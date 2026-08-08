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Vedant Asset Share Price

NSE
BSE

VEDANT ASSET

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Vedant Asset along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹78.08 Closed
-2.00₹ -1.59
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vedant Asset Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.08₹78.08
₹78.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.00₹93.60
₹78.08
Open Price
₹78.08
Prev. Close
₹79.67
Volume
1,500

Source: Dion Global

Vedant Asset Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vedant Asset		-3.950.4496.7295.2067.3015.632.73
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vedant Asset has gained 67.30% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Vedant Asset has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Vedant Asset Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vedant Asset Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
582.9882.68
108783.17
2079.9978.04
5058.9464.7
10050.656.73
20048.854.97

Source: Dion Global

Vedant Asset Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vedant Asset remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vedant Asset Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTVedant Asset - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 21, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTVedant Asset - Intimation For Launch Of Mobile Application For Mutual Fund Investment
Jun 18, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTVedant Asset - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTVedant Asset - STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION AS ON 31ST MARCH 2026
May 30, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTVedant Asset - AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT ALONG WITH THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR''s REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL 2025-2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Vedant Asset

Vedant Asset Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900JH2015PLC003020 and registration number is 003020. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lallit Tripathi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rama Tripathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aman Poddar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vedant Asset Share Price

What is the share price of Vedant Asset?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedant Asset is ₹78.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vedant Asset?

The Vedant Asset is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedant Asset?

The market cap of Vedant Asset is ₹21.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedant Asset?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedant Asset are ₹78.08 and ₹78.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedant Asset?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedant Asset stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedant Asset is ₹93.60 and 52-week low of Vedant Asset is ₹33.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vedant Asset performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vedant Asset has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 0.44% for the past month, 96.72% over 3 months, 67.3% over 1 year, 15.63% across 3 years, and 2.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedant Asset?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedant Asset are 65.23 and 3.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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