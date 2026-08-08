Here's the live share price of Vedant Asset along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vedant Asset
|-3.95
|0.44
|96.72
|95.20
|67.30
|15.63
|2.73
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vedant Asset has gained 67.30% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Vedant Asset has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|82.98
|82.68
|10
|87
|83.17
|20
|79.99
|78.04
|50
|58.94
|64.7
|100
|50.6
|56.73
|200
|48.8
|54.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vedant Asset remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|Vedant Asset - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 21, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Vedant Asset - Intimation For Launch Of Mobile Application For Mutual Fund Investment
|Jun 18, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Vedant Asset - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|Vedant Asset - STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION AS ON 31ST MARCH 2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Vedant Asset - AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT ALONG WITH THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR''s REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL 2025-2026.
Source: Dion Global
Vedant Asset Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900JH2015PLC003020 and registration number is 003020. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedant Asset is ₹78.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vedant Asset is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vedant Asset is ₹21.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedant Asset are ₹78.08 and ₹78.08.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedant Asset stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedant Asset is ₹93.60 and 52-week low of Vedant Asset is ₹33.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vedant Asset has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 0.44% for the past month, 96.72% over 3 months, 67.3% over 1 year, 15.63% across 3 years, and 2.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedant Asset are 65.23 and 3.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global