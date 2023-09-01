Follow Us

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VAXFAB ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.01 Closed
-4.97-0.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.01₹17.90
₹17.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.87₹33.90
₹17.01
Open Price
₹17.10
Prev. Close
₹17.90
Volume
38,313

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.6
  • R218.2
  • R318.49
  • Pivot
    17.31
  • S116.71
  • S216.42
  • S315.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.1918.36
  • 1040.8118.79
  • 2038.0619.21
  • 5033.4718.89
  • 10029.2918.74
  • 20024.8119.17

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.30-16.000.12-4.92-14.37-14.65-14.65
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd.

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1983PLC093146 and registration number is 093146. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devi Singh
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Premaram Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kailash Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishnudatt Gangasahay Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Chinu Kalal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is ₹14.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is 27.57 and PB ratio of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is ₹17.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is ₹33.90 and 52-week low of Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is ₹13.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

