Vdeal System Share Price

NSE
BSE

VDEAL SYSTEM

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Vdeal System along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹174.15 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Vdeal System Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹174.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.25₹260.00
₹174.15
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹174.15

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vdeal System has declined 0.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.00%.

Vdeal System’s current P/E of 21.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vdeal System Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vdeal System		10.2212.86-29.21-16.0735.00-0.82-0.49
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62

Over the last one year, Vdeal System has gained 35.00% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Vdeal System has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Vdeal System Financials

Vdeal System Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5157.93163.67
10164.3164.15
20166.01169.09
50192.06182.81
100199.97187.57
200177.24181.37

Vdeal System Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vdeal System remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.87%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vdeal System Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vdeal System fact sheet for more information

About Vdeal System

Vdeal System Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31100OR2009PLC011396 and registration number is 011396. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dhiraj Kochar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Tapaswini Panda
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Brahmananda Patra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyamal Ghosh Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pashupati Nath Kundu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranay Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vdeal System Share Price

What is the share price of Vdeal System?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vdeal System is ₹174.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vdeal System?

The Vdeal System is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vdeal System?

The market cap of Vdeal System is ₹85.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vdeal System?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vdeal System are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vdeal System?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vdeal System stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vdeal System is ₹260.00 and 52-week low of Vdeal System is ₹100.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vdeal System performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vdeal System has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 12.86% for the past month, -29.21% over 3 months, 35.0% over 1 year, -0.82% across 3 years, and -0.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vdeal System?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vdeal System are 21.18 and 3.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

