844.3-13.11-1.44-37.49-16.69-10.38
NCC		1.96-0.761.123.53-29.35-4.1813.05
Hindustan Construction Company		1.5216.110.0451.45-0.412.3425
Man Infraconstruction		4.4213.2711.932.81-15.95-5.4721.08
PNC Infratech		-1.04-14.92-11.84-7.07-41.38-21.1-13.03
Keystone Realtors		-7.07-4.68-7.75-13.95-42.62-15.8-8.75
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-1-28.17-25.27-21.31-36.89-68.78
PSP Projects		2.56-6.97-4.1128.4716.912.3714.86
AGI Infra		0.87-5.11-24.14-7.620.4347.3426.18
KNR Constructions		4.98-13.87-3.241.97-37.48-23.49-17.06
Ashoka Buildcon		-3.25-3.73-6.27-3.25-38.480.352.07
HG Infra Engineering		1.43-13.61-15.79-0.39-50.96-21.63-4.49
Marathon Nextgen Realty		0.7114.937.215.7-29.30.7537.13

Source: Dion Global

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About Veegaland Developers

Veegaland Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201KL2007PLC021107 and registration number is 021107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. George Joseph
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Bijoy Ambattu Bahuleyan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kurian Thomas
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayaraj Balakrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kochouseph Thomas Chittilappilly
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Saraladevi Mecheriparambil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Varriam Kandi Vijayakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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