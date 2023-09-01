Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VASA RETAIL AND OVERSEAS LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | NSE
₹6.15 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.15₹6.15
₹6.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.80₹23.75
₹6.15
Open Price
₹6.15
Prev. Close
₹6.15
Volume
16,000

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.15
  • R26.15
  • R36.15
  • Pivot
    6.15
  • S16.15
  • S26.15
  • S36.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.716.64
  • 106.786.94
  • 207.367.25
  • 506.298.16
  • 1006.28.81
  • 2006.219.66

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.89-14.58-31.67-65.06-3.914.24-83.75
-0.884.469.2132.79-4.57129.21107.96
3.94-6.093.6424.542.6932.38163.24
1.59-3.427.1632.6729.7664.79159.71
14.162.7532.6029.388.5941.32-36.80
1.95-7.84-24.52-6.83-12.3566.39-32.17
4.2238.1964.0354.3867.2573.4010.26
-3.3212.4659.2555.0046.1515.2215.22
10.0311.5314.7420.7215.8087.0488.73
5.40-8.15-33.566.5528.5128.51-87.35

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. Share Holdings

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
11 May, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd.

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2017PLC301013 and registration number is 301013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of stationery office supplies such as pens, pencils, paper etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hardik Bhupendra Vasa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kajal Hardik Vasa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahiesh Sankalchand Jaain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Rajkumar Goyal
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd.?

The market cap of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is ₹3.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is -0.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is ₹6.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is ₹23.75 and 52-week low of Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data