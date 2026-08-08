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Variman Global Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

VARIMAN GLOBAL ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Variman Global Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.77 Closed
4.84₹ 0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Variman Global Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.70₹4.77
₹4.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.75₹16.29
₹4.77
Open Price
₹4.76
Prev. Close
₹4.55
Volume
2,51,600

Source: Dion Global

Variman Global Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Variman Global Enterprises		26.5314.11-2.659.40-62.53-29.303.56
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Variman Global Enterprises has declined 62.53% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Variman Global Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Variman Global Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Variman Global Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.864.11
104.084.1
204.214.14
504.114.2
1004.174.53
2005.525.85

Source: Dion Global

Variman Global Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Variman Global Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.61%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Variman Global Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTVariman Global Enter - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 12.08.2026.
Jul 08, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTVariman Global Enter - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:58 AM IST ISTVariman Global Enter - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTVariman Global Enter - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
May 29, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTVariman Global Enter - Audite Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Variman Global Enterprises

Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1993PLC016767 and registration number is 016767. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D Sirish
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raja Pantham
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Praveen Dyta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mounika Pammi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Raghavendra Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Khushboo Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rama Chandram Chelikam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Variman Global Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Variman Global Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Variman Global Enterprises is ₹4.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Variman Global Enterprises?

The Variman Global Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Variman Global Enterprises?

The market cap of Variman Global Enterprises is ₹92.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Variman Global Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Variman Global Enterprises are ₹4.77 and ₹4.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Variman Global Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Variman Global Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Variman Global Enterprises is ₹16.29 and 52-week low of Variman Global Enterprises is ₹2.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Variman Global Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Variman Global Enterprises has shown returns of 4.84% over the past day, 14.11% for the past month, -2.65% over 3 months, -62.53% over 1 year, -29.3% across 3 years, and 3.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Variman Global Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Variman Global Enterprises are 27.78 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Variman Global Enterprises News

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