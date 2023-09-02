Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

VCU Data Management Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VCU DATA MANAGEMENT LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.06 Closed
10.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

VCU Data Management Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.90₹6.09
₹6.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.11₹21.30
₹6.06
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹6.00
Volume
36,820

VCU Data Management Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.13
  • R26.21
  • R36.32
  • Pivot
    6.02
  • S15.94
  • S25.83
  • S35.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.836.04
  • 1011.026.03
  • 2011.556.03
  • 5016.956.06
  • 10026.216.43
  • 20019.388.07

VCU Data Management Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.160.17-1.30-9.28-68.6064.23-22.31
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

VCU Data Management Ltd. Share Holdings

VCU Data Management Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About VCU Data Management Ltd.

VCU Data Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2013PLC240938 and registration number is 240938. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other electronic equipments and parts thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shripal Bafna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Renuka Bafna
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Jaiswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurpreet Singh Oberoi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on VCU Data Management Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VCU Data Management Ltd.?

The market cap of VCU Data Management Ltd. is ₹9.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VCU Data Management Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VCU Data Management Ltd. is 35.23 and PB ratio of VCU Data Management Ltd. is 0.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VCU Data Management Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VCU Data Management Ltd. is ₹6.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VCU Data Management Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VCU Data Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VCU Data Management Ltd. is ₹21.30 and 52-week low of VCU Data Management Ltd. is ₹5.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data