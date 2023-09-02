Follow Us

Veefin Solutions Ltd. Share Price

VEEFIN SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹251.90 Closed
6.5315.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Veefin Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹243.00₹257.45
₹251.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.13₹241.60
₹251.90
Open Price
₹243.70
Prev. Close
₹236.45
Volume
2,67,200

Veefin Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1258.57
  • R2265.23
  • R3273.02
  • Pivot
    250.78
  • S1244.12
  • S2236.33
  • S3229.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.04224.26
  • 109.02213.89
  • 204.51192.69
  • 501.80
  • 1000.90
  • 2000.450

Veefin Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.1489.54179.21179.21179.21179.21179.21
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Veefin Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

About Veefin Solutions Ltd.

IT Consulting & Software

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Vijay Udani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Babu Rajendran
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anand Nandkishore Malpani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepti Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Veefin Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Veefin Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Veefin Solutions Ltd. is ₹533.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veefin Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Veefin Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Veefin Solutions Ltd. is 17.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Veefin Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veefin Solutions Ltd. is ₹251.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veefin Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veefin Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veefin Solutions Ltd. is ₹241.60 and 52-week low of Veefin Solutions Ltd. is ₹85.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

