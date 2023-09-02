Follow Us

VBC FERRO ALLOYS LTD.

Sector : Ferro Alloys | Smallcap | BSE
₹47.50 Closed
-0.69-0.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.44₹48.20
₹47.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.26₹74.70
₹47.50
Open Price
₹48.20
Prev. Close
₹47.83
Volume
4,205

VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.65
  • R249.81
  • R351.41
  • Pivot
    47.05
  • S145.89
  • S244.29
  • S343.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.6347.56
  • 1065.1647.99
  • 2064.1948.44
  • 5053.0447.75
  • 10044.5246.85
  • 20039.9846.25

VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.35-6.8611.842.370.42144.85-1.04
4.82-8.329.8915.582.0894.6577.25
6.142.1016.7113.85-5.38409.75122.36
10.7510.759.12-3.76-6.78445.59206.61
4.97-3.9520.61-0.38-20.66175.33-56.90
-0.165.916.17-3.62-17.21149.4090.76
0-6.98-5.080-45.31258.97391.23

VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. Share Holdings

VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.

VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101TG1981PLC003223 and registration number is 003223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M V Ananthakrishna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mathukumilli Siddartha
    Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Makkena
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Govind Gejji
    Director
  • Mr. Indoori Narsing Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Packirisamy Raju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hirak Kumar Basu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.?

The market cap of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹77.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is -94.06 and PB ratio of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹47.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹74.70 and 52-week low of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹34.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

