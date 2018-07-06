Varroc Engineering, Tata Steel, RIL, Infosys, Apollo Hospitals stocks to be in focus today

Indian stock markets started on a flat-to-negative note on Friday following weak Asian cues. However, the Sensex quickly recouped losses on strong buying in index heavyweights.

Indian stock markets started on a flat-to-negative note on Friday following weak Asian cues. However, the Sensex quickly recouped losses on strong buying in index heavyweights like Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and Yes Bank which rose over 1% each in early trade. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 39 points or 0.36% at 10,719 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

Shares in news on Friday, 6 July 2018

Varroc Engineering: Auto component maker Varroc Engineering debuts on the domestic bourses today after a successful initial public offer that closed last week. During June 26-28, the company’s Rs 1,955-crore IPO was subscribed 3.6 times. Price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 965-967 per share. Varroc Engineering is the supplier of auto parts to Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, Audi and Harley Davidson, along with auto giants Volkswagen, Ford, Honda and Bajaj Auto.

Tata Steel: The CEO of Thyssenkrupp announced his resignation on Thursday, just days after he hailed the “historic” merger of the company’s steelmaking business with Tata Steel, PTI reported.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani announced new offerings at Reliance Industries’ 41st annual general meeting on Thursday. Ambani unveiled an ultra high-speed fixed line fiber broadband for homes and enterprises across 1,100 cities. He also announced plans for an e-commerce platform.

Infosys: The IT major on Thursday unveiled a new partnership with Siemens PLM Software to develop applications and services for MindSphere, the open cloud-based IoT operating system from Siemens. “This partnership between Infosys and Siemens will enable customers to improve competitiveness by leveraging the power of data generated by their devices,” Infosys said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Apollo Hospitals: Apollo Hospitals has acquired 50 per cent stake in a Lucknow-based 330-bed super speciality hospital project for a consideration of Rs 91 crore, the company informed in a regulatory filing. The acquisition of 50 per cent stake in Medics Super Speciality Hospital would help the Chennai-based healthcare major to consolidate its position in Uttar Pradesh.

GM Breweries: GM Breweries reported a 10% jump in its revenues on Thursday. The company’s revenue rose to Rs 404 crore from Rs 366 crore, while its profit surged to Rs 22 crore, up almost120%, from Rs 10 crore.

Vedanta: Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday said that mining mogul Anil Agarwal’s plan to delist Vedanta Resources from the London Stock Exchange will not immediately affect the company’s credit profile or rating, PTI reported.