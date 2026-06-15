Vedanta’s demerged companies made a smart debut on the stock market today. Vedanta Oil & Gas listed at Rs 38/share, Vedanta Iron & Steel debuts at Rs 20. The aluminium arm, Vedanta Aluminium started at Rs 522 while Vedanta Power listed at Rs 41.80 The market debut comes despite the group’s long-awaited restructuring aimed at unlocking value through separate listings, with investors now assessing the standalone growth prospects and valuations of each business vertical.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, Anil Agarwal, the chairman of the Vedanta Group, highlighlighted the primary objective is “value creation.” He listed out how each of the new listed entities would help in unlocking value and touched upon the initiative undertaken by Hindustan Zinc.

The existing Vedanta shares are going to continue as a separate entity housing the base metals and zinc business. The listings mark the first market-based valuation of the individual businesses after the restructuring. Shareholders who held Vedanta shares on the record date, i.e. May 1, 2026, have already received one share in each of the four demerged companies for every Vedanta share they owned.

Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power start trading independently today

The demerger has carved out four distinct businesses from Vedanta.

The companies scheduled to list are Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel. Following the restructuring, Vedanta will continue to house the group’s base metals and zinc operations.

The listing will provide separate market valuations for businesses that were previously part of the larger conglomerate structure.

Shareholders received one share in each company for every Vedanta share held

Under the approved scheme of arrangement, investors who held Vedanta shares on May 1, 2026, received one share in each of the four demerged entities for every one share of Vedanta held on the record date.

This means existing shareholders now own stakes in five listed companies, including the residual Vedanta entity.

All four stocks will initially trade in the trade-to-trade segment

According to exchange notices, the newly listed companies will initially trade in the trade-to-trade segment.

In this segment, every purchase and sale results in compulsory delivery of shares. Intraday netting is not permitted. The exchanges have also imposed a 5% circuit filter on the stocks during the initial trading period.

These measures are commonly used for newly listed securities where price discovery is still taking place.

Debt has been allocated across the businesses

The demerger structure allocates debt across multiple entities rather than concentrating borrowings in a single company.

The oil and gas business will begin operations without debt, while borrowings have been distributed among the aluminium, power, iron and steel, and residual Vedanta businesses.

Management has previously indicated that individual businesses could pursue strategic partnerships and external investments after the restructuring.

Each business will now operate independently

The Vedanta demerger created separate listed entities focused on aluminium, oil and gas, power, iron and steel, and zinc and base metals.

The structure allows each business to pursue its own growth strategy, capital allocation decisions and operational priorities.

The listing also enables investors to independently assess the performance and valuation of each business rather than investing through a combined conglomerate structure.

Dividend decisions will rest with individual boards

Following the demerger, each Vedanta Group company will operate with its own board and capital-allocation framework.

Dividend decisions will be taken independently by the boards of the five companies, replacing the earlier structure where such decisions were made within a consolidated entity.

What happens next

The listing begins the process of market-driven valuation for each of Vedanta’s major business verticals.

Investors will now be able to assess the aluminium, oil and gas, power, iron and steel operations independently rather than through the broader Vedanta structure.

Conclusion

The June 15 listing completes Vedanta’s demerger process and creates five separately listed companies spanning zinc and base metals, aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel. Shareholders who held the stock on the record date now own stakes in each business, while the market will determine their individual valuations through trading.

The debut of the four demerged companies will be closely watched as investors assess the prospects of each standalone entity.

Disclaimer: The specific share allocation ratios, trading segments, and debt distribution metrics discussed in this report are sourced from corporate disclosures regarding Vedanta’s demerger scheme and are intended for general information only. Because the initial listing phase of demerged entities involves a process of market-driven price discovery, high volatility, and trading restrictions like circuit filters, readers are strongly advised to evaluate their portfolio allocations carefully. For personal capital decisions or to assess the long-term valuation impact of these separate entities, please consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial consultant.

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