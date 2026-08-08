What is the share price of Vedavaag Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedavaag Systems is ₹19.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Vedavaag Systems? The Vedavaag Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedavaag Systems? The market cap of Vedavaag Systems is ₹46.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedavaag Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedavaag Systems are ₹20.35 and ₹19.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedavaag Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedavaag Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedavaag Systems is ₹40.10 and 52-week low of Vedavaag Systems is ₹15.05 as on .

How has the Vedavaag Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Vedavaag Systems has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -10.22% for the past month, -13.28% over 3 months, -42.2% over 1 year, -27.78% across 3 years, and -18.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedavaag Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedavaag Systems are 8.96 and 0.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global