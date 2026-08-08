What is the share price of Vedant Asset? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedant Asset is ₹78.08 as on .

What kind of stock is Vedant Asset? The Vedant Asset is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedant Asset? The market cap of Vedant Asset is ₹21.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedant Asset? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedant Asset are ₹78.08 and ₹78.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedant Asset? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedant Asset stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedant Asset is ₹93.60 and 52-week low of Vedant Asset is ₹33.00 as on .

How has the Vedant Asset performed historically in terms of returns? The Vedant Asset has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 0.44% for the past month, 96.72% over 3 months, 67.3% over 1 year, 15.63% across 3 years, and 2.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedant Asset? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedant Asset are 65.23 and 3.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global