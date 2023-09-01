Follow Us

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

VASUDHAGAMA ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.03 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.03₹12.03
₹12.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.82₹13.32
₹12.03
Open Price
₹12.03
Prev. Close
₹12.03
Volume
0

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.03
  • R212.03
  • R312.03
  • Pivot
    12.03
  • S112.03
  • S212.03
  • S312.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.0712.25
  • 107.9711.64
  • 208.0110.64
  • 508.039.15
  • 1008.18.26
  • 2009.678.18

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
026.6378.22100.5049.63-84.96-78.34
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares & A.G.M.
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd.

Ozone World Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1989PLC012835 and registration number is 012835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hiten Manilal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sejal Sanjiv Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Waman Banote
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aniket Kishor Mahale
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.45 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is 141.53 and PB ratio of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is 0.71 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is ₹12.03 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is ₹13.32 and 52-week low of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.82 as on Aug 28, 2023.

