Here's the live share price of Vdeal System along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vdeal System has declined 0.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.00%.

Vdeal System’s current P/E of 21.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.