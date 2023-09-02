What is the Market Cap of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.? The market cap of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹77.87 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.? P/E ratio of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is -94.06 and PB ratio of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is 0.66 as on .

What is the share price of VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd. is ₹47.50 as on .