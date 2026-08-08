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Vedavaag Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

VEDAVAAG SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Vedavaag Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.86 Closed
-0.50₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vedavaag Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.65₹20.35
₹19.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.05₹40.10
₹19.86
Open Price
₹20.35
Prev. Close
₹19.96
Volume
14,086

Source: Dion Global

Vedavaag Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vedavaag Systems		5.19-10.22-13.28-5.34-42.20-27.78-18.43
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vedavaag Systems has declined 42.20% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Vedavaag Systems has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Vedavaag Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vedavaag Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.9819.49
1019.3619.57
2020.4720.03
5020.7520.6
10020.4221.43
2002425.09

Source: Dion Global

Vedavaag Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vedavaag Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vedavaag Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTVedavaag Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 10, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTVedavaag Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTVedavaag Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTVedavaag Systems - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTVedavaag Systems - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Vedavaag Systems

Vedavaag Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC029240 and registration number is 029240. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jonnavittula Murali Krishna
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jonnavittula Ananth
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Jonnavittula
    Non-Exe. Non Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Narsupalli Pradeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pannala Srinivas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghavacharya Vasudevan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vedavaag Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Vedavaag Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedavaag Systems is ₹19.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vedavaag Systems?

The Vedavaag Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedavaag Systems?

The market cap of Vedavaag Systems is ₹46.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedavaag Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedavaag Systems are ₹20.35 and ₹19.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedavaag Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedavaag Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedavaag Systems is ₹40.10 and 52-week low of Vedavaag Systems is ₹15.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vedavaag Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vedavaag Systems has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -10.22% for the past month, -13.28% over 3 months, -42.2% over 1 year, -27.78% across 3 years, and -18.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedavaag Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedavaag Systems are 8.96 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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