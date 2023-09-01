Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2005PLC076930 and registration number is 076930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of jute, mesta and other natural fibers including blended natural fibers *blended yarn/fabrics means, yarn/fabrics containing more than 50% of one fiber.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.