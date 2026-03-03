Here's the live share price of Vdeal System along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vdeal System has declined 0.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.00%.
Vdeal System’s current P/E of 21.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vdeal System
|10.22
|12.86
|-29.21
|-16.07
|35.00
|-0.82
|-0.49
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
Over the last one year, Vdeal System has gained 35.00% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Vdeal System has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|157.93
|163.67
|10
|164.3
|164.15
|20
|166.01
|169.09
|50
|192.06
|182.81
|100
|199.97
|187.57
|200
|177.24
|181.37
In the latest quarter, Vdeal System remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.87%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vdeal System fact sheet for more information
Vdeal System Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31100OR2009PLC011396 and registration number is 011396. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vdeal System is ₹174.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vdeal System is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vdeal System is ₹85.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vdeal System are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vdeal System stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vdeal System is ₹260.00 and 52-week low of Vdeal System is ₹100.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vdeal System has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 12.86% for the past month, -29.21% over 3 months, 35.0% over 1 year, -0.82% across 3 years, and -0.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vdeal System are 21.18 and 3.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.