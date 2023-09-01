Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1993PLC016767 and registration number is 016767. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹242.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is -1485.71 and PB ratio of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is 11.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹12.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Variman Global Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.