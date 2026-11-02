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Vedant Poly Fabs Share Price

Sector
Packaging

Vedant Poly Fabs has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Nov 2, 2026 and will close on Nov 4, 2026. The price band has been set at 88.00-94.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Vedant Poly Fabs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Vedant Poly Fabs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-0.850.71-2.4863.27104.4270.4352.39
Time Technoplast		1.1-11.63-23.86-15.7-26.2425.1935.73
EPL		-2.29-6.74-2.56-3.677.556.10.17
Safari Industries (India)		-3.65-14.34-24.27-16.76-44.67-17.5522.68
AGI Greenpac		-6.58-18.92-9.61.35-21.78-10.7522.79
Uflex		1.89-12.6720.5827.014.8510.14-0.22
VIP Industries		-5.46-10.93-16.36-15.54-38.42-25.87-14.57
Jindal Poly Films		-9.662.175.46-7.3518.472.1-6.75
Polyplex Corporation		0.53-12.8-18.9-4.7-6.26-4.09-11.76
Xpro India		4.35-11.12-32.7-3.02-8.87-0.6920.46
Knack Packaging		-9.22.97-2.161.671.670.550.33
Cosmo First		-0.67-13.67-20-0.56-14.193.63-7.45
Huhtamaki India		-2.12-11.02-30.5515.56-15.32-10.58-2.61
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-1.07-8.1-8.76-19.83-33.44-5.3-2.68
Ester Industries		3.5-7.470.55-2.16-20.63-1.11-8.52
Oricon Enterprises		12.4512.794.8-13.146.1622.9216.47
Commercial Syn Bags		-3.29-22.6-5.4532.5528.5333.8519.11
Hitech Corporation		1.5621.2228.81194.84112.3716.7314.55
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-10.0422.9135.4410.87-8.0426.8335.27

Source: Dion Global

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About Vedant Poly Fabs

Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209WB2018PLC229187 and registration number is 229187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Bihani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Todi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Puja Shaw
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha Gupta
    Independent Director

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