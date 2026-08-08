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Vax Housing Finance Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAX HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Vax Housing Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.56 Closed
-3.76₹ -0.10
As on Feb 24, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vax Housing Finance Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.53₹2.58
₹2.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.30₹3.42
₹2.56
Open Price
₹2.53
Prev. Close
₹2.66
Volume
1,610

Source: Dion Global

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vax Housing Finance Corporation		0-15.79-17.68-6.910.7933.7512.67
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vax Housing Finance Corporation has gained 0.79% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Vax Housing Finance Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.792.77
103.042.88
202.912.9
502.752.71
1002.32.45
2001.842.44

Source: Dion Global

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vax Housing Finance Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vax Housing Finance Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vax Housing Finance Corporation fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Vax Housing Finance Corporation

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1994PLC023147 and registration number is 023147. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijaysingh Nanusingh Rathore
    Director
  • Mr. Kailash Gangasahay Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Chand
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Julie Pareshbhai Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Arvindkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vax Housing Finance Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Vax Housing Finance Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vax Housing Finance Corporation is ₹2.56 as on Feb 24, 2025.

What kind of stock is Vax Housing Finance Corporation?

The Vax Housing Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vax Housing Finance Corporation?

The market cap of Vax Housing Finance Corporation is ₹3.07 Cr as on Feb 24, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vax Housing Finance Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vax Housing Finance Corporation are ₹2.58 and ₹2.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vax Housing Finance Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vax Housing Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vax Housing Finance Corporation is ₹3.42 and 52-week low of Vax Housing Finance Corporation is ₹2.30 as on Feb 24, 2025.

How has the Vax Housing Finance Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vax Housing Finance Corporation has shown returns of -3.76% over the past day, -15.79% for the past month, -17.68% over 3 months, 0.79% over 1 year, 33.75% across 3 years, and 12.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vax Housing Finance Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vax Housing Finance Corporation are 2,560.00 and 0.07 on Feb 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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