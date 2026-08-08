Here's the live share price of Vedavaag Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vedavaag Systems
|5.19
|-10.22
|-13.28
|-5.34
|-42.20
|-27.78
|-18.43
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vedavaag Systems has declined 42.20% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Vedavaag Systems has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.98
|19.49
|10
|19.36
|19.57
|20
|20.47
|20.03
|50
|20.75
|20.6
|100
|20.42
|21.43
|200
|24
|25.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vedavaag Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Vedavaag Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Vedavaag Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Vedavaag Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Vedavaag Systems - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Vedavaag Systems - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Vedavaag Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC029240 and registration number is 029240. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedavaag Systems is ₹19.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vedavaag Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vedavaag Systems is ₹46.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedavaag Systems are ₹20.35 and ₹19.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedavaag Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedavaag Systems is ₹40.10 and 52-week low of Vedavaag Systems is ₹15.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vedavaag Systems has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -10.22% for the past month, -13.28% over 3 months, -42.2% over 1 year, -27.78% across 3 years, and -18.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedavaag Systems are 8.96 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global