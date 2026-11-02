Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209WB2018PLC229187 and registration number is 229187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.