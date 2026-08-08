Here's the live share price of Veefin Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veefin Solutions
|-2.90
|-8.82
|-8.29
|-6.24
|-20.43
|24.53
|26.30
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Veefin Solutions has declined 20.43% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Veefin Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|301.24
|299.52
|10
|304.48
|302.42
|20
|311.51
|307.22
|50
|316.79
|311.03
|100
|300.24
|311.26
|200
|320.12
|322.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Veefin Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.04%, FII holding fell to 2.83%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Veefin Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:17 PM IST IST
|Veefin Solutions - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulati
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Veefin Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Veefin Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Veefin Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Source: Dion Global
Veefin Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/10/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2020PLC347893 and registration number is 347893. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veefin Solutions is ₹290.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veefin Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Veefin Solutions is ₹740.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veefin Solutions are ₹292.95 and ₹275.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veefin Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veefin Solutions is ₹429.20 and 52-week low of Veefin Solutions is ₹211.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veefin Solutions has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, -8.82% for the past month, -8.29% over 3 months, -20.43% over 1 year, 24.53% across 3 years, and 26.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veefin Solutions are 0.00 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global