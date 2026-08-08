Here's the live share price of Variman Global Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Variman Global Enterprises
|26.53
|14.11
|-2.65
|9.40
|-62.53
|-29.30
|3.56
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Variman Global Enterprises has declined 62.53% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Variman Global Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.86
|4.11
|10
|4.08
|4.1
|20
|4.21
|4.14
|50
|4.11
|4.2
|100
|4.17
|4.53
|200
|5.52
|5.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Variman Global Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.61%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Variman Global Enter - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 12.08.2026.
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Variman Global Enter - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:58 AM IST IST
|Variman Global Enter - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Variman Global Enter - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|May 29, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Variman Global Enter - Audite Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1993PLC016767 and registration number is 016767. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Variman Global Enterprises is ₹4.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Variman Global Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Variman Global Enterprises is ₹92.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Variman Global Enterprises are ₹4.77 and ₹4.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Variman Global Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Variman Global Enterprises is ₹16.29 and 52-week low of Variman Global Enterprises is ₹2.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Variman Global Enterprises has shown returns of 4.84% over the past day, 14.11% for the past month, -2.65% over 3 months, -62.53% over 1 year, -29.3% across 3 years, and 3.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Variman Global Enterprises are 27.78 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global