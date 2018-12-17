Vedanta share price zooms 6% after NGT allows Tuticorin plant reopening

Vedanta share price of the company gained as much as 5.8 percent to hit the intra-day high of Rs 213.30.

Shares of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd jumped in the opening trade on Monday after a National Green Tribunal (NGT) court Saturday dismissed the Tamil Nadu government’s order to close Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin. The share price of the company gained as much as 5.8 percent to hit the intra-day high of Rs 213.30.

The state government has decided to challenge this order in the Supreme Court. Thirteen people were killed in May after demonstrations calling for closure of plant due to alleged pollution turned violent, resulting in shut down of smelter.

The stock has recorded the biggest intra-day percent gain in 45 days which is among top gainers on the NSE index. However, as of last close, the stock is down nearly 39 per cent this year.

The global rating agency Morgan Stanley has termed the news as “positive for the stock in the near term”. This will add 4 per cent and 8 per cent upside risk to FY20 EBITDA and earnings estimates, respectively, it added.

Meanwhile, the equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose by almost 224 points Monday on buying in key frontline counters led by metal, banking, auto and energy stocks amid fresh foreign fund inflows. Positive cues from other Asian markets also bolstered trading sentiments here, traders said.

The BSE Sensex rose 223.89 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 36,186.82. The gauge had gained over 33 points in the previous session on Friday. The broader Nifty 50 index was trading at 10,864.80, with a gain of 59.35 points, or 0.55 per cent.