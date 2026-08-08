Here's the live share price of Vas Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vas Infrastructure
|-3.91
|-8.51
|-17.39
|-25.99
|-38.31
|35.07
|23.12
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vas Infrastructure has declined 38.31% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vas Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.51
|8.9
|10
|8.21
|8.6
|20
|7.98
|8.52
|50
|9.43
|9.16
|100
|10.16
|10.11
|200
|11.75
|10.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vas Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Vas Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The RP Committee Meeting.
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Vas Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Vas Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Vas Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Vas Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1994PLC076538 and registration number is 076538. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vas Infrastructure is ₹8.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vas Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vas Infrastructure is ₹13.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vas Infrastructure are ₹9.48 and ₹8.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vas Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vas Infrastructure is ₹29.50 and 52-week low of Vas Infrastructure is ₹6.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vas Infrastructure has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -8.51% for the past month, -17.39% over 3 months, -38.31% over 1 year, 35.07% across 3 years, and 23.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vas Infrastructure are 40.19 and -0.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global