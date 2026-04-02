Ambit Capital has initiated coverage on Varun Beverages with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 501, implying an upside of 29%. The brokerage view is anchored in strong volume growth in beverages, expansion across India and Africa, and improving profitability led by scale and backward integration.

It expects the company to sustain healthy revenue growth over the next few years, supported by a wider product portfolio spanning energy drinks, hydration, juices and early moves into snacks and alcoholic beverages. While the stock has corrected in recent months, Ambit maintains that the underlying business trajectory remains intact, with risks limited to input cost pressures and competitive pricing.

Ambit Capital on Varun Beverages

Ambit Capital frames the story around the company’s transformation into a large, diversified beverages player with a growing international footprint.

“VBL is evolving from a regional bottler into a diversified global F&B compounder,” the brokerage explains.

The company now operates across multiple geographies, with Africa emerging as a key growth driver alongside India. While India remains the core market, its contribution is expected to gradually decline as overseas operations gain scale.

Ambit estimates India’s share could fall to about 59% of consolidated sales by CY28 from 67% earlier, indicating a steady expansion of global revenues.

The brokerage also points to favourable demand trends. With low per capita consumption of soft drinks in India, the industry is expected to grow at more than 10% annually over the next decade, largely driven by rising volumes.

Ambit Capital on growth drivers and category mix

A major driver of future growth lies in how the company has reshaped its product mix.

The business has moved beyond carbonated drinks into energy drinks, hydration products, juices and low sugar variants, which tend to offer stronger margins.

“Portfolio pivot toward energy led by Sting and hydration has driven mix improvement,” Ambit says.

Energy drinks, led by Sting, have scaled rapidly and now form a meaningful share of volumes. The brokerage believes there is further headroom for growth given higher penetration levels in other emerging markets.

At the same time, the push into low and no sugar variants helps align with changing consumer preferences while addressing regulatory risks such as sugar taxes.

The company has also begun expanding into snacks and testing alcoholic beverages in select international markets, using its existing distribution network to increase revenue opportunities.

Ambit Capital on international expansion and Africa focus

Ambit highlights international markets as a key pillar of long term growth, especially across Africa.

“Replicating its India playbook in international markets should support profitability,” the brokerage adds.

South Africa is seen as a large opportunity due to its size and consumption levels. The company has entered through acquisitions and is working on improving margins by optimising product mix and strengthening distribution.

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Zimbabwe and Morocco are cited as examples of execution. Zimbabwe has emerged as a strong market with dominant share, while Morocco has turned profitable after expansion into packaged water and snacks.

These markets demonstrate how the company builds scale, improves mix and drives profitability over time.

Ambit Capital on competition and pricing pressure

The return of Campa Cola backed by Reliance Consumer Products has increased competition, particularly in the core cola segment.

Ambit does not see this as a structural risk over the long term.

“Formidable barriers to entry driven by manufacturing and distribution networks lock out smaller entrants,” the brokerage says.

The report adds that a large portion of the company’s portfolio lies outside cola, including energy drinks and hydration, which remain less impacted by new competition.

Scale, backward integration and distribution reach provide additional protection against pricing pressure.

Ambit Capital on margins and operating leverage

Margins remain a key strength for the company, supported by cost efficiencies and scale benefits.

“Strong visi cooler density and a decentralized plant network create cost to serve advantage,” Ambit said.

The company has invested in backward integration, producing key inputs in house, which helps reduce costs and improve profitability.

As volumes increase, operating leverage kicks in, supporting earnings growth. Ambit expects steady improvement in EBITDA over the next few years along with stronger cash flow generation.

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Stock performance history

Varun Beverages shares are currently trading at Rs 401.75, with gains seen in the latest session, even as the stock has corrected across shorter time frames. The decline over the past year contrasts with strong returns over a longer horizon.

Period Price change (Rs) % change Past 1 month -43.55 -9.78% Past 6 months -41.7 -9.40% Year to date -90 -18.30% Past 1 year -145.15 -26.54% Past 5 years 312.06 3.4793

Conclusion

Ambit Capital’s initiation comes at a time when the stock has seen a notable correction, but the brokerage argues that the fundamentals remain strong.

The company’s expansion into international markets, improving product mix and cost advantages form the backbone of the investment case. With a target price of Rs 501 and an upside of 29%, the report positions Varun Beverages as a business with steady growth visibility supported by execution and scale.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.