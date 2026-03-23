Anil Agarwal led Vedanta shares price are under pressure in the early trade today. The share price of the company plunged 5% in the early trade. The stock is in focus today, March 23, with investors watching out closely as the company’s board prepares to meet later in the day.

The trigger this time is not earnings or expansion plans, but a possible third interim dividend. With a record date already in place, the development has added a layer of anticipation around what the company might announce next.

Let’s take a look at the 5 key details every investors need to know –

Vedanta dividend record date already locked in

One of the first factors investors are tracking is the timeline. The company has fixed March 27 as the record date for the proposed dividend.

This means shareholders who hold the stock before this cut-off will be eligible for any payout that gets approved.

Vedanta dividend track record

So far in the current financial year, the company has paid a total of Rs 23 per share in two interim dividends.

The first payout of Rs 7 per share came in June, followed by a much larger Rs 16 per share announced in August.

Together, these distributions have resulted in a cash outgo of over Rs 8,600 crore.

Vedanta shareholding pattern adds context

The company’s ownership structure also plays a role in how such announcements are viewed.

The promoter entity Vedanta Resources holds a majority stake in the company. Its shareholding stands at over 56%.

At the same time, retail investors form a sizeable base. Nearly 20 lakh small shareholders together own over 11%.

Institutional participation is also notable.

Foreign investors, mutual funds, and Life Insurance Corporation of India also hold meaningful stakes.

Vedanta demerger plans ahead

Apart from these dividend announcement, Vedanta is also in the middle of a larger structural shift.

The company has been working on a plan to split its business into multiple separate entities.

This proposed demerger is aimed at creating independent verticals across its key operations. While the process is still underway, it forms an important backdrop.

Vedanta stock performance

In the last five days, the company’s share price has fallen by over 6%, and it is also down 6% over the past one month.

However, looking at a longer time frame, the stock has delivered a return of around 40%. Over the past one year, the share price has risen by 35%.

So far in 2026, the company has delivered a return of about 6%.

As the board meets, the focus remains on what comes next – whether the company announces another payout and how it aligns with broader expectations.