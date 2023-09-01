Follow Us

Vedavaag Systems Ltd. Share Price

VEDAVAAG SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.84 Closed
-1.63-0.86
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Vedavaag Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.11₹52.85
₹51.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹64.50
₹51.84
Open Price
₹52.70
Prev. Close
₹52.70
Volume
51,739

Vedavaag Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.83
  • R253.71
  • R354.57
  • Pivot
    51.97
  • S151.09
  • S250.23
  • S349.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.0650.44
  • 1053.7250.31
  • 2055.5650.56
  • 5054.449.89
  • 10050.4848.47
  • 20056.6148.31

Vedavaag Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.101.0527.2520.594.4182.8680.94
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Vedavaag Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Vedavaag Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Aug, 2023Board MeetingDividend & & A.G.M.
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vedavaag Systems Ltd.

Vedavaag Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC029240 and registration number is 029240. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J Murali Krishna
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D Ramesh Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jonnavittula Ananth
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. J Sujatha
    Non-Exe. Non Independent Woman Director
  • Dr. G T Murthy
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Pannala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Pradeep Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vedavaag Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vedavaag Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Vedavaag Systems Ltd. is ₹118.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vedavaag Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vedavaag Systems Ltd. is 18.65 and PB ratio of Vedavaag Systems Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vedavaag Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedavaag Systems Ltd. is ₹51.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedavaag Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedavaag Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedavaag Systems Ltd. is ₹64.50 and 52-week low of Vedavaag Systems Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

