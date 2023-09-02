Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.35
|-6.86
|11.84
|2.37
|0.42
|144.85
|-1.04
|4.82
|-8.32
|9.89
|15.58
|2.08
|94.65
|77.25
|6.14
|2.10
|16.71
|13.85
|-5.38
|409.75
|122.36
|10.75
|10.75
|9.12
|-3.76
|-6.78
|445.59
|206.61
|4.97
|-3.95
|20.61
|-0.38
|-20.66
|175.33
|-56.90
|-0.16
|5.91
|6.17
|-3.62
|-17.21
|149.40
|90.76
|0
|-6.98
|-5.08
|0
|-45.31
|258.97
|391.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101TG1981PLC003223 and registration number is 003223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹77.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is -94.06 and PB ratio of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹47.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹74.70 and 52-week low of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹34.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.