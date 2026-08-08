Here's the live share price of Varyaa Creations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Varyaa Creations
|-4.52
|-9.30
|-11.73
|-23.05
|-29.84
|-53.62
|-36.93
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Varyaa Creations has declined 29.84% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Varyaa Creations has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.02
|27.7
|10
|28.97
|28.23
|20
|29.31
|28.88
|50
|29.96
|29.92
|100
|31.31
|32.26
|200
|37.22
|39.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Varyaa Creations saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.99%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Varyaa Creations - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Varyaa Creations - Results - Financial Results For 31St March 2026
|May 27, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Varyaa Creations - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Varyaa Creations Limited For The Approval Of
|May 18, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Varyaa Creations - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Audited Standalone Financ
|Apr 08, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Varyaa Creations - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Varyaa Creations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36910MH2005PLC154792 and registration number is 154792. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varyaa Creations is ₹27.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Varyaa Creations is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Varyaa Creations is ₹12.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Varyaa Creations are ₹28.99 and ₹27.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varyaa Creations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varyaa Creations is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Varyaa Creations is ₹24.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Varyaa Creations has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -9.3% for the past month, -11.73% over 3 months, -29.84% over 1 year, -53.62% across 3 years, and -36.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varyaa Creations are 0.00 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global