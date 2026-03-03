Here's the live share price of Vasa Denticity along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vasa Denticity has gained 15.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.36%.
Vasa Denticity’s current P/E of 47.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vasa Denticity
|-4.51
|-24.55
|-24.17
|-25.90
|-22.48
|26.97
|15.40
|Poly Medicure
|2.09
|-17.20
|-31.45
|-36.43
|-35.76
|11.01
|13.00
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-7.37
|-3.31
|-22.87
|-65.51
|-52.19
|-21.81
|-13.72
|Tarsons Products
|4.45
|-5.13
|-16.42
|-39.09
|-35.71
|-31.59
|-25.04
|Laxmi Dental
|-1.12
|-11.80
|-25.49
|-44.34
|-42.80
|-30.42
|-19.56
|Borosil Scientific
|-2.31
|-8.04
|-16.68
|-29.30
|-15.23
|-13.10
|-8.08
|Aprameya Engineering
|-1.45
|-18.34
|-35.13
|2.00
|137.12
|41.46
|23.13
|Nureca
|-6.03
|1.84
|-5.85
|12.24
|19.83
|-7.53
|-15.17
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories
|-3.89
|-7.53
|-20.83
|-23.59
|122.54
|2.11
|15.45
|QMS Medical Allied Services
|0.94
|-4.39
|-6.57
|-8.48
|-9.43
|-21.86
|-8.33
|Aakaar Medical Technologies
|-5.94
|22.65
|-17.15
|-30.50
|-12.21
|-4.25
|-2.57
|Mohini Health & Hygiene
|0.65
|-2.40
|-11.03
|-25.65
|-36.71
|-7.91
|12.11
|Galaxy Medicare
|-6.86
|-14.66
|-17.68
|-68.23
|-68.23
|-31.76
|-20.49
Over the last one year, Vasa Denticity has declined 22.48% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.76%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-52.19%), Tarsons Products (-35.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Vasa Denticity has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.00%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (-13.72%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|468.81
|461.12
|10
|489.68
|478.21
|20
|519.81
|504.54
|50
|556.45
|541.82
|100
|575.7
|566.01
|200
|597.4
|586.71
In the latest quarter, Vasa Denticity saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.74%, while DII stake decreased to 0.87%, FII holding rose to 7.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|51,904
|0.71
|3.13
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vasa Denticity fact sheet for more information
Vasa Denticity Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2016PLC305052 and registration number is 305052. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasa Denticity is ₹453.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vasa Denticity is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vasa Denticity is ₹753.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vasa Denticity are ₹458.90 and ₹433.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasa Denticity stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasa Denticity is ₹704.00 and 52-week low of Vasa Denticity is ₹433.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vasa Denticity has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, -25.17% for the past month, -24.62% over 3 months, -21.36% over 1 year, 26.97% across 3 years, and 15.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vasa Denticity are 47.95 and 4.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.