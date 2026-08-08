Here's the live share price of Vasudhagama Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vasudhagama Enterprises
|0
|-16.67
|-41.94
|-69.07
|-85.32
|-48.32
|-45.04
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vasudhagama Enterprises has declined 85.32% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vasudhagama Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.99
|0.99
|10
|1.11
|1.14
|20
|1.44
|1.47
|50
|2.45
|2.25
|100
|3.22
|3.14
|200
|4.67
|4.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vasudhagama Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Vasudhagama Enterp - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Vasudhagama Enterp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Vasudhagama Enterp - Submission Of Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St
|May 31, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Vasudhagama Enterp - Postponement Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 29Th May, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Vasudhagama Enterp - Interruption In Office Functioning Due To Fire In Present Office Premises And Shifting To New Office Wef
Source: Dion Global
Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1989PLC012835 and registration number is 012835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasudhagama Enterprises is ₹0.90 as on Jun 22, 2026.
The Vasudhagama Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vasudhagama Enterprises is ₹3.95 Cr as on Jun 22, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vasudhagama Enterprises are ₹0.98 and ₹0.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasudhagama Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasudhagama Enterprises is ₹6.57 and 52-week low of Vasudhagama Enterprises is ₹0.90 as on Jun 22, 2026.
The Vasudhagama Enterprises has shown returns of -4.26% over the past day, -16.67% for the past month, -41.94% over 3 months, -85.32% over 1 year, -48.32% across 3 years, and -45.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vasudhagama Enterprises are 450.00 and 0.04 on Jun 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global