Vectras Enprocon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45309GJ2021PLC122680 and registration number is 122680. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.