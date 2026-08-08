Here's the live share price of VCU Data Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VCU Data Management
|3.10
|-4.02
|-3.29
|15.91
|24.39
|7.90
|2.84
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VCU Data Management has gained 24.39% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, VCU Data Management has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.39
|7.53
|10
|7.46
|7.52
|20
|7.64
|7.61
|50
|7.95
|7.71
|100
|7.48
|7.49
|200
|6.72
|7.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VCU Data Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|VCU Data Management - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|VCU Data Management - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jun 15, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|VCU Data Management - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|VCU Data Management - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QTR4
|May 30, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|VCU Data Management - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
VCU Data Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2013PLC240938 and registration number is 240938. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other electronic equipments and parts thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VCU Data Management is ₹7.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VCU Data Management is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VCU Data Management is ₹11.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VCU Data Management are ₹7.90 and ₹7.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VCU Data Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VCU Data Management is ₹9.11 and 52-week low of VCU Data Management is ₹5.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VCU Data Management has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -3.29% over 3 months, 24.39% over 1 year, 7.9% across 3 years, and 2.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VCU Data Management are 32.97 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global