Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.22
|-16.44
|7.46
|-1.97
|-38.17
|-38.17
|-38.17
|-4.68
|8.97
|22.10
|40.87
|17.05
|-45.20
|-45.20
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.93
|17.22
|55.34
|76.35
|126.89
|1,115.97
|589.23
|-0.78
|5.83
|12.58
|30.25
|1.66
|25.77
|-12.16
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.00
|11.78
|14.53
|94.32
|39.23
|92.45
|92.45
|4.08
|-35.74
|-10.74
|16.13
|9.55
|9.55
|9.55
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.18
|-3.62
|12.62
|-36.96
|-74.75
|1,080.14
|1,080.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Vedant Asset Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900JH2015PLC003020 and registration number is 003020. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vedant Asset Ltd. is ₹11.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vedant Asset Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vedant Asset Ltd. is 3.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedant Asset Ltd. is ₹42.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedant Asset Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedant Asset Ltd. is ₹71.65 and 52-week low of Vedant Asset Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.