Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Share Price

VAX HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.14 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.14₹2.25
₹2.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.30₹2.54
₹2.14
Open Price
₹2.25
Prev. Close
₹2.14
Volume
0

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.21
  • R22.29
  • R32.32
  • Pivot
    2.18
  • S12.1
  • S22.07
  • S31.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.972.26
  • 101.982.21
  • 202.182.06
  • 501.531.87
  • 1001.341.82
  • 2002.672.29

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-13.7112.6347.5912.6355.07-43.68
-1.404.20-0.485.2123.1852.4937.08
3.813.6614.9121.384.0142.66-16.72
1.542.9720.7030.93117.72180.94-41.76
6.9418.1630.8570.4085.19116.4033.78
-0.350.351.3610.69-23.41-22.48-22.48
2.654.6417.03-12.02-29.4610.36110.58
3.123.254.5531.9518.3699.20137.06
13.7339.3471.9188.7946.87-4.16-84.35
1.032.6617.7417.23-8.2262.7262.72
1.8015.6846.31100.5760.07131.52-26.77
1.43-10.747.406.9526.6173.35-47.03
-0.371.2331.9023.4157.20159.28175.18
6.82-3.9636.0833.2716.07115.10-20.46
9.4418.6433.0131.1110.16106.8193.09
-9.26-39.51-35.53-32.88-55.96-5.77-96.96
-9.49-30.9480.2487.9261.93118.1856.29
-3.383.34-21.56-32.43-25.26-39.40-68.14
6.566.4922.3435.1638.1054.2615.31
-1.48-15.00-51.10-29.739.561,371.241,146.88

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1994PLC023147 and registration number is 023147. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijaysingh Nanusingh Rathore
    Director
  • Mr. Kailash Gangasahay Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Chand
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Julie Pareshbhai Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Arvindkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.57 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is 2140.0 and PB ratio of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is 0.06 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.14 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.54 and 52-week low of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.

