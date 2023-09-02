Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.16
|0.17
|-1.30
|-9.28
|-68.60
|64.23
|-22.31
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
VCU Data Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2013PLC240938 and registration number is 240938. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other electronic equipments and parts thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of VCU Data Management Ltd. is ₹9.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of VCU Data Management Ltd. is 35.23 and PB ratio of VCU Data Management Ltd. is 0.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VCU Data Management Ltd. is ₹6.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VCU Data Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VCU Data Management Ltd. is ₹21.30 and 52-week low of VCU Data Management Ltd. is ₹5.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.