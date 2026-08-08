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VCU Data Management Share Price

NSE
BSE

VCU DATA MANAGEMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of VCU Data Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.65 Closed
-0.65₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VCU Data Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.40₹7.90
₹7.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.20₹9.11
₹7.65
Open Price
₹7.85
Prev. Close
₹7.70
Volume
54,831

Source: Dion Global

VCU Data Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VCU Data Management		3.10-4.02-3.2915.9124.397.902.84
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VCU Data Management has gained 24.39% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, VCU Data Management has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

VCU Data Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VCU Data Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.397.53
107.467.52
207.647.61
507.957.71
1007.487.49
2006.727.07

Source: Dion Global

VCU Data Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VCU Data Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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VCU Data Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTVCU Data Management - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTVCU Data Management - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jun 15, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTVCU Data Management - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTVCU Data Management - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QTR4
May 30, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTVCU Data Management - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About VCU Data Management

VCU Data Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2013PLC240938 and registration number is 240938. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other electronic equipments and parts thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nirbhay Singh
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Sanjay Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Harsha Jamana Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Viralkumar Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on VCU Data Management Share Price

What is the share price of VCU Data Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VCU Data Management is ₹7.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VCU Data Management?

The VCU Data Management is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VCU Data Management?

The market cap of VCU Data Management is ₹11.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VCU Data Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VCU Data Management are ₹7.90 and ₹7.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VCU Data Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VCU Data Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VCU Data Management is ₹9.11 and 52-week low of VCU Data Management is ₹5.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VCU Data Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The VCU Data Management has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -3.29% over 3 months, 24.39% over 1 year, 7.9% across 3 years, and 2.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VCU Data Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VCU Data Management are 32.97 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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