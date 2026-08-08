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Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Share Price

NSE
BSE

VASHISHTHA LUXURY FASHION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.65 Closed
4.43₹ 2.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.99₹59.99
₹58.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.11₹227.00
₹58.65
Open Price
₹57.99
Prev. Close
₹56.16
Volume
4,800

Source: Dion Global

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vashishtha Luxury Fashion		4.431.75-8.35-18.54-51.83-21.61-13.59
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vashishtha Luxury Fashion has declined 51.83% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Vashishtha Luxury Fashion has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.0655.92
1056.8957.29
2061.1160.06
5064.364.57
10066.6279.54
20092.020

Source: Dion Global

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vashishtha Luxury Fashion remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTVashishtha Luxury - Announcement - Regulation 30, SEBI LODR, 2015
Jul 15, 2026, 04:29 AM IST ISTVashishtha Luxury - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTVashishtha Luxury - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 15, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTVashishtha Luxury - Reply To The Clarification Sought On Movement In Price Of The Shares Of The Company - Regulation 30 Of Th
Jun 12, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTVashishtha Luxury - Clarification sought from Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Vashishtha Luxury Fashion

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17100MH2022PLC389963 and registration number is 389963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mustak Odiya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Dhareshivkar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Archana Odiya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratik Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaydeep Sodha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Share Price

What is the share price of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is ₹58.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vashishtha Luxury Fashion?

The Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion?

The market cap of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is ₹13.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion are ₹59.99 and ₹57.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vashishtha Luxury Fashion stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is ₹227.00 and 52-week low of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is ₹52.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vashishtha Luxury Fashion performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vashishtha Luxury Fashion has shown returns of 4.43% over the past day, 1.75% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, -51.83% over 1 year, -21.61% across 3 years, and -13.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion are 6.88 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion News

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