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Vas Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAS INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Vas Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.60 Closed
-4.97₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vas Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.60₹9.48
₹8.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.27₹29.50
₹8.60
Open Price
₹9.48
Prev. Close
₹9.05
Volume
1,492

Source: Dion Global

Vas Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vas Infrastructure		-3.91-8.51-17.39-25.99-38.3135.0723.12
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vas Infrastructure has declined 38.31% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vas Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Vas Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vas Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.518.9
108.218.6
207.988.52
509.439.16
10010.1610.11
20011.7510.18

Source: Dion Global

Vas Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vas Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vas Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTVas Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The RP Committee Meeting.
Jul 21, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTVas Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 20, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTVas Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 13, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTVas Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTVas Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Vas Infrastructure

Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1994PLC076538 and registration number is 076538. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Kirti Kishore Padave
    Woman Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhrupchand R Varma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vas Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Vas Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vas Infrastructure is ₹8.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vas Infrastructure?

The Vas Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vas Infrastructure?

The market cap of Vas Infrastructure is ₹13.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vas Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vas Infrastructure are ₹9.48 and ₹8.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vas Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vas Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vas Infrastructure is ₹29.50 and 52-week low of Vas Infrastructure is ₹6.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vas Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vas Infrastructure has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -8.51% for the past month, -17.39% over 3 months, -38.31% over 1 year, 35.07% across 3 years, and 23.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vas Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vas Infrastructure are 40.19 and -0.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vas Infrastructure News

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