Here's the live share price of Vaxtex Cotfab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vaxtex Cotfab
|25.23
|4.69
|-11.26
|-31.63
|11.67
|-16.48
|-15.41
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.77
|11.93
|20.73
|14.81
|-5.95
|8.02
|2.86
|Kusumgar
|9.90
|6.26
|6.26
|6.26
|6.26
|2.05
|1.22
|Sanathan Textiles
|0.60
|4.67
|4.36
|7.93
|0.27
|7.15
|4.23
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.54
|31.83
|44.35
|34.89
|8.96
|-16.77
|23.10
|GHCL Textiles
|7.01
|9.82
|30.56
|45.69
|50.73
|16.78
|12.19
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|1.42
|2.26
|1.45
|23.13
|2.01
|-6.17
|-10.64
|Kesoram Industries
|1.76
|20.53
|12.84
|43.31
|151.78
|-46.56
|-30.43
|Shree Karni Fabcom
|-5.54
|-7.14
|-14.14
|-14.68
|-28.07
|12.45
|7.29
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.91
|-17.58
|35.71
|20.44
|20.44
|6.39
|3.79
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.51
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-14.08
|-8.70
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|0.63
|3.92
|4.48
|3.68
|-5.22
|-15.54
|-14.41
|RRIL
|0.58
|-2.95
|-13.78
|13.68
|13.68
|4.37
|2.60
|Premco Global
|2.08
|3.78
|-17.45
|-9.53
|-9.53
|-3.28
|-1.98
|Ken Enterprises
|2.89
|13.33
|6.68
|-8.43
|-27.26
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Digjam
|-2.33
|8.24
|3.13
|-3.86
|-14.38
|-16.66
|22.62
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|-1.16
|-4.93
|-12.64
|-10.81
|-9.19
|-38.92
|40.79
|Banaras Beads
|-1.24
|12.14
|0.09
|-9.49
|1.42
|9.55
|8.26
|Shiva Mills
|7.33
|2.81
|4.55
|16.01
|-12.22
|-3.86
|-8.41
|SVP Global Textiles
|3.17
|0.26
|-4.41
|15.38
|10.48
|-24.47
|-49.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vaxtex Cotfab has gained 11.67% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-5.95%), Kusumgar (6.26%), Sanathan Textiles (0.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaxtex Cotfab has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.86%) and Kusumgar (1.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.04
|1.14
|10
|1.02
|1.11
|20
|1.13
|1.13
|50
|1.26
|1.24
|100
|1.39
|1.37
|200
|1.58
|1.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vaxtex Cotfab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 11.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 88.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vaxtex Cotfab fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2005PLC076930 and registration number is 076930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of jute, mesta and other natural fibers including blended natural fibers *blended yarn/fabrics means, yarn/fabrics containing more than 50% of one fiber.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaxtex Cotfab is ₹1.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaxtex Cotfab is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vaxtex Cotfab is ₹24.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaxtex Cotfab are ₹1.34 and ₹1.34.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaxtex Cotfab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaxtex Cotfab is ₹2.66 and 52-week low of Vaxtex Cotfab is ₹0.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaxtex Cotfab has shown returns of 4.69% over the past day, 4.69% for the past month, -11.26% over 3 months, 11.67% over 1 year, -16.48% across 3 years, and -15.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaxtex Cotfab are 4.46 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global