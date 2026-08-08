What is the share price of Vaxfab Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaxfab Enterprises is ₹65.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Vaxfab Enterprises? The Vaxfab Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vaxfab Enterprises? The market cap of Vaxfab Enterprises is ₹162.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vaxfab Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaxfab Enterprises are ₹67.00 and ₹63.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaxfab Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaxfab Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaxfab Enterprises is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Vaxfab Enterprises is ₹17.03 as on .

How has the Vaxfab Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Vaxfab Enterprises has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, 5.87% for the past month, 31.54% over 3 months, 261.94% over 1 year, 40.54% across 3 years, and 29.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vaxfab Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaxfab Enterprises are 0.00 and 5.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global