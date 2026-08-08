Here's the live share price of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vashishtha Luxury Fashion
|4.43
|1.75
|-8.35
|-18.54
|-51.83
|-21.61
|-13.59
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vashishtha Luxury Fashion has declined 51.83% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Vashishtha Luxury Fashion has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.06
|55.92
|10
|56.89
|57.29
|20
|61.11
|60.06
|50
|64.3
|64.57
|100
|66.62
|79.54
|200
|92.02
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vashishtha Luxury Fashion remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|Vashishtha Luxury - Announcement - Regulation 30, SEBI LODR, 2015
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:29 AM IST IST
|Vashishtha Luxury - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Vashishtha Luxury - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 15, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Vashishtha Luxury - Reply To The Clarification Sought On Movement In Price Of The Shares Of The Company - Regulation 30 Of Th
|Jun 12, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Vashishtha Luxury - Clarification sought from Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Vashishtha Luxury Fashion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17100MH2022PLC389963 and registration number is 389963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is ₹58.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is ₹13.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion are ₹59.99 and ₹57.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vashishtha Luxury Fashion stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is ₹227.00 and 52-week low of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is ₹52.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vashishtha Luxury Fashion has shown returns of 4.43% over the past day, 1.75% for the past month, -8.35% over 3 months, -51.83% over 1 year, -21.61% across 3 years, and -13.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vashishtha Luxury Fashion are 6.88 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global