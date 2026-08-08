What is the share price of VCU Data Management? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VCU Data Management is ₹7.65 as on .

What kind of stock is VCU Data Management? The VCU Data Management is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VCU Data Management? The market cap of VCU Data Management is ₹11.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of VCU Data Management? Today’s highest and lowest price of VCU Data Management are ₹7.90 and ₹7.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VCU Data Management? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VCU Data Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VCU Data Management is ₹9.11 and 52-week low of VCU Data Management is ₹5.20 as on .

How has the VCU Data Management performed historically in terms of returns? The VCU Data Management has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -3.29% over 3 months, 24.39% over 1 year, 7.9% across 3 years, and 2.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VCU Data Management? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VCU Data Management are 32.97 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global