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Veefin Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

VEEFIN SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Veefin Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹290.00 Closed
0.29₹ 0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Veefin Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹275.00₹292.95
₹290.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹211.05₹429.20
₹290.00
Open Price
₹283.05
Prev. Close
₹289.15
Volume
59,200

Source: Dion Global

Veefin Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veefin Solutions		-2.90-8.82-8.29-6.24-20.4324.5326.30
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Veefin Solutions has declined 20.43% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Veefin Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Veefin Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Veefin Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5301.24299.52
10304.48302.42
20311.51307.22
50316.79311.03
100300.24311.26
200320.12322.23

Source: Dion Global

Veefin Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veefin Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.04%, FII holding fell to 2.83%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Veefin Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTVeefin Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial
Aug 07, 2026, 04:17 PM IST ISTVeefin Solutions - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulati
Aug 05, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTVeefin Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 03, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTVeefin Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 02, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTVeefin Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities

Source: Dion Global

About Veefin Solutions

Veefin Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2020PLC347893 and registration number is 347893. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raja Debnath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Vijay Udani
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Afzal Modak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Babu Rajendran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Shamji Chheda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gourav Saraf
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Matthew Simon Gamser
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Veefin Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Veefin Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veefin Solutions is ₹290.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veefin Solutions?

The Veefin Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veefin Solutions?

The market cap of Veefin Solutions is ₹740.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veefin Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veefin Solutions are ₹292.95 and ₹275.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veefin Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veefin Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veefin Solutions is ₹429.20 and 52-week low of Veefin Solutions is ₹211.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Veefin Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veefin Solutions has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, -8.82% for the past month, -8.29% over 3 months, -20.43% over 1 year, 24.53% across 3 years, and 26.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veefin Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veefin Solutions are 0.00 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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