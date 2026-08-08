Here's the live share price of Vax Housing Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vax Housing Finance Corporation
|0
|-15.79
|-17.68
|-6.91
|0.79
|33.75
|12.67
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vax Housing Finance Corporation has gained 0.79% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Vax Housing Finance Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.79
|2.77
|10
|3.04
|2.88
|20
|2.91
|2.9
|50
|2.75
|2.71
|100
|2.3
|2.45
|200
|1.84
|2.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vax Housing Finance Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vax Housing Finance Corporation fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1994PLC023147 and registration number is 023147. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vax Housing Finance Corporation is ₹2.56 as on Feb 24, 2025.
The Vax Housing Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vax Housing Finance Corporation is ₹3.07 Cr as on Feb 24, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vax Housing Finance Corporation are ₹2.58 and ₹2.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vax Housing Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vax Housing Finance Corporation is ₹3.42 and 52-week low of Vax Housing Finance Corporation is ₹2.30 as on Feb 24, 2025.
The Vax Housing Finance Corporation has shown returns of -3.76% over the past day, -15.79% for the past month, -17.68% over 3 months, 0.79% over 1 year, 33.75% across 3 years, and 12.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vax Housing Finance Corporation are 2,560.00 and 0.07 on Feb 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global