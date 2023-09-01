What is the Market Cap of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹242.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is -1485.71 and PB ratio of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is 11.57 as on .

What is the share price of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹12.48 as on .