VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VCK CAPITAL MARKET SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.23 Closed
-0.07-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.79₹29.95
₹29.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.88₹41.05
₹29.23
Open Price
₹29.95
Prev. Close
₹29.25
Volume
7,415

VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.19
  • R231.15
  • R332.35
  • Pivot
    28.99
  • S128.03
  • S226.83
  • S325.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.5630.08
  • 109.4330.8
  • 207.6331.79
  • 504.7932.99
  • 1003.3631.94
  • 2002.3127

VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.31-13.11-6.37-8.71914.931,619.412,823.00
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. Share Holdings

VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Jun, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
26 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
23 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares
19 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.

VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1983PLC035658 and registration number is 035658. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shrey Premal Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nag Bhushan Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Dhansukh Mandan Chodhari
    Director
  • Mrs. Nirmala Lavina Menezes
    Director
  • Ms. Mital Amish Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.?

The market cap of VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. is ₹35.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. is 100.1 and PB ratio of VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. is 8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. is ₹29.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. is ₹41.05 and 52-week low of VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. is ₹2.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

