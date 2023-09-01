Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VARIMAN GLOBAL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.48 Closed
-3.93-0.51
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.52₹13.20
₹12.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.01₹30.00
₹12.48
Open Price
₹13.20
Prev. Close
₹12.99
Volume
1,64,281

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.26
  • R214.07
  • R314.94
  • Pivot
    12.39
  • S111.58
  • S210.71
  • S39.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.512.99
  • 1021.413.05
  • 2020.513.21
  • 5020.4513.81
  • 10018.6914.78
  • 20016.7915.95

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.70-8.71-17.95-27.90-41.13713.031,423.81
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Variman Global Enterprises Ltd.

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1993PLC016767 and registration number is 016767. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D Sirish
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishna Perna
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raja Pantham
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Praveen Dyta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. B Srilatha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Raghavendra Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rama Chandram Chelikam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravikanth Kancherla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Variman Global Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹242.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is -1485.71 and PB ratio of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is 11.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹12.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data