VAS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.64 Closed
-3.7-0.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vas Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.64₹3.96
₹3.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.60₹5.54
₹3.64
Open Price
₹3.96
Prev. Close
₹3.78
Volume
404

Vas Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.85
  • R24.07
  • R34.17
  • Pivot
    3.75
  • S13.53
  • S23.43
  • S33.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.093.75
  • 104.043.74
  • 204.033.69
  • 504.413.55
  • 1004.523.56
  • 2005.093.78

Vas Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.67-1.0921.338.33-19.2965.45-31.96
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Vas Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Vas Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Vas Infrastructure Ltd.

Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1994PLC076538 and registration number is 076538. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Kirti Kishore Padave
    Woman Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhrupchand R Varma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajaykumar M Jani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Dungarshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vas Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vas Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹5.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vas Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.09 and PB ratio of Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vas Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹3.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vas Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vas Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹5.54 and 52-week low of Vas Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

