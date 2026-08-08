Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Vaxtex Cotfab Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAXTEX COTFAB

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Vaxtex Cotfab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.34 Closed
4.69₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vaxtex Cotfab Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.34₹1.34
₹1.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.87₹2.66
₹1.34
Open Price
₹1.34
Prev. Close
₹1.28
Volume
1,62,431

Source: Dion Global

Vaxtex Cotfab Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vaxtex Cotfab		25.234.69-11.26-31.6311.67-16.48-15.41
Garware Technical Fibres		10.7711.9320.7314.81-5.958.022.86
Kusumgar		9.906.266.266.266.262.051.22
Sanathan Textiles		0.604.674.367.930.277.154.23
Jindal Worldwide		1.5431.8344.3534.898.96-16.7723.10
GHCL Textiles		7.019.8230.5645.6950.7316.7812.19
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		1.422.261.4523.132.01-6.17-10.64
Kesoram Industries		1.7620.5312.8443.31151.78-46.56-30.43
Shree Karni Fabcom		-5.54-7.14-14.14-14.68-28.0712.457.29
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.91-17.5835.7120.4420.446.393.79
Alpine Texworld		-13.51-36.57-36.57-36.57-36.57-14.08-8.70
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		0.633.924.483.68-5.22-15.54-14.41
RRIL		0.58-2.95-13.7813.6813.684.372.60
Premco Global		2.083.78-17.45-9.53-9.53-3.28-1.98
Ken Enterprises		2.8913.336.68-8.43-27.26-21.47-13.50
Digjam		-2.338.243.13-3.86-14.38-16.6622.62
SEL Manufacturing Company		-1.16-4.93-12.64-10.81-9.19-38.9240.79
Banaras Beads		-1.2412.140.09-9.491.429.558.26
Shiva Mills		7.332.814.5516.01-12.22-3.86-8.41
SVP Global Textiles		3.170.26-4.4115.3810.48-24.47-49.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vaxtex Cotfab has gained 11.67% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-5.95%), Kusumgar (6.26%), Sanathan Textiles (0.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaxtex Cotfab has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.86%) and Kusumgar (1.22%).

Vaxtex Cotfab Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vaxtex Cotfab Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.041.14
101.021.11
201.131.13
501.261.24
1001.391.37
2001.581.42

Source: Dion Global

Vaxtex Cotfab Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vaxtex Cotfab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 11.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 88.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vaxtex Cotfab Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vaxtex Cotfab fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Vaxtex Cotfab

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2005PLC076930 and registration number is 076930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of jute, mesta and other natural fibers including blended natural fibers *blended yarn/fabrics means, yarn/fabrics containing more than 50% of one fiber.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aakash Rajeshbhai Thakor
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devi Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav Vajani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jitendra Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Mahendrakumar Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hardika Ladha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vaxtex Cotfab Share Price

What is the share price of Vaxtex Cotfab?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaxtex Cotfab is ₹1.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vaxtex Cotfab?

The Vaxtex Cotfab is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vaxtex Cotfab?

The market cap of Vaxtex Cotfab is ₹24.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vaxtex Cotfab?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaxtex Cotfab are ₹1.34 and ₹1.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaxtex Cotfab?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaxtex Cotfab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaxtex Cotfab is ₹2.66 and 52-week low of Vaxtex Cotfab is ₹0.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vaxtex Cotfab performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vaxtex Cotfab has shown returns of 4.69% over the past day, 4.69% for the past month, -11.26% over 3 months, 11.67% over 1 year, -16.48% across 3 years, and -15.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vaxtex Cotfab?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaxtex Cotfab are 4.46 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vaxtex Cotfab News

More Vaxtex Cotfab News
Market Pulse