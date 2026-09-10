Veegaland Developers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 10, 2026 and will close on Sep 15, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹130.00-140.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Larsen & Toubro
|-1.47
|-3.86
|0.56
|2.1
|11.28
|10.67
|18.62
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|0.49
|-10.27
|-11.5
|-25.05
|-37.73
|2.99
|46.67
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.57
|-2.31
|-7.02
|-5.73
|-9.77
|3.75
|17.21
|NBCC (India)
|-1.65
|-11.86
|-21.01
|-0.99
|-18.56
|27.68
|23.39
|Cemindia Projects
|2.69
|0.21
|5.42
|131.99
|61.89
|73.68
|73.62
|Welspun Enterprises
|5.55
|35.13
|44.81
|74.39
|62.81
|40.66
|52.04
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-3.84
|4.3
|-13.11
|-1.44
|-37.49
|-16.69
|-10.38
|NCC
|1.96
|-0.76
|1.12
|3.53
|-29.35
|-4.18
|13.05
|Hindustan Construction Company
|1.52
|16.11
|0.04
|51.45
|-0.41
|2.34
|25
|Man Infraconstruction
|4.42
|13.27
|11.9
|32.81
|-15.95
|-5.47
|21.08
|PNC Infratech
|-1.04
|-14.92
|-11.84
|-7.07
|-41.38
|-21.1
|-13.03
|Keystone Realtors
|-7.07
|-4.68
|-7.75
|-13.95
|-42.62
|-15.8
|-8.75
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-1
|-28.17
|-25.27
|-21.31
|-36.89
|-6
|8.78
|PSP Projects
|2.56
|-6.97
|-4.11
|28.47
|16.91
|2.37
|14.86
|AGI Infra
|0.87
|-5.11
|-24.14
|-7.6
|20.43
|47.34
|26.18
|KNR Constructions
|4.98
|-13.87
|-3.24
|1.97
|-37.48
|-23.49
|-17.06
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-3.25
|-3.73
|-6.27
|-3.25
|-38.48
|0.35
|2.07
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.43
|-13.61
|-15.79
|-0.39
|-50.96
|-21.63
|-4.49
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|0.71
|14.93
|7.21
|5.7
|-29.3
|0.75
|37.13
Source: Dion Global
Veegaland Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201KL2007PLC021107 and registration number is 021107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global