What is the share price of Varyaa Creations? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varyaa Creations is ₹27.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Varyaa Creations? The Varyaa Creations is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Varyaa Creations? The market cap of Varyaa Creations is ₹12.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Varyaa Creations? Today’s highest and lowest price of Varyaa Creations are ₹28.99 and ₹27.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Varyaa Creations? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varyaa Creations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varyaa Creations is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Varyaa Creations is ₹24.02 as on .

How has the Varyaa Creations performed historically in terms of returns? The Varyaa Creations has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -9.3% for the past month, -11.73% over 3 months, -29.84% over 1 year, -53.62% across 3 years, and -36.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Varyaa Creations? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varyaa Creations are 0.00 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global