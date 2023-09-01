Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited results
|01 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited results
Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2005PLC076930 and registration number is 076930. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of jute, mesta and other natural fibers including blended natural fibers *blended yarn/fabrics means, yarn/fabrics containing more than 50% of one fiber.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is ₹40.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is 52.88 and PB ratio of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is 1.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is ₹2.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is ₹4.42 and 52-week low of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd. is ₹1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.