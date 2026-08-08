Here's the live share price of Vasa Retail and Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vasa Retail and Overseas
|0
|0
|-6.32
|-11.00
|23.61
|-14.82
|-5.96
|Adani Enterprises
|0.35
|-2.81
|20.14
|34.22
|38.46
|6.89
|15.84
|Redington
|10.32
|29.25
|58.07
|30.63
|46.12
|31.53
|16.74
|Lloyds Enterprises
|4.43
|11.95
|19.49
|42.76
|7.50
|19.12
|11.07
|MMTC
|2.11
|-1.92
|-4.25
|-3.15
|-0.68
|19.49
|6.32
|SG Mart
|2.72
|19.40
|29.35
|76.75
|100.04
|26.00
|14.87
|MSTC
|-4.36
|-13.21
|30.05
|24.13
|23.22
|8.63
|16.24
|Shankara Buildpro
|7.57
|33.53
|17.22
|57.45
|64.45
|18.03
|10.46
|BN Agrochem
|-5.00
|-7.10
|-8.50
|8.45
|8.45
|2.74
|1.64
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-0.83
|-8.02
|6.15
|-1.22
|0.73
|1.86
|1.11
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|1.23
|-7.35
|7.45
|3.10
|6.34
|12.11
|5.87
|TCC Concept
|-5.49
|-19.83
|-28.19
|-41.29
|-41.29
|-16.26
|-10.10
|Hexa Tradex
|3.77
|3.41
|-2.48
|1.63
|-8.50
|3.44
|-0.83
|Nupur Recyclers
|9.67
|19.82
|106.72
|119.04
|63.61
|19.31
|37.78
|Hardwyn India
|-0.09
|-37.39
|-34.12
|-6.50
|18.44
|-18.92
|29.76
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-1.54
|-3.06
|-3.24
|-4.18
|-0.03
|8.32
|1.44
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.36
|-8.92
|-9.29
|-19.77
|-36.73
|-17.94
|-5.00
|Shiv Aum Steels
|-4.52
|-4.51
|19.94
|53.09
|39.40
|9.01
|49.17
|Oswal Agro Mills
|4.99
|-4.20
|-17.52
|-25.97
|-52.96
|12.91
|18.21
|BMW Ventures
|4.31
|0.47
|-8.43
|-4.43
|-19.97
|-7.16
|-4.36
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vasa Retail and Overseas has gained 23.61% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (38.46%), Redington (46.12%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Vasa Retail and Overseas has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.84%) and Redington (16.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.62
|4.61
|10
|4.76
|4.66
|20
|4.7
|4.64
|50
|4.46
|4.74
|100
|5.33
|5.13
|200
|5.68
|5.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vasa Retail and Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vasa Retail and Overseas fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2017PLC301013 and registration number is 301013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of stationery office supplies such as pens, pencils, paper etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasa Retail and Overseas is ₹4.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vasa Retail and Overseas is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vasa Retail and Overseas is ₹2.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vasa Retail and Overseas are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasa Retail and Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasa Retail and Overseas is ₹5.10 and 52-week low of Vasa Retail and Overseas is ₹3.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vasa Retail and Overseas has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -6.32% over 3 months, 23.61% over 1 year, -14.82% across 3 years, and -5.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vasa Retail and Overseas are -30.90 and -0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global