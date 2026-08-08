What is the share price of Vaxtex Cotfab? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaxtex Cotfab is ₹1.34 as on .

What kind of stock is Vaxtex Cotfab? The Vaxtex Cotfab is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vaxtex Cotfab? The market cap of Vaxtex Cotfab is ₹24.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vaxtex Cotfab? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaxtex Cotfab are ₹1.34 and ₹1.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaxtex Cotfab? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaxtex Cotfab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaxtex Cotfab is ₹2.66 and 52-week low of Vaxtex Cotfab is ₹0.87 as on .

How has the Vaxtex Cotfab performed historically in terms of returns? The Vaxtex Cotfab has shown returns of 4.69% over the past day, 4.69% for the past month, -11.26% over 3 months, 11.67% over 1 year, -16.48% across 3 years, and -15.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vaxtex Cotfab? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaxtex Cotfab are 4.46 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global