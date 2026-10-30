Vectras Enprocon has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 30, 2026 and will close on Nov 3, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹99.00-105.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Larsen & Toubro
|5.46
|2.35
|-2.4
|-6.32
|-3.06
|9.45
|16.78
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-0.63
|-6.01
|-17.27
|-38.47
|-44.1
|5.96
|39.43
|Cemindia Projects
|13.69
|5.24
|-4.04
|89.49
|52.15
|84.56
|73.84
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-3.34
|-4.42
|-18.77
|-25.31
|-27.46
|-1.73
|7.46
|NBCC (India)
|2.06
|-7.77
|-23.94
|-22.8
|-37.55
|17.17
|19.31
|Welspun Enterprises
|-3.46
|-13.5
|8.54
|19.2
|14.35
|34.5
|45.7
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-10.33
|-13.64
|-25.14
|-35.16
|-53.31
|-23.58
|-14.9
|NCC
|-1.71
|-7.92
|-16.91
|-28.37
|-44.79
|-6.5
|10.67
|Hindustan Construction Company
|2.22
|-13.42
|-16.02
|-18.76
|-26.6
|-5.21
|18.74
|Man Infraconstruction
|4.95
|-13.48
|13.99
|-6.93
|-24.42
|-9.33
|6.14
|Keystone Realtors
|-2.16
|-7.84
|-17.62
|-16.14
|-41.99
|-14.74
|-9.69
|LCC Projects
|4.66
|-13.64
|-23.43
|-23.43
|-23.43
|-8.51
|-5.2
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-3.71
|-3.53
|-34.9
|-40.38
|-41.78
|-7.68
|7.13
|PNC Infratech
|-4.68
|3.22
|-44.3
|-38.03
|-52.6
|-26.53
|-16.21
|AGI Infra
|6.17
|-9.38
|-21.4
|-39.08
|-8.05
|39.43
|22.07
|PSP Projects
|-2.41
|-5.8
|-27.98
|-4.69
|-18.26
|0.79
|7.47
|KNR Constructions
|-2.4
|-15.59
|-16.96
|-22.56
|-45.94
|-26.95
|-18.48
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.1
|-8.81
|-19.97
|-26.53
|-48.5
|-8.98
|-1.12
|Ajmera Realty & Infra India
|7.99
|14.73
|7.56
|11.38
|-32.57
|21.97
|15.95
Source: Dion Global
Vectras Enprocon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45309GJ2021PLC122680 and registration number is 122680. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global