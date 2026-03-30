Anil Agarwal led Vedanta share price is in the spotlight today (March 30) as the stock goes ex-dividend today. The long-awaited restructuring plan inches closer to reality. The buzz around the proposed demerger has once again put the stock on investors’ radar. Though there is no official announcement, a recent report by Financial Times suggests a demerger within next 1 month is a possibility.

Though Financiaexpress.com could not verify the news of the timeline independently, let’s take a look at the key factors investors need to know and why the street is watching this stock closely –

Vedanta demerger: A break-up that could unlock value

The biggest trigger for the stock is the company’s plan to split its business into multiple listed entities.

As per Financial Times, Vedanta is preparing to divide itself into five separate companies, each focused on a specific segment

These include aluminium, zinc, oil and gas, steel, and power.

Vedanta demerger: Why the demerger matters now

This restructuring is not new. The company has been working on the demerger plan for years. However, due to the regulatory hurdles and approvals, the process got delayed.

Now, the company appears ready to move ahead with those challenges largely behind.

As per Financial Times, the demerger is expected to take place as early as April, making the coming weeks crucial for the stock.

Vedanta demerger: Debt reduction remains a key focus

One of the biggest concerns for investors has been Vedanta’s debt levels. The demerger of the company will also being seen as a step towards managing this issue better.

According to the Financial Express report, the total debt across the new entities is expected to be around $7 billion.

Vedanta demerger: Fundraising to support balance sheet

Apart from the restructuring, Vedanta has also been actively raising funds. Earlier this month, the company approved raising Rs 2,575 crore through non-convertible debentures.

Vedanta demerger: Energy ambitions and future growth

Another important piece of the story lies in Vedanta’s energy business. As per Financial Times, the company’s oil and gas arm is aiming to significantly increase production over the next few years.

This comes at a time when India is trying to reduce its dependence on imports, making domestic energy production a key theme.

Vedanta stock performance

Vedanta’s share price in the past one month, the stock has delivered a negative of around 10%. On a six-month basis, it has gained nearly 43%.

Looking at the longer term, the stock has risen about 42% over the past one year. So far in 2026, it is up around 8%.

The stock’s 52-week high stands at Rs 769.80, while the 52-week low is Rs 363.