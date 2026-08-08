Here's the live share price of Vaxfab Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vaxfab Enterprises
|7.92
|5.87
|31.54
|42.84
|261.94
|40.54
|29.52
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vaxfab Enterprises has gained 261.94% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaxfab Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.07
|61.93
|10
|61.18
|61.47
|20
|60.73
|61.04
|50
|59.71
|58.91
|100
|52.87
|54.6
|200
|46.42
|47.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vaxfab Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Vaxfab Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Result Of The Company For The Quar
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Vaxfab Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Vaxfab Enterprises - Revised Outcome
|Jun 02, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Vaxfab Enterprises - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|May 31, 2026, 04:57 AM IST IST
|Vaxfab Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Vaxfab Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1983PLC093146 and registration number is 093146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaxfab Enterprises is ₹65.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaxfab Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vaxfab Enterprises is ₹162.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaxfab Enterprises are ₹67.00 and ₹63.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaxfab Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaxfab Enterprises is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Vaxfab Enterprises is ₹17.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaxfab Enterprises has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, 5.87% for the past month, 31.54% over 3 months, 261.94% over 1 year, 40.54% across 3 years, and 29.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaxfab Enterprises are 0.00 and 5.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global