Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|26.63
|78.22
|100.50
|49.63
|-84.96
|-78.34
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.23
|11.86
|9.98
|6.36
|6.69
|118.86
|132.04
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.04
|-1.23
|-0.90
|26.33
|54.42
|357.63
|282.21
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares & A.G.M.
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Ozone World Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1989PLC012835 and registration number is 012835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.45 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is 141.53 and PB ratio of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is 0.71 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is ₹12.03 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is ₹13.32 and 52-week low of Vasudhagama Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.82 as on Aug 28, 2023.