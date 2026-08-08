What is the share price of Variman Global Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Variman Global Enterprises is ₹4.77 as on .

What kind of stock is Variman Global Enterprises? The Variman Global Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Variman Global Enterprises? The market cap of Variman Global Enterprises is ₹92.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Variman Global Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Variman Global Enterprises are ₹4.77 and ₹4.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Variman Global Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Variman Global Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Variman Global Enterprises is ₹16.29 and 52-week low of Variman Global Enterprises is ₹2.75 as on .

How has the Variman Global Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Variman Global Enterprises has shown returns of 4.84% over the past day, 14.11% for the past month, -2.65% over 3 months, -62.53% over 1 year, -29.3% across 3 years, and 3.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Variman Global Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Variman Global Enterprises are 27.78 and 1.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global