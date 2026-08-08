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Vasa Retail and Overseas Share Price

NSE
BSE

VASA RETAIL AND OVERSEAS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Vasa Retail and Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.45 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vasa Retail and Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹4.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.50₹5.10
₹4.45
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹4.45

Source: Dion Global

Vasa Retail and Overseas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vasa Retail and Overseas		00-6.32-11.0023.61-14.82-5.96
Adani Enterprises		0.35-2.8120.1434.2238.466.8915.84
Redington		10.3229.2558.0730.6346.1231.5316.74
Lloyds Enterprises		4.4311.9519.4942.767.5019.1211.07
MMTC		2.11-1.92-4.25-3.15-0.6819.496.32
SG Mart		2.7219.4029.3576.75100.0426.0014.87
MSTC		-4.36-13.2130.0524.1323.228.6316.24
Shankara Buildpro		7.5733.5317.2257.4564.4518.0310.46
BN Agrochem		-5.00-7.10-8.508.458.452.741.64
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-0.83-8.026.15-1.220.731.861.11
India Motor Parts & Accessories		1.23-7.357.453.106.3412.115.87
TCC Concept		-5.49-19.83-28.19-41.29-41.29-16.26-10.10
Hexa Tradex		3.773.41-2.481.63-8.503.44-0.83
Nupur Recyclers		9.6719.82106.72119.0463.6119.3137.78
Hardwyn India		-0.09-37.39-34.12-6.5018.44-18.9229.76
State Trading Corporation Of India		-1.54-3.06-3.24-4.18-0.038.321.44
Uniphos Enterprises		2.36-8.92-9.29-19.77-36.73-17.94-5.00
Shiv Aum Steels		-4.52-4.5119.9453.0939.409.0149.17
Oswal Agro Mills		4.99-4.20-17.52-25.97-52.9612.9118.21
BMW Ventures		4.310.47-8.43-4.43-19.97-7.16-4.36

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vasa Retail and Overseas has gained 23.61% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (38.46%), Redington (46.12%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Vasa Retail and Overseas has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.84%) and Redington (16.74%).

Vasa Retail and Overseas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vasa Retail and Overseas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.624.61
104.764.66
204.74.64
504.464.74
1005.335.13
2005.685.93

Source: Dion Global

Vasa Retail and Overseas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vasa Retail and Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vasa Retail and Overseas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vasa Retail and Overseas fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Vasa Retail and Overseas

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2017PLC301013 and registration number is 301013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of stationery office supplies such as pens, pencils, paper etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hardik Bhupendra Vasa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kajal Hardik Vasa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahiesh Sankalchand Jaain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Rajkumar Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vasa Retail and Overseas Share Price

What is the share price of Vasa Retail and Overseas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasa Retail and Overseas is ₹4.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vasa Retail and Overseas?

The Vasa Retail and Overseas is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vasa Retail and Overseas?

The market cap of Vasa Retail and Overseas is ₹2.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vasa Retail and Overseas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vasa Retail and Overseas are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vasa Retail and Overseas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasa Retail and Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasa Retail and Overseas is ₹5.10 and 52-week low of Vasa Retail and Overseas is ₹3.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vasa Retail and Overseas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vasa Retail and Overseas has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -6.32% over 3 months, 23.61% over 1 year, -14.82% across 3 years, and -5.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vasa Retail and Overseas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vasa Retail and Overseas are -30.90 and -0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vasa Retail and Overseas News

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