MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1994PLC076538 and registration number is 076538. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹5.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.09 and PB ratio of Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹3.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vas Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹5.54 and 52-week low of Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.