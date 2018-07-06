Varroc IPO listing: Varroc share price jumps 7% on stock market debut after successful IPO

Through this public offer, Varroc Engineering raised Rs 1,955 crore, even as investors had bid for 50.5 million shares, or 3.6 times the 14.2 million shares on offer, according to stock exchange data.

Varroc IPO listing: Shares of auto-components maker Varroc Engineering listed at Rs 1,032 on BSE implying a premium of 6.7% as compared to the issue price of Rs 967. Notably, Varroc IPO was subscribed by 3.6 times on the last day of the issue last week. Through this public offer, Varroc Engineering raised Rs 1,955 crore, even as investors had bid for 50.5 million shares, or 3.6 times the 14.2 million shares on offer, according to stock exchange data. However, the shares gave up initial gains and were trading at Rs 1,005 on BSE, up by 4%.

Varroc Engineering had fixed a price band of Rs 965 to Rs 967 and has expected to garner Rs 1,955.44 crore at the upper end of the price band. Notably, the IPO was a complete offer for sale in which the existing promoters and investors sold 2.02 crore equity shares of face value of Re 1 per equity share. Interestingly, since it was a complete OFS, Varroc Engineering will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, in proportion to the equity shares offered by the respective selling shareholders as part of the offer.

Brokerages had given a nuetral rating for the issue citing high valuations. “In terms of valuations, the pre-issue P/E works out to 28.9x FY2018 earnings (at the upper end of the issue price band), which is high compared to its peers like Motherson Sumi, which is trading at 26.4x. Further, Varroc Engineering has lower RoE at 16% vs. Motherson Sumi at 25% (FY18). Considering the above factors and two year low profitability growth, we recommend NEUTRAL rating on the issue,” Angel Broking said in its report.

Choice Broking has a “Subscribe with Caution” rating on the Varroc Engineering IPO. “At the higher price band of Rs. 967 per share, Varroc’s share is valued at a P/E multiple of 29x (to its restated FY18 EPS of Rs. 33.4) as compared to the peers average of 23.1x,” Choice Broking said in its report.