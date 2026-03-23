In a highly anticipated move, Anil Aggarwal-led Vedanta has announced its third interim dividend for FY26. The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for the current financial year, amounting to Rs 4,300 crore.

Vedanta has fixed March 28 as the record date for the proposed dividend. This means shareholders whose names appear in the company’s records on or before this date will be eligible for the payout.

“As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Saturday, March 28, 2026, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Vedanta dividend history

Prior to this, the company has paid out two interim dividends for the current financial year. In Q1, the mining company paid an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, which was followed by a payout of Rs 16 per share in the next quarter.

These distributions together have resulted in a cash outgo of over Rs 8,600 crore.

Vedanta shareholding structure

The company’s promoter entity, Vedanta Resources, holds a majority stake of 56%, while retail investors also form a significant portion. Around 20 lakh shareholders together own an 11% stake.

Institutional participation is also notable. Foreign investors, mutual funds, and Life Insurance Corporation of India also hold meaningful stakes.

Vedanta demerger announcements

The dividend announcement comes at a crucial time, as Vedanta is in the middle of a larger structural shift. The metal giant is in a transformation phase with its demerger plan to split its business into multiple separate entities. The demerger ratio stands at 1:5.

The proposed demerger is aimed at creating independent business verticals across its key operations.

Vedanta share price

The company’s share price closed in the red at Rs 644.60, down 4% from its previous close. Over the past five trading sessions, the stock has declined by over 5%, and it is also down by more than 5% over the past one month.

However, over the past six months, the stock has delivered a return of 41%, and over the past one year, it has risen by nearly nearly 37%. So far in 2026, the company’s share price has delivered a return of 7%.