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Vectras Enprocon Share Price

Sector
Construction

Vectras Enprocon has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 30, 2026 and will close on Nov 3, 2026. The price band has been set at 99.00-105.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Vectras Enprocon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Vectras Enprocon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Larsen & Toubro		5.462.35-2.4-6.32-3.069.4516.78
Rail Vikas Nigam		-0.63-6.01-17.27-38.47-44.15.9639.43
Cemindia Projects		13.695.24-4.0489.4952.1584.5673.84
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-3.34-4.42-18.77-25.31-27.46-1.737.46
NBCC (India)		2.06-7.77-23.94-22.8-37.5517.1719.31
Welspun Enterprises		-3.46-13.58.5419.214.3534.545.7
Afcons Infrastructure		-10.33-13.64-25.14-35.16-53.31-23.58-14.9
NCC		-1.71-7.92-16.91-28.37-44.79-6.510.67
Hindustan Construction Company		2.22-13.42-16.02-18.76-26.6-5.2118.74
Man Infraconstruction		4.95-13.4813.99-6.93-24.42-9.336.14
Keystone Realtors		-2.16-7.84-17.62-16.14-41.99-14.74-9.69
LCC Projects		4.66-13.64-23.43-23.43-23.43-8.51-5.2
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-3.71-3.53-34.9-40.38-41.78-7.687.13
PNC Infratech		-4.683.22-44.3-38.03-52.6-26.53-16.21
AGI Infra		6.17-9.38-21.4-39.08-8.0539.4322.07
PSP Projects		-2.41-5.8-27.98-4.69-18.260.797.47
KNR Constructions		-2.4-15.59-16.96-22.56-45.94-26.95-18.48
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.1-8.81-19.97-26.53-48.5-8.98-1.12
Ajmera Realty & Infra India		7.9914.737.5611.38-32.5721.9715.95

Source: Dion Global

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About Vectras Enprocon

Vectras Enprocon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45309GJ2021PLC122680 and registration number is 122680. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naynesh Kanubhai Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Maheshkumar Gopalbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Prince Premchand Gupta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Vithalbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandish Kanubhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi P Patel
    Independent Director

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