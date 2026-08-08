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Vasudhagama Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

VASUDHAGAMA ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Vasudhagama Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.90 Closed
-4.26₹ -0.04
As on Jun 22, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vasudhagama Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.90₹0.98
₹0.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.90₹6.57
₹0.90
Open Price
₹0.90
Prev. Close
₹0.94
Volume
6,20,878

Source: Dion Global

Vasudhagama Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vasudhagama Enterprises		0-16.67-41.94-69.07-85.32-48.32-45.04
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vasudhagama Enterprises has declined 85.32% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vasudhagama Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Vasudhagama Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vasudhagama Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.990.99
101.111.14
201.441.47
502.452.25
1003.223.14
2004.674.94

Source: Dion Global

Vasudhagama Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vasudhagama Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vasudhagama Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTVasudhagama Enterp - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTVasudhagama Enterp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTVasudhagama Enterp - Submission Of Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St
May 31, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTVasudhagama Enterp - Postponement Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 29Th May, 2026
May 28, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTVasudhagama Enterp - Interruption In Office Functioning Due To Fire In Present Office Premises And Shifting To New Office Wef

Source: Dion Global

About Vasudhagama Enterprises

Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1989PLC012835 and registration number is 012835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aniket Kishor Mahale
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Jay Atul Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Waman Banote
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Babu Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Balvantray Naiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vasudhagama Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Vasudhagama Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasudhagama Enterprises is ₹0.90 as on Jun 22, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vasudhagama Enterprises?

The Vasudhagama Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vasudhagama Enterprises?

The market cap of Vasudhagama Enterprises is ₹3.95 Cr as on Jun 22, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vasudhagama Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vasudhagama Enterprises are ₹0.98 and ₹0.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vasudhagama Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasudhagama Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasudhagama Enterprises is ₹6.57 and 52-week low of Vasudhagama Enterprises is ₹0.90 as on Jun 22, 2026.

How has the Vasudhagama Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vasudhagama Enterprises has shown returns of -4.26% over the past day, -16.67% for the past month, -41.94% over 3 months, -85.32% over 1 year, -48.32% across 3 years, and -45.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vasudhagama Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vasudhagama Enterprises are 450.00 and 0.04 on Jun 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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