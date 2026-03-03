Facebook Pixel Code
Vasa Denticity Share Price

NSE
BSE

VASA DENTICITY

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Vasa Denticity along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹453.50 Closed
0.92₹ 4.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:56 PM IST
Vasa Denticity Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹433.00₹458.90
₹453.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹433.00₹704.00
₹453.50
Open Price
₹433.00
Prev. Close
₹449.35
Volume
14,250

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vasa Denticity has gained 15.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.36%.

Vasa Denticity’s current P/E of 47.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vasa Denticity Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vasa Denticity		-4.51-24.55-24.17-25.90-22.4826.9715.40
Poly Medicure		2.09-17.20-31.45-36.43-35.7611.0113.00
Fischer Medical Ventures		-7.37-3.31-22.87-65.51-52.19-21.81-13.72
Tarsons Products		4.45-5.13-16.42-39.09-35.71-31.59-25.04
Laxmi Dental		-1.12-11.80-25.49-44.34-42.80-30.42-19.56
Borosil Scientific		-2.31-8.04-16.68-29.30-15.23-13.10-8.08
Aprameya Engineering		-1.45-18.34-35.132.00137.1241.4623.13
Nureca		-6.031.84-5.8512.2419.83-7.53-15.17
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories		-3.89-7.53-20.83-23.59122.542.1115.45
QMS Medical Allied Services		0.94-4.39-6.57-8.48-9.43-21.86-8.33
Aakaar Medical Technologies		-5.9422.65-17.15-30.50-12.21-4.25-2.57
Mohini Health & Hygiene		0.65-2.40-11.03-25.65-36.71-7.9112.11
Galaxy Medicare		-6.86-14.66-17.68-68.23-68.23-31.76-20.49

Over the last one year, Vasa Denticity has declined 22.48% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.76%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-52.19%), Tarsons Products (-35.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Vasa Denticity has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.00%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (-13.72%).

Vasa Denticity Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vasa Denticity Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5468.81461.12
10489.68478.21
20519.81504.54
50556.45541.82
100575.7566.01
200597.4586.71

Vasa Denticity Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vasa Denticity saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.74%, while DII stake decreased to 0.87%, FII holding rose to 7.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vasa Denticity Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
51,9040.713.13

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

About Vasa Denticity

Vasa Denticity Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2016PLC305052 and registration number is 305052. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Vikas Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Akanksha Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Chugh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jagetiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parmeshwar Ravi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rohan Kaushikbhai Bhatt
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Vasa Denticity Share Price

What is the share price of Vasa Denticity?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasa Denticity is ₹453.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vasa Denticity?

The Vasa Denticity is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vasa Denticity?

The market cap of Vasa Denticity is ₹753.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vasa Denticity?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vasa Denticity are ₹458.90 and ₹433.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vasa Denticity?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasa Denticity stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasa Denticity is ₹704.00 and 52-week low of Vasa Denticity is ₹433.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vasa Denticity performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vasa Denticity has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, -25.17% for the past month, -24.62% over 3 months, -21.36% over 1 year, 26.97% across 3 years, and 15.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vasa Denticity?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vasa Denticity are 47.95 and 4.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

