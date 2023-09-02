Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-13.71
|12.63
|47.59
|12.63
|55.07
|-43.68
|-1.40
|4.20
|-0.48
|5.21
|23.18
|52.49
|37.08
|3.81
|3.66
|14.91
|21.38
|4.01
|42.66
|-16.72
|1.54
|2.97
|20.70
|30.93
|117.72
|180.94
|-41.76
|6.94
|18.16
|30.85
|70.40
|85.19
|116.40
|33.78
|-0.35
|0.35
|1.36
|10.69
|-23.41
|-22.48
|-22.48
|2.65
|4.64
|17.03
|-12.02
|-29.46
|10.36
|110.58
|3.12
|3.25
|4.55
|31.95
|18.36
|99.20
|137.06
|13.73
|39.34
|71.91
|88.79
|46.87
|-4.16
|-84.35
|1.03
|2.66
|17.74
|17.23
|-8.22
|62.72
|62.72
|1.80
|15.68
|46.31
|100.57
|60.07
|131.52
|-26.77
|1.43
|-10.74
|7.40
|6.95
|26.61
|73.35
|-47.03
|-0.37
|1.23
|31.90
|23.41
|57.20
|159.28
|175.18
|6.82
|-3.96
|36.08
|33.27
|16.07
|115.10
|-20.46
|9.44
|18.64
|33.01
|31.11
|10.16
|106.81
|93.09
|-9.26
|-39.51
|-35.53
|-32.88
|-55.96
|-5.77
|-96.96
|-9.49
|-30.94
|80.24
|87.92
|61.93
|118.18
|56.29
|-3.38
|3.34
|-21.56
|-32.43
|-25.26
|-39.40
|-68.14
|6.56
|6.49
|22.34
|35.16
|38.10
|54.26
|15.31
|-1.48
|-15.00
|-51.10
|-29.73
|9.56
|1,371.24
|1,146.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1994PLC023147 and registration number is 023147. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Housing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.57 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is 2140.0 and PB ratio of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is 0.06 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.14 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.54 and 52-week low of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.