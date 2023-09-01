Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-8.89
|-14.58
|-31.67
|-65.06
|-3.91
|4.24
|-83.75
|-0.88
|4.46
|9.21
|32.79
|-4.57
|129.21
|107.96
|3.94
|-6.09
|3.64
|24.54
|2.69
|32.38
|163.24
|1.59
|-3.42
|7.16
|32.67
|29.76
|64.79
|159.71
|14.16
|2.75
|32.60
|29.38
|8.59
|41.32
|-36.80
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.52
|-6.83
|-12.35
|66.39
|-32.17
|4.22
|38.19
|64.03
|54.38
|67.25
|73.40
|10.26
|-3.32
|12.46
|59.25
|55.00
|46.15
|15.22
|15.22
|10.03
|11.53
|14.74
|20.72
|15.80
|87.04
|88.73
|5.40
|-8.15
|-33.56
|6.55
|28.51
|28.51
|-87.35
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2017PLC301013 and registration number is 301013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of stationery office supplies such as pens, pencils, paper etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is ₹3.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is -0.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is ₹6.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is ₹23.75 and 52-week low of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.