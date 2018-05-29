Vedanta shares plunge to 11-month low on Tuticorin Sterlite plant closure order

Notably, the shares fell by more than 6.1% to Rs 237.9, lowest since June 2017.

After the Tamil Nadu government ordered for a permanent closure of Vedanta Group’s Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, shares of billionaire Anil Agarwal-run company plunged to a 11-month low on Tuesday. Notably, the shares fell by more than 6.1% to Rs 237.9, lowest since June 2017. The government’s order comes after last week’s violent protests, during which 13 people were killed in police firing.

“Today, the main demand of people is that the copper plant should be permanently closed. In keeping with their demand, it is shut now. I would like to make it clear that Sterlite plant will be permanently shut,” Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam told PTI.

In a sad turn of events, the protests that were continuing for the last three months turned violent on May 22 when protestors allegedly hurled stones at police forces, prompting them to open fire. For some time now, the locals have alleged that the plant of Sterlite Copper is responsible for rising levels of pollution and they have been demanding its closure citing that the hazardous pollutants pose a risk to fisheries. Nearly 32 lakh shares change hands in first 15 minutes of trade, compared with 30-day avg volume of 12.1 million shares.

Notably, the state government has formed a judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the police firing. Meanwhile, NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) has also issued a notice to the state government over the death of people killed in police firing. The commission has asked the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to file a reply within two weeks. Apart from this, Home Ministry has also sought a report from the state government to provide details of the incident.

The shares have already lost more than 25% in the current year 2018. The copper smelter may not restart for at least 12 months and the closure may shave about $200 million-$250 million from pre-tax earnings, Vishal Kulkarni, a Singapore-based analyst at S&P Global Ratings told Bloomberg. “The intensity of the protests and the intensity of the regulatory issues might mean that it could take some time,” he told the agency.