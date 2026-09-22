Varmora Granito Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26914GJ2003PTC043194 and registration number is 043194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1361.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.