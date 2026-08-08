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Varyaa Creations Share Price

NSE
BSE

VARYAA CREATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Varyaa Creations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.01 Closed
-0.77₹ -0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Varyaa Creations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.01₹28.99
₹27.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.02₹48.00
₹27.01
Open Price
₹28.99
Prev. Close
₹27.22
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Varyaa Creations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Varyaa Creations		-4.52-9.30-11.73-23.05-29.84-53.62-36.93
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Varyaa Creations has declined 29.84% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Varyaa Creations has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Varyaa Creations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Varyaa Creations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.0227.7
1028.9728.23
2029.3128.88
5029.9629.92
10031.3132.26
20037.2239.82

Source: Dion Global

Varyaa Creations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Varyaa Creations saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.99%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Varyaa Creations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTVaryaa Creations - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTVaryaa Creations - Results - Financial Results For 31St March 2026
May 27, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTVaryaa Creations - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Varyaa Creations Limited For The Approval Of
May 18, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTVaryaa Creations - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Audited Standalone Financ
Apr 08, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTVaryaa Creations - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Varyaa Creations

Varyaa Creations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36910MH2005PLC154792 and registration number is 154792. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Pooja Vineet Naheta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Amit Naheta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Ramchandra Kudikyala
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kusum Subhash Naheta
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Kinjal Darshit Parkhiya
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Ms. Saloni Sonkar
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Varyaa Creations Share Price

What is the share price of Varyaa Creations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varyaa Creations is ₹27.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Varyaa Creations?

The Varyaa Creations is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Varyaa Creations?

The market cap of Varyaa Creations is ₹12.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Varyaa Creations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Varyaa Creations are ₹28.99 and ₹27.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Varyaa Creations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varyaa Creations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varyaa Creations is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Varyaa Creations is ₹24.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Varyaa Creations performed historically in terms of returns?

The Varyaa Creations has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -9.3% for the past month, -11.73% over 3 months, -29.84% over 1 year, -53.62% across 3 years, and -36.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Varyaa Creations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varyaa Creations are 0.00 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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