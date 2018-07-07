Varroc Engineering shares close 7.6% up on debut

The initial public offer (IPO) of Varroc Engineering was subscribed 3.57 times on June 28, the final day of the offer with investors bidding for 5.06 crore shares of the 1.41 crore shares offered to them. (Reuters)

Varroc Engineering made its debut on the bourses on Friday. The stock started at Rs 1,032, over 6% higher than its issue price of Rs 967, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) before closing 7.6% higher at `1,040.55. The company’s shares saw an intra-day high of Rs 1,062 and a low of Rs 1,000 on the BSE.

Qualified Institutional Buyers bid for 9.16 times the shares offered to them, high net worth individuals bid for 2.45 times their allocation, retail investors 0.9 times and employees bid for 0.64 times of their allocation. The 100% offer-for-sale constituted 15% of the post-offer paid up equity share capital of the company. The company’s promoter Tarang Jain and shareholders Omega TC Holdings and Tata Capital have sold the shares in the IPO.

The company is involved in design, manufacture and supply of exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electricals-electronics components, and precision metallic components to the passenger car, commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and off-highway vehicles (OHV) original equipment manufacturers (OEM) directly. The company has 36 manufacturing facilities spread across seven countries, with six facilities for its global lighting business, 25 for its India business and five for its other business activities.

The company’s revenue for FY16, FY17 and FY18 were `8,218.9 crore, `9,608.540 crore and `10,378. 45 crore, respectively. Its profit after tax for FY16, FY17 and FY18 were `369.82 crore, `303.38 crore and `450.77 crore, respectively.