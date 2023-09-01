Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1983PLC093146 and registration number is 093146. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is ₹14.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is 27.57 and PB ratio of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is ₹17.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is ₹33.90 and 52-week low of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is ₹13.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.