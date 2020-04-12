Vashi APMC shuts down till further notice

This means the entire Vashi APMC now remains shut till further notice, senior traders and officials said. (Express photo)

The traders and the mathadi workers of the Mumbai agriculture produce committee (APMC) at Vashi on Saturday, decided to keep the spices and food grains sections of the market closed from April 13, that is, Monday onwards. This means the entire Vashi APMC now remains shut till further notice, senior traders and officials said.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday has already shut down the fruits and vegetables, onion and potato sections of the APMC market in Vashi from April 11 until further notice after a trader, who runs a shop at the masala market tested positive for coronavirus. The Vashi APMC is the largest supplier of fruit, vegetables, spices and other edible commodities to Mumbai and caters to smaller markets across the city as well as to retailers, caterers and the hotel industry.

Shashikant Shinde, MLA said that the decision was taken to keep the food grains and spices sections of the market closed as well since the arrivals were huge.