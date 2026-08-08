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Vaxfab Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAXFAB ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Vaxfab Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹65.15 Closed
0.08₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vaxfab Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.50₹67.00
₹65.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.03₹68.00
₹65.15
Open Price
₹65.42
Prev. Close
₹65.10
Volume
83,726

Source: Dion Global

Vaxfab Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vaxfab Enterprises		7.925.8731.5442.84261.9440.5429.52
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vaxfab Enterprises has gained 261.94% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaxfab Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Vaxfab Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vaxfab Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.0761.93
1061.1861.47
2060.7361.04
5059.7158.91
10052.8754.6
20046.4247.1

Source: Dion Global

Vaxfab Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vaxfab Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vaxfab Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTVaxfab Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Result Of The Company For The Quar
Jul 14, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTVaxfab Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTVaxfab Enterprises - Revised Outcome
Jun 02, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTVaxfab Enterprises - Results-Delay in Financial Results
May 31, 2026, 04:57 AM IST ISTVaxfab Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Vaxfab Enterprises

Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1983PLC093146 and registration number is 093146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravindra Ashokbhai Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nishant Subhashchandra Gandhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikhilkumar Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Juhi Sawajani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jinang Dineshkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vaxfab Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Vaxfab Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaxfab Enterprises is ₹65.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vaxfab Enterprises?

The Vaxfab Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vaxfab Enterprises?

The market cap of Vaxfab Enterprises is ₹162.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vaxfab Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaxfab Enterprises are ₹67.00 and ₹63.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaxfab Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaxfab Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaxfab Enterprises is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Vaxfab Enterprises is ₹17.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vaxfab Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vaxfab Enterprises has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, 5.87% for the past month, 31.54% over 3 months, 261.94% over 1 year, 40.54% across 3 years, and 29.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vaxfab Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaxfab Enterprises are 0.00 and 5.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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