VEDANT ASSET LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.20 Closed
0.480.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vedant Asset Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.20₹42.20
₹42.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹71.65
₹42.20
Open Price
₹42.20
Prev. Close
₹42.00
Volume
3,000

Vedant Asset Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.2
  • R242.2
  • R342.2
  • Pivot
    42.2
  • S142.2
  • S242.2
  • S342.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.2445.47
  • 1054.9547.65
  • 2027.4848.9
  • 5010.9949.09
  • 1005.551.55
  • 2002.750

Vedant Asset Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.22-16.447.46-1.97-38.17-38.17-38.17
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Vedant Asset Ltd. Share Holdings

Vedant Asset Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Vedant Asset Ltd.

Vedant Asset Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900JH2015PLC003020 and registration number is 003020. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lallit Tripathi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rama Tripathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Bagroy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vedant Asset Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vedant Asset Ltd.?

The market cap of Vedant Asset Ltd. is ₹11.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vedant Asset Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vedant Asset Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vedant Asset Ltd. is 3.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vedant Asset Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedant Asset Ltd. is ₹42.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedant Asset Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedant Asset Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedant Asset Ltd. is ₹71.65 and 52-week low of Vedant Asset Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

