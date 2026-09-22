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Varmora Granito Share Price

Sector
Mining

Varmora Granito has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 22, 2026 and will close on Sep 24, 2026. The price band has been set at 140.00-148.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Varmora Granito Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Varmora Granito Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Midwest		-2.76-14.06-23.39-20.75-13.35-4.66-2.82
Pokarna		-8.86-18.73-22.96-12.3-15.9613.968.95
Esprit Stones		6.85-2.57-1.850.38-21.22-12.18-7.49
Global Surfaces		4.21-19.58-37.12-51.48-71.49-44.48-29.67
Pacific Industries		2.577.532.742.742.740.910.54
Oriental Trimex		0.20.4-18.2-0.97-51.48-3.55-5.19
Aro Granite Industries		-0.68-6.75-12.94-0.09-44.71-26.23-18.66
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-2.87-0.37-9.575.51-23.68-9.01-7.88

Source: Dion Global

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About Varmora Granito

Varmora Granito Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26914GJ2003PTC043194 and registration number is 043194. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1361.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhavesh Vallabhdas Varmora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramodkumar Parsotambhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiren R Varmora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aamir Zeb
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Suryanarayanan Sivaramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandubhai Virani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Maulik Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Vikram Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shital Bharatkumar Badshah
    Independent Director

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