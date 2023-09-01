Follow Us

VAXTEX COTFAB LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.20 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.15₹2.25
₹2.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.93₹4.42
₹2.20
Open Price
₹2.20
Prev. Close
₹2.20
Volume
1,12,148

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.25
  • R22.3
  • R32.35
  • Pivot
    2.2
  • S12.15
  • S22.1
  • S32.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.042.23
  • 109.662.25
  • 209.732.27
  • 5010.342.3
  • 10012.742.45
  • 20017.623.12

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. Share Holdings

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
15 May, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited results
01 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited results

About Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd.

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2005PLC076930 and registration number is 076930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of jute, mesta and other natural fibers including blended natural fibers *blended yarn/fabrics means, yarn/fabrics containing more than 50% of one fiber.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mithleshkumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aakash Thakor
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ziral Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunjal Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranav Vajani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Digesh Deshaval
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd.?

The market cap of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is ₹40.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is 52.88 and PB ratio of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is 1.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is ₹2.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is ₹4.42 and 52-week low of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is ₹1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

